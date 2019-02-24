 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

U.S. Sale of War Planes to New Zealand Faces Popular Resistance in U.S. and New Zealand

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 9
Become a Fan
  (141 fans)
- Advertisement -

The U.S. State Department uses public funds and public employees to market private products designed for mass killing to foreign governments. Few corporations have benefitted more from this socialism for the oligarchs than Boeing. In one recent example, the U.S. government has persuaded the New Zealand government to buy four "Poseidon" planes from Boeing that are designed for working with submarines, of which New Zealand possesses zero.

http://davidswanson.org
davidswanson.org
(Image by davidswanson.org)   Details   DMCA

The purchase price of $2.3 billion in New Zealand dollars, $1.6 billion in U.S. dollars, may be too small for White House occupant Donald Trump to hold an illustration-enhanced media event about. And "at least they buy our instruments of death" is not a case that needs to be made for New Zealand in the way that it apparently does for Saudi Arabia. Still, the deal is troubling to people in both countries, and they are speaking out.

- Advertisement -

The focusing of the U.S. economy on military sales is a drain, not a boost, for the U.S. economy, because the devotion of public U.S. dollars to weapons purchases is so much less economically helpful than other forms of spending or tax cuts.

While much of the talk about this purchase mentions "humanitarian aid" (shout that in a square in Venezuela, I dare you) or "surveillance" (for which the Greek God of the Sea comes equipped with torpedoes, missiles, mines, bombs, and other weaponry), New Zealand's "Defense Minister" (New Zealand living under the threat of attack from exactly nobody) openly says that the planes are for use against China. But the things won't even work, er, excuse me, "become operational," for four years, so the possibility of developing peaceful relations with China is being systematically eliminated.

While New Zealand is a small country very far from much of humanity, humanity has a need of small countries with some history of sanity hanging onto that history. A country that has opposed nuclear weapons and not always aligned itself with military powers can benefit a global culture that has just about lost its damn mind. It can do so by taking steps toward neutrality and disarmament, not by aligning itself with an aggressive military force and fueling its weaponization craze.

- Advertisement -

World BEYOND War's New Zealand Chapter has produced a petition that is gathering signatures in New Zealand. It reads:

To: New Zealand House of Representatives

I urge you to oppose the $2.3 billion purchase of four P-8 Boeing Poseidon surveillance planes, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare. The scheduled purchase of these war planes signals a troubling shift in foreign policy, towards an increased military alignment with the United States, reflecting badly on New Zealand's non-aligned status. The $2.3 billion to be spent on the P-8 planes could be better spent on social needs, like fixing infrastructure, and improving healthcare. Let's make New Zealand a leader in championing peace and progressive policies. Don't waste our tax dollars on weapons of war!

Those of us outside New Zealand, and especially those in the United States, and near Washington, D.C., and near Boeing's home in Washington State, have a responsibility to make this opposition known on both sides of this dirty, bloody weapons deal.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 