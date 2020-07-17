 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

U.S. Covid-19 Response Time

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 22222
Message Carol Jensen
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

COVID-19 Virus
COVID-19 Virus
(Image by Center for Disease Control)   Details   DMCA
>

Each day as I follow the COVID-19 news on any cable news network, there is a consistent and disturbing trend being observed: "U.S. Posts largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases."

This is clearly disheartening, and it almost seems incomprehensible to see this in America.

As one of those people who has been extremely careful to observe all recommended protocols in order to avoid the possibility of becoming infected, I find it to be truly disturbing that not only is the U.S. experiencing higher rates of infection and deaths, but the Trump Administration appears to be clueless and admittedly has absolutely no plan what so ever to attack the problem. They seem to feel proud to say that they are not responsible for any of this.

Trump himself seems obsessed with the stock market and jobs numbers and how the economy is roaring back and by November 3rd will be back like it was before. The POTUS wants states to reopen their economies and schools fully and quickly. And he wants churches to open up quickly too.

As "hot spots" of the virus infection spread across the country, the Federal Government seems to be clueless as to what is actually going on out there in the real world that the rest of us live in. To accompany the increase in cases, the number of jobless Americans has increased to at least 10 million more than before the pandemic began, according to a report by CNBC.

Each day there seems to be an increased number of states setting records for numbers of cases reported. Now at the top of the pile are the states of Florida, Arizona and Texas. California has had to reinstate some shut-down regulations amid rising cases.

In contrast I have looked into how a successful handling of the pandemic differs from how the Trump Administration has "handled" it. I chose for my comparison the country of Thailand. My son is currently living there, and so I have some first-hand information regarding all of this.

First of all during January of this year, my son told me that they were being given temperature checks as they entered restaurants and bars or any building where people were sitting close together. Then a night-time curfew was put in place soon after that. Next followed a lockdown of what had been everyday life to ensure that infection was under control. That quick action on the part of Thailand's government officials, along with border closings, helped at the very beginning of the pandemic.

They used the information that China had released to the world regarding the virus, which included a partial genome of the virus, which proved to be very helpful.

But certainly a major factor making Thailand better off than some other countries was its capacity to detect and manage cases. Thailand was the first country to confirm a COVID-19 case outside of China, according to the World Health Organization. This was on January 8, 2020. At this same time Trump was apparently calling the COVID-19 Virus a "hoax" created to make him look bad. He was also at this same time saying that Chinese President Xi was doing a great job handling the virus, as was being reported at the time by CBS, NBC and ABC Newscasts.

Meanwhile in Thailand the medical researchers were on top of the virus, creating a partial genetic blueprint of the new, infamous corona virus. They then created a test that could detect the novel corona virus, which had previously been detected in Horseshoe Bats in China, the World Health Organization reported. Then on January 11, 2020 the full genetic sequence was released to the entire world.

Thailand had successfully and independently confirmed its first case of Corona Virus. Thailand had already established networks of approved testing centers across the country. They then developed their own test kits and protocol. This all happened in January of 2020.

Every province in that country has a laboratory of its own, and there are 77 provinces. Constant and ongoing research keeps the scientific community on alert all of the time. This is the way that things should work in all countries around the globe with the capacity to use science to its advantage.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carol Jensen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

TOP EDITORIALS: The Real Reason Why They Don't Want Greece to Leave the Euro by Deena Stryker The Emergence of Orwellian Newspeak and the Death of Free Speech by John Whitehead William Astore, "Hi, I'm Uncle Sam and I'm a War-oholic" by (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sarah Palin's religious beliefs too extreme for America

The Mormon Church, marriage and Proposition 8 hypocrisy

Christie Won't Fit in at the Tea Party

Face it ladies--John McCain hates women

Occupy Barstow, California

Gingrich Has a Big Problem with Women

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carol Jensen

Become a Fan
Author 22222
(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 3 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 24 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is an interesting comparison of two unlike countries and how they dealt with a pandemic.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 17, 2020 at 9:45:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 