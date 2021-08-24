U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz blames Pakistan for Taliban's swift take over

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz (FL-6) has accused Pakistan of being complicit with Taliban advance and the Pakistani military and intelligence services may be directly aiding the Taliban offensive.

In an open letter to President Joe Biden, Rep Waltz, Vice Chair of the US-India Caucus in the House, said "Pakistan's military strategy is dictating the Taliban".. Accordingly, the United States must immediately cut off all aid to Pakistan."

He called for sanctioning Pakistan "unless they change course and make greater efforts to prevent the Taliban from using their border region to regroup between firefights".

Rep Waltz also criticized the role of the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalizad and said: "Ambassador Khalizad has provided you with poor counsel and his diplomatic strategy has failed spectacularly. Ambassador Khalizad has convinced multiple administrations that the Taliban is interested in governing and peace. It is clear that the Taliban is only interested in brutality and power."

In light of this catastrophe, Ambassador Khalizad should resign immediately or be relieved from his position, Rep Waltz stressed in his letter of August 13.

Rep Waltz argued that "it is not too late to reverse course to prevent complete Taliban control, Al-Qaeda resurgence, and an unraveling of all our investments from the last twenty years. If you do not course correct now, Afghanistan could implode by the twentieth anniversary of September 11th. That will be a tragedy that will not only devastate the families and those who have sacrificed so much, but the collective conscience of our country. America's national security and credibility are at stake."

Pakistan's response

The Pakistani Ambassador to US, Asad M. Khan, on Sunday August 22, wrote an open letter to Representative Waltz in response to his letter to US President Joe Biden denying his false allegations on Pakistan and underscoring the inclusive role of both countries for political settlement in Afghanistan, according to Frontier Post.

On Waltz' allegation on Pakistan's military strategy being supportive to Taliban, the Ambassador said that Pakistan had always opposed the government by force in Afghanistan urging the Afghan government and the Taliban to show some flexibility to secure a comprehensive ceasefire. Unfortunately, both the parties didn't pay heed to the advice.

He also recalled Pakistan's support for the formation of a broad based government in Kabul with full representation of Afghanistan's ethnic diversity and preservation of social and democratic gains since 2001.

On the issues of low morale of Afghan armed forces, Asad Khan said that the desertion of 300,000-strong Afghan Army, trained at the cost of $83 billion, could not just be blamed upon "Pakistan's military strategy." The fact is that their own president abandoned them in the hour on need and fled away while Pakistan was hosting their political leaders, he added.

Asad Khan said that the Afghan government had been steadily losing the territory to Taliban and thus the collapse of Afghan government was hardly a surprise.

In an interview with USA TODAY's Editorial Board, on August 19, Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, Asad Khan said Pakistan is committed to working closely with United States, China and Russia to preserve the gains made in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of human rights and women's rights.

"What we are hearing from the ground so far is that there hasn't been major violence, so far, and it seems that the Taliban have been receptive to the concerns of and listening to the international community so far in terms of the way they are conducting themselves," he said.

However, Asad Khan warned that the instability in Afghanistan could have deleterious consequences. "If it turns into a civil war, we will face the spillover effect - we will face the conflict and instability that we have seen spill over into Pakistan in the past," Asad Khan said.

Chaos as crowds keep growing outside Kabul airport

