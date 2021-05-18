U.S. Blocked Joint U.N. Statement on Israeli-Palestinian fighting

UN Security Council members failed to agree on a unified position on the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel during an emergency session Sunday.

United Nations Security Council members condemned the violence in the Middle East during an emergency session Sunday but failed to agree on a unified position after China accused the U.S. of blocking a joint statement, the Wall Street Journal reported.

This is the third time that the US blocked the UN statement.

"Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the virtual meeting. "We call upon the United States to shoulder its due responsibilities of taking a just position," the WSJ quoted Yi as saying.

Wang Yi said that the Palestinian question has always been the core of the Middle East issue. Only when the Palestinian question is resolved comprehensively, fairly and permanently, can the Middle East truly achieve lasting peace and universal security.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 212, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

The grim figure includes 61 children, 35 women and 16 elderly people, the ministry said in a statement, adding that 1,400 people have been injured during the offensive.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the coastal territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Erdoğan proposes new administration for Jerusalem

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed late Monday establishing a new administration for Jerusalem.

Speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan proposed the idea that "Turkey will support both politically and militarily each step of the way."

"Israel is a terror state which tries to legitimize its actions by mentioning Palestinians' resistance," he said, condemning Israel's attacks against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its indiscriminate bombardment of the region.

"They don't have warplanes, you have countless. Who are you trying to fool?" he asked.

"Those who are not terrified by the killing of Palestinian children by Israel are terrified by the fact that Israeli children are scared too," Erdoğan added.

"I condemn Austria for hanging the Israeli terror state's flag. I guess Austria is trying to make Muslims pay for the Jews they subjected to genocide back in the day."

