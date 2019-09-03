 
 
U.S. Backs Narco President In Honduras

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Republished from Grayzone

Max Blumenthal on the US legacy in Honduras: migrant crisis, political murders, narco-President.

Back from Honduras, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal discusses the impact of US meddling over the last decade: a narco-President, Juan Orlando Herna'ndez, recently named as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case against his brother; a massive migrant crisis; political assassinations; and devastating privatizations overseen by Joe Biden.Guest: Max Blumenthal, Senior Editor of The Grayzone and author of several books including his latest, "The Management of Savagery."


 

Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican GomorrahGoliathThe Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
