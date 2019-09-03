U.S. Backs Narco President In Honduras

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Max Blumenthal on the US legacy in Honduras: migrant crisis, political murders, narco-President.



Push Back

PUSHBACK WITH AARON MATÉ

Back from Honduras, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal discusses the impact of US meddling over the last decade: a narco-President, Juan Orlando Herna'ndez, recently named as a co-conspirator in a drug trafficking case against his brother; a massive migrant crisis; political assassinations; and devastating privatizations overseen by Joe Biden.Guest: Max Blumenthal, Senior Editor of The Grayzone and author of several books including his latest, "The Management of Savagery."



