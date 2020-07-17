This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

U.K. AND HONG KONG - MUTUALLY REINFORCED IGNORANCE

Anti-racism uprisings: HK youth's lessons on the West



Old Supreme Court Building in Hong Kong

Three years ago, I visited Old Supreme Court Building in Hong Kong, also known as The Court of Final Appeal, together with my friend, an Afghan-British lawyer, who was on a personal mission of 're-discovering Asia.'

Coming from a prominent, highly educated family in Afghanistan, my friend was extremely well aware that both the United States and the United Kingdom thoroughly destroyed her country during the recent occupation. In fact, under the NATO boots, Afghanistan became the poorest country in Asia, with the lowest life expectancy.

But after the long journey through Asia, somehow, she became nostalgically attached to Hong Kong. It looked familiar. As she studied and practiced law in the U.K., The Court of Final Appeal Building looked familiar and reassuring to her.

As it happened to be a working day, she found people to talk to and cracked conversations with the clerks. Immediately, they all managed to find a common language. Of different races and different backgrounds, they were clearly 'on the same page,' united by the British way of thinking, doing things as well as analyzing and judging the world.

'Britishness' was uniting them. Both my friend and the employees inside the old courthouse in Hong Kong were from the countries that used to be or still were brutally occupied, ransacked, and tortured by the West in general and by the U.K. in particular. But common experience and shared 'cultural elements' made them understand each other, and to be able to communicate flawlessly.

