Two states for Israel and Palestine is dead. Time for new Solutions.



There are infinite causes of the Israel-Palestine wars. Maybe there need to be a few new solutions too?

(Image by HonestReporting.com from flickr) Details DMCA



Israel and Gaza are in war #5 of the last 15 years. So far, it looks like only a bigger version of the last 4, with the predictable end result of no resolution and a repeat cycle in 2-4 years, as promised even by Hamas' leaders.

The New York Times' editorial "The Only Way Forward" click here recycles the old grievances and is a triumph of hope over experience. The 2-state solution is dead. The wholesale change in leadership recommended can't happen all at once; Israel's and the PA's leadership is old and on its way out one way or another, but Hamas is in an ever-recycling mode of young not-yet-killed leadership turnover.



All solutions are bad, according to a recent article in Foreign Affairs by ME expert Joost Hiltermann: foreignaffairs.com/israel/no-exit-gaza-hiltermann.



