Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/27/23

Two states for Israel and Palestine is dead. Time for new Solutions.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   67 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

There are infinite causes of the Israel-Palestine wars. Maybe there need to be a few new solutions too?
There are infinite causes of the Israel-Palestine wars. Maybe there need to be a few new solutions too?
(Image by HonestReporting.com from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Israel and Gaza are in war #5 of the last 15 years. So far, it looks like only a bigger version of the last 4, with the predictable end result of no resolution and a repeat cycle in 2-4 years, as promised even by Hamas' leaders.

The New York Times' editorial "The Only Way Forward" click here recycles the old grievances and is a triumph of hope over experience. The 2-state solution is dead. The wholesale change in leadership recommended can't happen all at once; Israel's and the PA's leadership is old and on its way out one way or another, but Hamas is in an ever-recycling mode of young not-yet-killed leadership turnover.

All solutions are bad, according to a recent article in Foreign Affairs by ME expert Joost Hiltermann: foreignaffairs.com/israel/no-exit-gaza-hiltermann.

Maybe the hive-mind of the Internet could do better, or even AI.

Here's my effort:
Is a possible GOOD option to end the conflict, or at least disarm Hamas, for a US-led purchase of part of the Sinai bordering Gaza large enough to prevent Hamas from smuggling arms from Sinai and rearming, and then forming a coalition Israel-PA-Arab government of Gaza? Egypt desperately needs money, Western support, and wants to be rid of Hamas, which it correctly sees as a faction of the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization and threat to Egypt. If the Rafah crossing was controlled by Israel, would that prevent Hamas from rearming? Israel and Egypt already cooperate on scanning crossings into/out of the Rafah gates, so it's not clear how much extra security will be gained by Israel taking it completely over, but by owning the land, at least 20 miles deep, the tunnels can be ended from the Sinai into Gaza, which would end a major smuggling route, financed by Iran.

This won't be enough to stop Hamas' scrap metal-to-weapons recycling program, however, according to CNN: click here. The IDF, while demolishing over half of Gaza's buildings - although only 10% of units, by some accounts - has indirectly supplied Hamas with millions of tons of recyclable material to make new rockets and missiles to fire upon Israel, reports CNN. Pipes for water infrastructure and other materials supply some of the rest at the expense of water provision to Gaza's chronically parched citizens.

No solution will work until Hamas is mostly disarmed; at least by 90% in order to turn restraining Hamas into a long-term police action.

A possible secondary inducement for Israel to take part of the odious task of governing Gaza might be to encourage it to annex Area C in the West Bank, but only on the condition that all Palestinians there become full Israeli citizens with full rights and responsibilities. Palestinians who don't want to become Israeli citizens could move to Areas A, B or even Gaza, but international observers would have to ensure that any such moves were voluntary and not coerced by Israel or its Area C settlers. Area C is already mostly in Israeli control so this would not be such a radical move as taking over all of the West Bank, advocated by some of Israel's most right-ward leaders.

Annexing the West Bank was proposed by American-educated Israeli Journalist Carolyn Glick in her 2014 book: "The Israeli Solution" click here. Starting with Area C instead of the entirety of Judea and Samaria (aka, the "West Bank") might be a way to ease into a 1-state solution that would benefit Palestinians as well as Israelis. As full citizens, and under some sort of international monitoring, Israeli settlers would not be as free as they are now to harass, harm or even kill unarmed Palestinian farmers. Those farmers and settlers could be grandfathered into land ownership, in return for obeying all Israeli laws and regulations.

Unquestionably, life as an Israeli-Palestinian is better than life as a stateless Palestinian subject to repeated counter-attacks and gradual loss of land and movement under the rapidly declining Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian Authority is currently led by Mamoud Abbas, who is in declining health and will soon be in the 18th year of his 4-year term. Respect for the PA is even lower than for Hamas, among Palestinian citizens questioned anonymously where they are not too intimidated to answer: click here.

The old solutions don't work, recycled by politicians who are almost as old as Israel itself. It's time for something new.

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

7 people are discussing this page, with 67 comments

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Well, Scott, sorry to say it, but your solution is still older: it all smells like 19th century colonialism. You pretend to decide for others. Your article clearly sides with Israel, dismisses Palestinians' claim to anything and the only piece of History that appears in the piece is linking Hamas to Muslim Brotherhood so to portray them all as terrorists. There will be no Peace nor Justice without acknowledging that occupation of Palestine by European powers was illegal, that Sykes-Picot and Balfour documents have to be dismissed because no one asked Arabs a damn thing back then, that the genocide was begun by the Irgun militias back in 1930s-40s and that Israel is a fascist, terrorist and racist regime which only pretends to apply the Final Solution to the Arabs. So, Hamas DOES represents the interests of Palestinian people, the first of which is survival. Without acknowledging all this everything you propose is a Castle in the Sky.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2023 at 7:08:21 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

Well, this certainly confirms one thing: you care only about revenge and righting your perceived wrongs of the past, not about peace in the future. I was trying to be more original than that.

There are 8 billion people in the world, but less than 200 countries. Why should the Palestinians finally get a country, when they've refused all offers in the past, often violently? They don't want a 2-state solution either, and Hamas at least is honest about it in their charter by calling for elimination of both Israel and Jews in their charter. If, as you say, Palestinians still support Hamas, then there is no hope.

I believe that support is a mile wide but an inch deep, like it was for Qaddafi in Libya or Hussein in Iraq. Once those dictators were deposed, their supposed supporters couldn't wait to get rid of them. From polls and inference, I believe the same would happen once Hamas is exterminated. Shifting loyalties is characteristic of this part of the world.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2023 at 7:52:25 PM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Nope Scott, he is telling the truth. You are siding with Israel, at the expense of the Palestinians. You are completely dismissing the claims of the Palestinians. Your article is so one sided in favor of Israel, that I found it distressing to read through. How could you ever write something so anti-Palestinian, when factually Israel has stolen Palestinian land, continues to do so, has set up an apartheid state. Israel has continued through the years do do these things ruthlessly to the point of killing, injuring, maiming thousands of men, women, and children. In my opinion, Israel is doing this to eventually force the Palestinians off of their remaining lands. Israel has never wanted a two state solution, in my opinion. They have wanted the land and all of it, for a Jewish only state.

Israel has imprisoned thousands of Palestinians, holding them "hostage", so as to further their goal of obtaining all of the land and the removal of the Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza to neighboring Arab states.

PS. If Israel has prisoners, then so does Gaza. If Gaza has hostages, then so does Israel.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:08:53 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

For the most part, Israel's government has not wanted a 2-state solution because they've had no legitimate partner - at least one who doesn't promise more violence towards Israel - who can deliver a workable solution. The rare exception is an Israeli past president, but he had no real power, which is in the hands of PM Netanyahu. Bill Clinton recently said "I killed myself" trying to get Arafat to agree to a two-state solution with 96-96% of the land going to the Palestinians and compensation for the other 3-4% from Jerusalem. But Arafat wouldn't agree, because it would have meant the end of his power - already waning at the end of the 1990s. Hamas, of course, has the destruction of Israel and all Jews in its charter and in words and actions, has never wavered from that position. They also prevented any elections since 2006 and threw their opposition PA off the rooftops (they do the same to Gays whenever they can). Anyone who supports Hamas is aiding a terrorist organization and is certainly not a progressive since Hamas is the most anti-human right, regressive, oppressive regime imaginable, and wants to spread their hateful ideology all over the Earth as a caliphate.

But never mind all that. One can endlessly debate the history of Jews in Palestine - which was derived from the Roman name "Philistine" by the ancient Romans when they wanted to deny early Judea even the name of their homeland. And there is now solid genetic evidence that many, maybe most, Palestinians are actually of Jewish ancestry and chose or were forced to convert to Islam. So, not only are there direct Jewish inhabitants going back 1,000s of years, the so-called Palestinians are former Jews providing proof of Jewish settlement as well.

But again, never mind all that, or the fact that Jews bought the land, didn't steal it, at prices way above its worth in pre-Israel times, and that the attacks were against Jews prior to Israel's founding, by Arabs, not the other way around.

Focusing on vengeance just perpetuates the cycle of violence and is why there is a 5th war in 20 years.

My solution, which is similar to Carolyn Glick's but she didn't consider Gaza, just the West Bank (aka Judea and Samaria), would make Palestinians full citizens of Israel - something Israel might object to more than Palestinians might object to giving up their dream of a state for JUST Palestinians (the Jewish pogrom in the Arab lands is far larger and more complete, but almost never gets talked about, but it's proof of Islam's intent to eradicate Jews wherever they find them). So, it's not really as pro-Israel as it seems at first.

Of course Israel was always going to respond with over-whelming force (not "disproportionate," which has a different meaning under International Law than in common usage). It's been shown through every war between Israel and the Palestinians and Hamas knows this. It's as certain as the sunrise. Hamas doesn't care about its citizens and uses them as PR to persuade the world to hate Israel through their collateral damage/killing. The "hostage" exchange is really not the same; it is innocent people on the Israeli side, which includes Thais and Americans as well as liberal Israelis from the Kibbutz, and criminals on the Palestinian side, at a 3:1 ratio because Israel always cares more about its people than Hamas does about its people.

Never mind all that. You are clearly more concerned with vengeance and only secondary, if at all, with preventing more deaths and destruction, so my one-state solution will not appeal to you.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 5:26:10 AM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

You can ignore me all you want, Scott, but you won't get any more support to the Israeli Nazis - that's what they are.

First, and like I wrote, YES, BOTH JEWS AND ARABS ARE SEMITES. In fact, Hebrew and Arabic used to be understandable from one another until they started reforming Hebrew in Israel so to make it sound more like a European language and less like a Middle Eastern one.

ROTHSCHILDs were the ones who started buying the land in the Holy Land. But ARABS WEREN'T THE ONES GETTING PAID. THEY WERE TO BE EXPELLED. And YOU DON'T BUY SOMEONE ELSE'S LAND JUST BECAUSE YOU FEEL LIKE IT.

The pogroms were executed by THE JEWS AGAINST THE ARABS. The lie is the opposite. Moreover, what the Irgun militias unleashed in 1940s was A FULL-BLOWN GENOCIDE. Source: Abby Martin, and she IS helluva well-informed.

Arafat's biggest mistake was not to proclaim an independent Palestinian State as it was foreseen by the Oslo Agreements.

Every organisation resisting occupation and struggling for survival and independence of its Nation has always been labelled as a "terrorist organisation" by the colonialists, the supremacists, the Nazis during WWII, etc.

The pictures of John McCain with al-Baghdadi and al-Nusra guys you can see on Voltairenet prove that Libya was a joint NATO-al-Qaida operation and Syria is a joint NATO-DAESH operation. So, before comparing us to Romans YOU should inform yourself about whom you're siding with.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 6:24:31 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

Source on the Rothschild financing? The Rothschilds get blamed for an awful lot of Jewish actions or alleged actions, but there's often no credible sources to back that up.

Suggesting the pogrom of the Jews against Arabs - as they were then called in 1948 until around the late 1960s when Palestinians was used to describe a people not including Jews living in former Palestine - is laughable. As Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said in his 13 minute speech to the U.N. yesterday, there were 1 million Jews in Arab lands (nearly) a century ago, but there are only a couple of thousand today. The ones who weren't killed, including by Hitler's friend, the grand Muti of Jerusalem and one of the founding fathers of Palestinian nationalism (picture shown at the 1:53m mark), fled to Israel both before and after WWII, when no other country, including America, would take them in, in a scale that mattered. Today, Israel occupies an are 1/800th the size of surrounding Arab/Islamic lands. But unlike these Islamic lands, Israel is diverse, with 20% of its population being Arabs, including Palestinians in all walks of life: 40% of the doctors, 20% of the pharmacists, a supreme court justice who found a former PM guilty of fraud, etc. etc. In Saudi Arabia, Iran, and most of the other Arab lands, you are not free to be Jewish, Christian, or certainly not an atheist/agnostic (like me, and 50% of Jews in a Gallup poll featured in the Jewish Sentinel newspaper, since Judaism, unlike the other 2 main monotheistic religions, is as much an identity as a religion).

Israel remains a democracy, arguably more representative in its contentious parliamentary system than our presidential winner-take-all system. Here's a pretty good summary of the differences in freedom and tolerance between Israel and the Islamic countries around it.

In any case, going down the history stops things from moving forward. I presented a plan. You obviously prefer an ongoing perhaps permanent struggle for Palestinian statehood - and the elimination of the only Jewish state in the world, and possibly all the Jews in it. As a Jew living in NYC I've seen first hand what that kind of antisemitism brings. I don't need your reminders.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 2:32:25 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Scott, it is really depressing to have to respond to such a long reply to my comment, that hardly addresses what I said. You are defending Israel's position, as being morally, legally right or both. It shouldn't take you that long to do so, if Israel were actually right. Again, Israel stole land, continues to steal land, has done so by brute force, and continues to do so by maiming, killing, and taking hostage thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children. This is the primary issue. You have not addressed this. In fact you defend this action. Again, I really find it distressing to read articles such as yours. So you admit that Israel has not wanted a two state solution. But you then blame that on the Palestinians who are oppressed and the ones without the control or power. This is wrong on your part. Clinton and Israel probably tried to coerce Arafat into giving up some land that belonged to the Palestinians as part of some agreement. Israel doesn't deserve more Palestinian land as part of some agreement that they live in peace with the Palestinians. Theft of Palestinian lands was the issue in the first place. So if what you say is true about the "negotiations", Arafat rightly refused to agree to those terms.

You talk about ancient claims to Palestinian lands by Israelis. In my opinion both Palestinians and indigenous Jews can both lay claim. I will admit I am not an expert in the ancient history of this area. But I do feel that that history is not relevant to the current situation with Palestinians and Israel.

Israel people as they are now predominantly came from Europe. They are not indigenous to the area. They are mostly Europeans who converted to the Jewish religion. Because of European persecution of Jews they emigrated to the land of Palestine and forcefully removed the Palestinians living there. In otherwords, they colonized the land, stole it then set about ethnic cleansing and an apartheid state. This is wrong and you have not addressed this. This is the issue.

European nations, such as France, G.B., Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, etc. are silent and support Israel because they all engaged in colonialism, genocide, as Israel is doing now.

What Israel is doing to the Palestinians is exactly what the early Europeans did to the indigenous peoples of North and South America. This is one of the why the U.S. is also supporting Israel.

You finally, wrongly conclude that I am seeking vengeance because I don't agree with what Israel has done and is doing to the Palestinians, not to myself, family, friends, or even nation. That seems to be and interesting conclusion. What would make you think that I am seeking vengeance?

Israel is most definitely seeking vengeance and you seem to be defending it.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:36:47 AM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

I'll keep my second reply much shorter, just to point out one thing factually wrong in your last comment:

"Ashkenazim, excluding those who migrated from the former USSR, are estimated to be 31.8% of the Israeli population.[3]"

So, according to a source referenced in Wikipedia, less than 1/3 of Jews in Israel are from Europe, and "They number 2.8 million (full or partial Ashkenazi Jewish descent)[1][2] and constitute one of the largest Jewish ethnic divisions in Israel, in line with Mizrahi Jews and Sephardi Jews." So, some of them are 2nd, 3rd, or later generation of Ashkenazi Jews. WWII and Israel's founding in 1948 is now 75 years ago, after all. At what point are Ashkenazi allowed to call themselves indigenous? At what point is Israel allowed to exist?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 2:44:32 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

That wiki source would be wrong. Just look at the physical attributes of the current Israelis with your own eyes. Most Israelis are fro Europe. They're not indigenous to the area.

And even if the wiki source was accurate, that doesn't make what Israel has done and is doing now right.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 3:22:57 AM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

You're looking at the current leadership, which is a disproportionate sample. Most Israelis are neither white nor European. They are actually genetically nearly identical to Palestinians and the latter group has many ancestors who were Jewish and converted willingly or under duress. Palestinians and most Israeli Jews are fighting their distant cousins.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 3:26:32 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

I'm not convinced about your numbers.

Fighting distant cousins, you say? And you are ok with that? But no, more like committing genocide, ethnic cleansing to me. You are defending that?

And the U.S., who has committed genocide or ethnic cleansing in the past, and supported it in the past, is now disproportionately supporting Israel with weapons of mass destruction and terror, in its attempt to terrorize, ethnic l cleanse the Palestinians, and set up an apartheid state. You also defend this?

But whatever proportions of ethnicity of the Israeli people you claim to be in Israel now, doesn't excuse their past and present behavior towards the Palestinians. That behavior, is ill gotten Palestinian lands, past and ongoing theft of Palestinian lands, the killing, maiming, torture of thousands Palestinian men, women, and children, the holding of thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children hostage, and the creation of an apartheid state. These past and ongoing transgressions by Israel, is the primary issue here, or should be. It matters not what the ethnic percentage of the Israeli population currently inhabits Israel now.

And I can also question the morality of those Jews indigenous to Palestine who were living elsewhere, decided to emigrate to Israel, uprooting thousands of Palestinians living there already, after the Jewish converts from Europe first colonized the Palestinian lands by force. This colonization of Palestinian lands by European Jews, sounds exactly like what the Eurpeans did in North and South America, and Australia. This is what really matters. This is the primary issue. You should understand this. And it is distressing to me that you don't. A rather long reply by me. Necessary, but it shouldn't be. Its why after all these years, I get distressed, depressed reading so many articles by people defending U S. foreign policy as somehow appropriate, despite decades; centuries maybe, of evidence to the contrary. Just tired.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 9:35:07 AM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

My article wasn't intended to be a review of the history of Israel, or Palestine (the land, not the people). Like you, I don't consider myself an expert.

But there are many experts who would disagree with you, including this one in Israel itself.

The claim of genocide has already been debunked many times, including by the Israeli Ambassador I linked to in a previous comment, speaking at the U.N. just yesterday. But a simple bit of math easily disproves this charge too: According to the U.N., cited here, the population of Palestinians in 1950 - 2 years after Israel was founded - was 944,807, and the population in Israel and beyond is 5,371,230, roughly a 6X increase. And this does not even account for previous conversions to Palestinian from Jews who converted (thus decreasing the number of self-identified Jews). Technically, since up to 2/3 of the Jews share the same haplotype as Palestinians, somewhat diluted through intermarriage with Ashkanazi Jews in the last 100 years, genocide against Jews - a MUCH larger percentage - is genocide against Palestinians (genes) too, but let's just stipulate that 6X increase is in no way a "genocide."

Yes, Israel responds in overwhelming force whenever it was attacked, including on October 7th, but that is not a war crime under the legal definition of "Proportional Response." See this Forbes article for a further explanation.

Israel is also not an "apartheid" state, from examples I've already given of full participation in Israeli life in the medical and pharmaceutical fields, in politics where the Knesset is actually more democratic than our Congress, and in every walk of life.

Jews returning and continuing on their lands where they have been for nearly 3,000 years is in no way comparable to Europeans coming to America in 1492 and beyond and taking over lands Native Americans inhabited for 12,000-30,000 years (estimates differ depending on evidence allowed).

Today, 3 Israeli citizens were shot dead by Palestinian terrorists while waiting at a bus stop. There is enough carnage and retribution on both sides that there's little point in rehashing that. Frankly, I'm doubtful Israel will even agree to a 1-state solution at this point, at least with Palestinians already in area C having full rights. I know they will not agree to a 2-state solution when their enemy just wants a state as a tactic towards eliminating their state. Would you?

Questioning the morality of Jews who were living elsewhere to go and live in Israel - which, BTW, still had plenty of Palestinians who simply had accepted living in Israel when it formed and then just continued living there, is pretty odd, to say the least. Any country has the right to accept whomever it wants to live there. Israel in the Jewish state and is open to all Jews from anywhere.

My article was an attempt to find a compromise, but I fear the status quo will just continue, what has cynically been called "mowing the grass" only this time with more uprooting, of Hamas.

I'm tired too.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 10:22:22 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

You gave me a link to an "expert", who I presume lives in Israel and is an Israeli, defending what Israel has done and is doing to the Palestinians. I don't accept his findings. Why wouldn't you get a Palestinian "expert" and give his perspective. It's why I'm just tired.

You mention 5 million plus Jews in the region being a 6X increase in the area. That's irrelevant. What's relevant is what the Jews in Israel have done and are doing to the Palestinians.

You also mention 900K plus Palestinians in 1950, but don't mention their population increase in the area now. I believe in Gaza it is approximately 2.5M. As if these stats are relevant to what Israel has done and is doing to the Palestinians. I would think that Israel's population in Israel and the area would increase at a greater rate than the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, considering the situation they are under. Also, the the Palestinians is the wider area would not increase their population as rapidly as Israel, because many of them have been living as refugees. Irrelevant data. It's why I'm tired.

You claim you are looking for a solution and not writing about the history of the area. In my opinion if you want to propose an unbiased solution you must account for the correct history of the area.

You are biased in favor of Israel in your proposed solution. Therefore, it will not work just as all of the other solutions that have been proposed in the past and are biased; that do not properly address the concerns of the Palestinians, and the primary issues I mentioned in previous comments

There will be hundreds if not thousands of people after you.

It's why I am distressed and tired.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 12:37:42 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

It's hard to find reliable statistics for the population of Gaza since it's such a contentious area, but here's what Wikipedia shows, with links to sources including, for some reason, the U.S. Census: click here

Short answer, in millions:

title=
(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Clearly, not a genocide.You are wrong about that by any measure.

Meanwhile, Israel was founded after the massacre of half the world's Jews in the holocaust, followed by, yes, pogroms throughout the Arab world during and after its founding.

OK, history doesn't matter.

My primary purpose is to provide a solution for the best life for as many people as possible, which means as few killings as possible.

The solution could work if people are concerned about the same thing on all sides and if they can - somehow - get rid of the people who aren't (today, there was some talk about allowing Hamas to flee to other countries, much as the PLO did when they lost support in Palestinian lands, to be replaced by Hamas. This time, Hamas can't be replaced by something worse, or just as bad).

If people only want to repeat the cycle of death and destruction, there's no hope.

If people want to live under a caliphate like many of Hamas' and other Islamic leaders keep promoting, the death won't be in the thousands, they'll be in the billions. There's no hope then either.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 12:58:12 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

1. Your last paragraph is a lie 100 per cent, your 2nd paragraph is wrong by 50 per cent at least, and your first reveals brainwashing you've been submitted to throughout your whole life and can't give up on despite all of your education and culture. It's not about revenge but Justice. There cannot be Peace without Justice and neither you can make it to a Just Future without amending all the wrongs of the Past. In the case of the US it would begin with the Indians. American Foreign Policy hasn't changed a bit since then. It's all about the same thing: barging into other people's countries, grabbing everything they've got and clearing the land of the presence of the Natives so to pull the colonial population in; and if there is no more colonial population to be pulled in, then local elites are to be corrupted into treason to their own people's. The value of the US dollar in financial markets depends upon it still.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:15:10 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

2. In fact, and like I wrote in a long comment already a while ago, it's the very nature of capitalism: it uproots people. And it's the true explanation to European immigration to America: people did not depart Europe just because they were poor and wanted to improve, but because they got ruined, had lost it all and needed a fresh start. Bismarck replaced a few duchies with incipient trade and industry with an industrial Empire. 50 million Germans expelled in the process became the largest immigrant community in the US. Without the valve of emigration Europe would have been swept away by the Revolution. The same thing is going on in the Third World today with at least two major differences: first, only the primary branches of the economy are getting industrialized, and second, migration is criminalised.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:34:48 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

3. Returning to your paragraphs, elections scheduled initially for Oct. or Nov. 2018 in Libya got cancelled because Saif al-Islam, Qaddafi's son, was the leading candidate in the polls, Moqtada al-Sadr came to be Chairman of Iraqi Parliament, and Saddam's biggest crime was to have mounted up an industrial sector in Iraq back in the 70s while being de facto ruler. That had turned Iraq into one of a few Arab countries having one. Of course, it needed defense, against Israel in the first place. The Food for Oil Agreement was liquidating the Iraqi industrial sector by definition.

The very declared purpose of existence of Israel is the extermination of Arab people, the Final Solution Nazi style. There is a variety of excuses, the first one of them is the blunt racism: both Arabs and Jews are Semites, but Israelis pretend to be the White Semites. Another one: "We're here to correct God's mistake: that is to have placed most of world's oil under Muslim soil". Deir-Yassin massacre executed by Menachem Begin in 1948 is one that received a little publicity, but it was one of many and it never stopped. So, the path to Justice goes through Nuremberg 2 Trial against the Global 4th Reich, and then re-arrangement of the whole of the Global economy. It ain't gonna be a ride on the butter, make no mistake about that. But like Rafael Correa, former Psdt of Ecuador who had a stay in Harvard in his educational years, likes to repeat it (and he's not the only one): the real name of the Economics is the Political Economy.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 at 6:17:55 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

From my POV, Scott, your position is both naive and uniformed. Two books: The Grand Chessboard and Crossing the Rubicon might help fill in gaps. Also, re- Hamas and other related matters - Globalresearch.ca.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:39:36 PM

Thomas Brown

(Member since Feb 9, 2010), 14 fans, 8 articles, 2 quicklinks, 586 comments, 11 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

This attitude after 70 years of Israel being an internationally recognized state is what is old. The international community established this state and they are not going to participate in anyway in its demise. History is full of unfair compromises. This insidiously and constant irrational desire of a small group of a terrorist faction simply won't be sanctioned by the world. Nor will the world continue to accept the brutal assault on innocents in retaliation for Oct 7.

No historian here but I am aware of the 3000 year history of this region and the religious fervor surrounding it.

During negotions in the 90's with Arafat's PLO, Israel and Clinton I was wholey in alignment with Palestinians .... until Arafat blew up a good deal that would have allowed a Palestinian permanence and a chance to evolve their honest concerns. It was short sighted by Arafat and had so much promise for a far more peaceful region. So the ship about the history of occupation is and has been long dead and that is just one example of Hamas' incomprehensible position. No one is going to let them destroy Israel or Jews.

I understand the frustration, and there is a lot I hate about Israeli and U. S. Action and policy, but unless honest Palestinians just like most people who want to live in peace and prosperity, accept a peaceful coexistence with Israel as either full citizens of a more centrist Israel or as a new state the pain on both sides will continue, and likely cause massive, extential, global chaos. Normal Palestinian people must participate in huge numbers to represent the real goodness of their people and help rid themselves of all extremist leadership.

Let go of the past. You are no different than dozens of countries throughout history that accepted less than what they thought they could and were resilient enough to prosper beyond there wildest expectations. I hope your listening as well Bebe. Your duplicitous attitude toward palestinians has helped perpetuated this unspeakable atrocity.

Your attitudes on both sides with the extreme right in charge in Israel, while all understand their origins and the passions behind them, are essentially insidiously immature showing the inability of extremist factions to solve problems.

Somehow regular people on both sides, with help from the world where appropriate and necessary, need to reject this inhumane desire to destroy each other and solve this problem before you embroiled us in WW III. Much easier said than done I realize .... but is the only real solution ...all parties, especially Palestinian citizens weary of oppression from Hamas and Israel, should demand to goback to the Arafat, Israel, Clinto solution as new starting point.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 2:35:40 PM

Author 24983
Managing Editor
  New Content

Statement of Hamas claiming responsibility for today's fatal shooting of 3 Israelis at a bus stop before the shooters were killed themselves: tter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1730193897739915335 Also, a video.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:04:13 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

"From my POV, Scott, your position is both naive and uniformed."

Scott, I am interested by the fact that, if I had received the comment above, I would have asked, "Tell me more."

Be that as it may, here is an article which may fill in gaps in your understanding.

"Wiping Gaza Off The Map": Big Money Agenda. Confiscating Palestine's Maritime Natural Gas Reserves Video Interview with Michel Chossudovsky

rumble.com/ v3s1ooy - michel- chossudovsky- follow- the- money- confiscating- palestines- natural- gas- re. html

**

Frankly, I have little patience with people who support genocide of any kind.

I am also fascinated by your inability to see genocide - and a policy of genocide - when it is directly in your face. And there is more...

It is as if you are wearing blinders of some kind, which is OK for a horse in a race, but not for a human addressing gross human rights abuses.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 3:35:19 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I've already discussed why the death of 1,000-2,000 or even a bit more is not genocide in a population that has grown to over 5m, so I won't repeat them here. The only genocide was against Jews during and after WWII, and the Arab countries and communities participated heavily in that - with Hitler's great approval while he lived. Jews lost half their worldwide population and has only now gotten back to the old numbers, or, to put it another way, at the same rate of birth from WWII, 12m Jews were never born from the 12m Jews who ought to have been alive then.

The Ayn Rand Institute - who was not talking about Ayn Rand here, with whom I too have lots of problems - nevertheless debunked a famous map of the supposed 4-stage "loss" of Palestine here. It's worth a view.

I'm suspicious of all Grand Chessboard or other Grand type conspiracy theories for the following reasons:

1. They discount the agency - and in a rather patronizing way - of other non-state groups of people, e.g. Hamas, PLO, as well as individuals within states to act in ways counter to the alleged conspiracies, e.g. the 400,000 or so leading Israelis who provide 92% of its tax base and power its tech heavy industries. To say that a handful of super-elites can control things to that degree is cartoonish. It's naive.

2. Even the elites don't always agree, and when they don't, because they have great power, by definition, they can cause a great clash of civilizations, wars, etc. that cancel each other out, or at least cancel one side's ambitions. E.g. Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria all "conspired" to conquer Israel in the 6-day war. They lost. Then, to thwart the Israeli version of a "conspiracy," the Sinai was returned to Egypt - minus Gaza, which Egypt strongly did not want because they don't want the Palestinians any more than Israel does, which is telling in its own way. Anyway, none of that suggests a few elites playing masterful Grand Chess. It suggests chaos, mistakes everywhere, and struggles to survive.

One can always construct post-facto narratives to support one theory or another. But the reality is, humans really have a lot less control over events than they like to believe. Everyone has some degree of agency, and even the smallest man, like Ghandi, can, at times, thwart the mightiest empires (he would not have fared well against Nazi Germany).

I present to you a plan that could work if people of goodwill and humanitarian impulses would adopt it. But you have reminded me of something more important. The best laid plans only work if human beings are capable of implementing them. This is, unfortunately, a lesson I have repeatedly failed to learn throughout my life, if I might get a bit personal for a moment. What can I say? I am a hopeless optimist.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 4:18:07 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Scott,

Thank you.

"I only believe in conspiracies that are real." (I believe it was Michael Moore who said that.

I continue to contend that your view is truncated, narrow and out of touch/naive. And, in the world dynamics in which we are living - as such, destructive/

If your mind is in fact open (and I would guess it is not) - See Michael Ruppert's Crossing the Rubicon and/or The New Pearl Harbor Revisited by David Ray Griffin.

Also, this:

globalresearch.ca/ gaza-update/ 5841438

"Wiping Gaza Off the Map": Implementing Israel's "Secret Intelligence Memorandum." More Than 20,000 Civilians Killed

And/or this:

globalresearch.ca/ open- letter- members- united- states - congress- hamas- israel- gaza- genocide -ralph- nader/ 5841682

An Open Letter to Members of the United States Congress on Hamas-Israel-Gaza Genocide. Ralph Nader

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 5:30:18 PM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair, I just grow weary. There are thousands like him, millions even. You won't ever convince them they're view is wrong, inspite of evidence of years of history that it is.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 5:41:51 PM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

That should be their view is wrong.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 5:43:14 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

Thanks..

No doubt many Germans ignored fascism.

Gentry, really there is no need to "convince".

Only to speak truth as we understand it.

BTW, it seems plausible that Hamas is an Israeli creation.

False-flag operations are a dime-a-dozen.

For more, check out some of the references I provided.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 10:06:56 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I looked up your last link since it was the shortest, by far.

Relocating Hamas to the Sinai would actually be a good idea! But as for relocating ALL Palestinians to the Sinai, well, Egypt doesn't want them so that's that. They barely agreed to accept a few critically ill or wounded Palestinians, despite the collapse of nearly all medical facilities in Gaza. So much for supporting their Islamic "brothers." Actually, El-Sisi is secular and he loathes and fears the Muslim Brotherhood, which he regards as an offshoot of Hamas, ISIS, etc. (part of the successful strategy of Jihadists is to change their organizational names regularly to things that sound awkward and are hard to remember, to Western ears).

Again, agency, not conspiracy, is the operative principle here. Conspiracies are literally just groups of people agreeing to do something, so they are everywhere. Some work, or work for a time, but then fall apart or are undone by others, or other conspiracies. Human tribalism - which I have underestimated my whole life because I don't adhere to it personally - guarantees there will always be conspiracies. One can go down endless rabbit holes this way and accomplish nothing.

Or, one can learn enough basics to understand, and then provide alternatives for a better life. As Gandhi said, "an eye for an eye just makes the whole world blind."

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 8:35:27 AM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Scott,

"J'Accuse...!" you of tribalism, despite your defense of your blind spots.

Referencing other solid source material I provided: The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives by Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Also, The Project for the New American Century created a blueprint for 9/11.

Wikipedia:

"Written before the September 11 attacks and during political debates of the War in Iraq, a section of Rebuilding America's Defenses entitled "Creating Tomorrow's Dominant Force" became the subject of considerable controversy: "Further, the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event - like a new Pearl Harbor."

Crossing the Rubicon addresses both the false flag ("grand conspiracy") called 9/11 - and the actual role of Israel. (And it is a page-turner).

The New Pearl Harbor Revisited is a straight-up carefully researched account 0f 9/11 by a professor emeritus.

The Global Research video I provided (rumble) clearly shows that your narrative re- Israel and Gaza is simply naive.

**

I would suggest that you may have good intentions, but that you also remain unconscious and uninformed. You really don't have a leg to stand on.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 12:44:02 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I offered a solution. What's yours?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 1:37:47 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

1. Zionists didn't move A FINGER to save a single Jew from the Holocaust in Europe. Nationals of every country occupied by the Nazis saved them by hiding them in cellars or between the walls and sharing the last potato with them.

There were also Schindlers. Although soon after the movie was released, a book was published in Austria saying that Schindler's reasons were far from humanitarian.

Terrorists terrorize their own yard the first so to assure blind obedience to their agenda against the others. Zionists NEEDED Jews to die in Europe. Then Jewish settlers in 1940s were allowed to arrive to the Holy Land in British ships only. 800 arrived in a French ship. Menachem Begin blew it up, killed 200 so the other 600 could disembark.

Golda Meir went on a tour by the USA lying about Arabs having heavy Soviet weaponry. American Jews got scared and started writing checks like crazy.

Arabs quote her saying: "Every time an Arab child is born, I get scared because a terrorist is born". So, the fanatics in the settlements scream "Hurra, Hurra, kill all Palestinian mothers!" and then they travel to Tel-Aviv to paint swastikas on the walls.

Poverty in Israel increased 55/100 in 2000-2015, more than that in the settlements as result of Netanyahu's liberalisation. The slaughter of 3,000 Palestinians by N. in 2008-2009 was N's response to the arrest of Bernie Madoff in the US and a message to Obama: "This is whom you're gonna be dealing with, BOY".

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 5:41:09 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

2. Yes, Hamas claimed the authorship of the Jerusalem attack. But Israel destroyed the Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank, grabbed 40 people and killed 2 children preventing the ambulances from arriving, as usual. There are thousands of Palestinian children being tortured in Israeli prisons.

Resuming, the solution to whole world's problems is to share it. It's as simple as that, a child understands that before being brainwashed into hate, lies and justifications by the adults. I don't divide people into races, religions nor anything of the sort, but into kinds of people. And basically there are only two: those who help other people and those who f*** other people over. The latter share a common denominator: they don't want to share the world, they don't want THEIR share of the world either, they want the whole world for themselves and no one else.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 5:57:26 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

3. The article in Flame is propaganda and a bunch of lies at the most disgusting level. It's nothing but a bunch of colonialists' and murderers' justifications. I'm sorry that you descended to this level, Scott.

I forgot to add that in September Netanyahu showed the map of Israel on the whole of Palestinian land discarding the existence of Palestinian State for good, just like you propose. In fact, the two blue stripes on Israeli flag are Nile and Euphrates. That is their Greater Israel. The world demands borders to be restored to 1948-1967 map, but that has not been Israeli intention ever. Zionist Congress has been celebrated in 1943 in Atlantic City, and it marked the moving of colonial power from over GB to over the USA.

David Star means the struggle of two triangles: the Spirit pulling up and Basest Instincts pulling it down. The latter rules totally over THIS Israel.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023 at 6:22:38 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

Too much, and all unsourced, accusations to respond to here in your triple comment. But I'll say this much:

It would have been ridiculous for a fledgling Zionist movement to act against the Nazis. It took the combined assets of the allies to defeat them, and years and billions of dollars etc. Just providing a Jewish Homeland saved more Jewish lives than anything else any other nation did post-WWII. Let's remember Israel wasn't founded until 1948. There was ample time in between the war and Israel to relocate displaced Jews if any country wanted to. They did not and I don't think you even disagree with that.

Of course Netanyahu wants Palestinians to go away. Who wouldn't? Even the Arab lands want nothing to do with them. Jordan has had decades to absorb them and they still rot and stew in refugee camps, as part of the U.N.'s longest lasting refugee program ever, by a long shot. If the Palestinians didn't exist, the Arab countries would have to invent them - and pretty much DID - to deflect from their own failures. Only now, with the fledgling Abraham Accords, one of the very few good initiatives by the Trump Administration, and internal visions from countries like Dubai, Adu Dhabi, Bahrain, and even to a limited extent Saudi Arabia, are they beginning to break free of always having to wait for the "Palestinian Issue" to be resolved before moving to engage with Israel and the Western world. This is one big reason Hamas acted now, to refocus attention on their hideous ideology and demands.

The 1967 borders would, of course, constrain Israel at its waist to 9 miles, putting Tel Aviv directly in the crosshairs of west bank Palestinian (inaccurate) rockets and (accurate) missiles. It is a cynical tactical move to destroy Israel and has nothing to do with creating a permanent Palestinian nation, which neither Hamas nor the PA actually wants. But, you already knew that.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 8:53:28 AM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Scott,

Your dyed-in-the-wool bigotry is on display for all to see.

Also, re- your rejection of "grand conspiracies"...well your bias fits with the above...I'm very sorry to say... suggesting a mind that is both distorted and ignorant. From my perspective you are living in a fantasy world.

Have a problem with "unsourced assertions?" I have provided a variety of solid sources. Not checking them out puts you in the realm of rank hypocrisy.

Honestly, I apparently was mistaken, expecting more from you - including integrity and decency.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 12:17:35 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

What's your solution?

And, I should have added: what problem are you trying to solve?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 1:40:20 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

'what problem are you trying to solve?'

Waking sleep. My sense: your perspective is "deeply superficial" and distorted --- and you are clueless about this state of affairs. The resources I have provided can offer the beginning of some clarity.

For you, the need to be much more deeply informed and move beyond your prejudices.

The issue is empire. If you truly are seeking solutions - obtain a deeper understanding of what is going on geopolitically in our world. After one identifies the problem, one can contemplate solutions.

In this case, I believe it would behoove all of us to contemplate the very probable coming collapse. See Duane Elgin's Choosing Earth, Baker and Harvey's Radical Regeneration, and Joanna Macy's Active Hope.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 2:04:23 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

So you refuse to answer. I see.

There's a myth - propagated by the Information Age (I'm old enough to remember a time before the internet, even before PCs, when people had to struggle and read...books, gasp!). It's the idea that if you just stuff your head with enough information, it will lead to knowledge, even enlightenment. It's not so. There are lots of educated eggheads who know nothing of the real world. And there are hardscrabble people who have more common sense than any of them. Also, too much information can lead to analysis paralysis.

Anyway, I find in you pretty much all the things you accuse me of - which is how accusations work in the human world, often. It's called projection. I look forward to your answer to the 2 questions. Without defining the problem, we are talking past each other. Maybe you want to write an article for Opednews?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 2:37:44 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Ah, I also forgot Netanyahu's judicial reform. What are the sources? The media are. Not yours, obviously. Or the judicial reform is Hamas' fabrication?

"They don't exist", "they're inferior, can't take care of themselves" - all these are the usual justifications of all the colonialists. You only confirm everything I say and it all shows me once again how the world works and who is in charge: the supremacists are, that's what feeds the value of the First World's currencies. Having written extensively in the past on economic issues, Mr. Georgist, now you don't even pay attention to this point of mine. Well, the system is broke, Gaza, Afghanistan where Biden had his debut apparently back in 1978, Ukraine - also Biden family business - keep on holding it up, but the people are sick of all of it everywhere. But you seem to be willing to write millions or billions of people off the books.

Finally, I don't remember the name of that initiative from Trump Adm., but if it's the one presented by his son and which included giving Palestinians their own power-supply grid, Netanyahu was the one who was never going to take it precisely because it means in fact giving Palestinians their own State.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 1, 2023 at 7:23:05 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Ah, but I have answered. I would suggest that an answer begins with you looking at your own mind. It always begins with ourselves. It is your worldview that is the bottom-line issue. We need to "observe the observer." And this relates to the worldview of the participants in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"that if you just stuff your head with enough information, it will lead to knowledge, even enlightenment."

Your statement is a common way to slither out of actually grappling with inconvenient truths. I am challenging the bedrock of how you are seeing this situation - and have provided more than enough resources that could enable you to challenge yourself, be disturbed, and move beyond the prison cell in which you are incarcerated.

I certainly do not need you to agree with any of my contentions. At the same time, I remain open to a real debate of the issues --- one which deals with the actual realities.

If you desire a genuine discussion, let's start with an event that looks to be oblique to Israel and Gaza (it isn't). What is your understanding of the realities behind 9/11?

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 1:25:18 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I'm not going to go down the rabbit hole of 9/11 here, though I do have opinions. You are unwilling to put forward any solutions to the Israel-Palestine situation, despite all your supposed reading, so that just demonstrates what I said about the uselessness of over-informing.

One can educate oneself forever. That's what most people do if they have any interest at all in a subject but are afraid to really offer anything. I know lots of people like that and I've learned to avoid that time-sink. I read a lot fewer books these days. The world changes too fast, e.g. October 7 changed the world. And there's just too much opportunity to go into analysis paralysis.

You don't like my solution. Offer your own. Maybe write an article for OEN and put all that book knowledge to use. I'm sure other readers here would be interested.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 2:02:28 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Scott,

A solution is outside your premises and assumptions. You do not wish to question them. There are solutions, but they can only be understood by leaving your worldview; they simply does not exist within your conceptual universe.

I fully expect that what I have just said will be unintelligible to you, and you will invalidate and/or avoid it. The good news: even if you are unable or unwilling to see this - others will.

I offered a beginning for a real exchange. Once again, you have evaded the possibility by referring to a discussion of 9/11 as a "rabbit hole." Your way of approaching my step-by-step beginning of a reality-based exchange re- Israel-Gaza is slick, but also transparent.

You present yourself as seeking such an exchange, but apparently will not step out of your comfort zone. In this sense I believe you are being dishonest - I would guess, primarily with yourself.

I would expect that you will continue in the mode you have so far demonstrated, However, the door is open.

I would guess that you will not step through it - and am aware that this is a choice you are entirely free to make.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 2:45:22 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

These are also ad hominem arguments. I could say the same things about you.

OK, here is my proposal to you since I already read one of your global research articles (and last night I watched a video on the Nakba by those Palestinians still alive who experienced it). Here is a video by a Jewish professor and scholar on Oslo-present, which follows two other historical videos that you should also, according to him and me, but I don't expect that of you. Tell me what you think. If you don't want to watch that, then all the "reading list" blustering is just that; just your projections of your limited self-exposure projected on to me.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 3:12:20 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Scott,

If you support genocide, that is simply where you are.

As Gentry said, 'I grow weary.'

I've offered more than enough resources.

I'm not in your movie. You are welcome to stay in it.

I have no in interest in debating an absurd plot in an outmoded movie. Now, it's time for you to have the last word...and show that you have been right all along.

Blessings to you.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 4:00:57 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

It's not genocide when a population has increased by 10X since Israel's founding, which is what's commonly agreed has happened to Palestinians in non-Israel areas. Israeli Journalist Carolyn Glick argues the the West Bank's Palestinians are not as numerous as quoted figures. She has a chapter in her book "The Israeli Solution" (2014) about all the over-counting on both sides, lack of coordination between the PA and Israel (no surprise there!), over-estimates of fertility ratios etc. She didn't address Gaza, but it's easy to imagine the population stats are even less reliable there. But it doesn't really matter if the increase is 7X or 12X instead of 10X. The point is, it's not genocide, and again, it must be restated that 2/3 of Israeli Jews are genetically the same as Palestinians, and they've increased at about the same rate too, even if they won't acknowledge the same genetic lineage.

Anyway, I'm not going to change your mind and you are if anything more resistant to examining my - much shorter and concise - list of resources, which I've summarized for you instead of outsourcing it to other authors. So I'm content to leave it there. It does tell me more about the intransigence of your side to any new information however, and that itself is informative.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 2:56:38 AM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

My definition of the problem is much simpler and more useful to more people:

End the cycle of violence, death and destruction and do it in a way that promises the greatest benefit to the most number of people in the region (Israel/Palestine, but secondarily Jordan, Egypt). Also, do it fast, because people are dying or being injured daily.

I don't care about promises of afterlife rewards, or about so-called honor from dying/killing for a cause. These are antithetical to the goal above. I don't have much use for near-term pride either; that can come over time indirectly by providing a better life for oneself and one's offspring.

This is no time for deep dives into ancient or near history. This is no time for trying to start a proto-state with a group that only wants to annihilate the other and has shown it can only create a kleptocracy.

There is a proven functional state, and that is Israel. Getting them to agree to dilute their Jewish majority by accepting more Palestinians with full rights won't be easy; it might even be harder than getting Palestinians to accept not having their own state. There's no way to know at this point, and it can change depending on the state of wars, habitats, etc. Getting Israel to accept responsibility for at least 20 miles of Sinai on formally Egyptian land won't be easy either, though I think Egypt will be happy to accept money for getting out of the business of monitoring the southern border of Gaza for tunnel building (at one point, they wanted to create a fish-stocked moat to prevent the tunnels, but I guess they gave up on that idea. It's not a crazy idea either).

In any case, all previous attempts to achieve the goal above have failed, with the obvious proviso that the goal above is not even the goal of either party anyway. Israel just wants security from attack. Hamas and the PA want to wipe Israel off the map (the latter won't admit it due to Oslo, but they said that was dead during the Trump Administration anyway). With opposing goals like that, it just comes down to whose support is stronger: Israel's with the U.S. and, sometimes, Europe (they are seeing what happens when hordes of unassimilated Islamic youth riot or try to impose a Caliphate or just commit crime and those countries are shifting towards anti-migrant stances, even with their own history of antisemitism too), or Gaza/West Bank with Iran, Syria, Russia (the last of which has their own problems with rebellious Islam).

It should go without saying that this volatile mix has the potential to spread beyond the region, possibly to WWIII.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 4:57:57 AM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 3 fans, 1134 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Others call you naive, yet offer no real alternative proposal. Quibbling over historical details does nothing to contribute to a discussion of ways forward. Your proposal would have some chance of success if Palestinians (and other Arab Muslims) hadn't been indoctrinated to be virulently (and violently) antisemitic, as it seems most are.

That sad reality, which can even be supported by traditional Islam, means that Israeli Jews can't live in peace and security with millions of the current generations of Palestinians living among them.

Two recent examples, an interview with Dr. Gad Saad (a Jewish Lebanese-Canadian professor) and an essay by Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Evelyn Markus, show the disturbing disruptions to non-Islamic societies that result from admitting large numbers of Arab Muslims who aren't interested in Western values or integrating. The Palestinian problem is a tough nut to crack. As Saad says, it's not about land.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 2:11:08 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I agree with you 100% Blair. I know you understood my comments and wasn't disagreeing with me. And I understood what you meant in your commentto me.

But I told you so. He is part of the problem.

Depressing to see that people think the way they do. Brainwashed, propagandized from birth, without the wherewithal to unlearn it.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 12:07:13 AM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

All ad hominem arguments. Not worth responding to.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 4:58:46 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

I wasn't responding to you. I know you won't ever concede you are wrong or ever change. I don't agree with your ad hominem assessment. But if you feel that way why do you respond? It seems to me, your superiority complex to you, means you must have the last word or say in the matter. Kinda like your so-called solution, "compromise", totally biased towards Israel. They get the final say. You're part of the problem. You can't see it or refuse to see it because of you're unlearned, lifelong brainwashing. You most definitely have U.S. exceptionalist, white supremacist views. There are millions in the U.S. like you. It's why the Oligarchs who run the nation can continue with the status quo or make matters worse; you write articles promoting their point of view. It's really distressing that there are so many like you. And I know you most probably won't stop or change. Your supremacist, exceptionalist views won't allow you to do so.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 9:58:25 AM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

A thought experiment:

Let's say Hamas and the PA get what they want and Israel is eradicated. Never mind if the Jews emigrate or are just exterminated along with the Jewish state, since Hamas and the PA don't care about that either.

OK, it's now day 2. How will Hamas and the PA actually govern their new and expanded area? I say "area" because Hamas and the PA are actually fighting each other too, so would they resolve their differences and come together to form a common government? Looking at Libya, Sudan and several other currently and past fractured Islamic countries, the likelihood seems slim to me. Maybe you have a different opinion.

Moving on...What form of government will that be? Well, a lot of the leaders in Gaza talk about a new Caliphate, with high taxes on every non-muslim. Of course, non-muslims everywhere would balk at that. Following the purge of Jews and most Christian and other non-Muslims from all Arab lands after the founding of Israel, it's reasonable to assume such an exodus would continue; I'm not talking about Jews here. They have already been forced out/killed. So, who to tax? Fellow Muslims of course, but what industry or jobs base is there to provide taxes? Israel typically pays 10X what a Palestinian can make in their territories (yes, I know - colonialism, etc., but that's over now in this hypothetical example). Maybe the rich oil-based Arab countries can continue to send money to New Palestine, but the history of mismanagement and corruption isn't encouraging (the top brass of Hamas are billionaires, as was Arafat).

While all this is being worked out, no doubt the promoters of Caliphate will be having a great time encouraging its spread in Europe, where it's already on the table through mass protests/riots/assaults on native populations (does this count as colonialism by Islamic migrants as well? The clerics say Spain and France used to be Islamic so they are just reclaiming their lands, a familiar argument...). In NYC - the largest Jewish city outside Israel - the police are on constant watch, with permanent barricades in the U.N. and other areas, mass arrests etc. Presumably this would increase once New Palestine shows what is possible.

OK, I'll leave this at the precipice of WWIII/a clash of civilizations.

Would you want to live under a Caliphate? Discuss.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 11:27:14 AM

gentry cooper

(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 487 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

You just got to have the last word. I told ya'll so. I rest my case. I'm not going to argue with you or attempt to convince you that U.S. foreign and domestic policy is wrong. Same with Israel.

No there won't be any thought experiments. Been there done all that years ago.

Good bye.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 1:12:23 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 493 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Steve Sahounie has written some very informative articles at OpEdNews.

Recently he wrote about a Uighur drone attack on Syrian military cadets and their families, with many deaths and injuries, followed up by another drone attack on a hospital where the injured were being treated. It was horrifying and I don't think any news in the US covered it. There was also no outraged commentary, even here, in response to the atrocity on civilians and a hospital.

There is reason to suspect that this terrorism was funded by the current US government. Sahiounie write that funding for terrorism was removed in 2017 ( under the administration of "The Malignant Narcissist", as Blair is eager to describe Trump, over and over again. Apparently Blair disagreed with Trump's change of policy direction, defunding terrorism?) Then in 2021, funding for terrorism in Syria and elsewhere resumed. Is that what "the adults in the room" wanted as a "return to normalcy"?

The violence that is going on is horrific for everyone involved, regardless of their inherited body configuration or passport. What role have our citizens played in this misery? by encouraging and funding religious extremists, terrorists, divisive tribalism and more, not only in the political realm but also in media and academia? I don't expect a public answer, but there are a lot of people who might search their own souls

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 3:03:13 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

I thought a lot about that too.

In retrospect, it was a mistake for the U.S. to topple/remove Saddam Husein, and not only because Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. He served as a buffer against the Iran, and its ability to support terror proxies elsewhere. I know, that's deeply cynical, but this is the Middle East.

Of course, Muslims killing Muslims goes on constantly: Yemen, Sudan (now South Sudan too), recently at least 4 countries south of Libya, propelled by the U.S. export of weapons in Libya. Most of this gets barely a mention. It's only big news when Israel is involved. I wonder why...

It's hard to know how to parse Trump. OTOH, he's anti-war by cutting off funding to SOME countries that would make war like Ukraine (at least the attempt to, which got him impeached the first time), but not to others, like Saudi Arabia where the Abraham Accords were in part predicated on "bribes" to join in exchange for more U.S. weapons. Saudi Arabia didn't sign on, but that was the example provided by other countries that did: Bahrain, UAE, Sudan, Morocco.

Trump wanted Europe to foot the bill more for NATO and U.S. support. Would this have resulted in less war potential between Europe and Russia, more compromise, or just weakened Europe to the point where Russia would invade some of the more vulnerable Baltic states? Clearly, the new joiners of NATO: Finland, potentially Sweden (held up by Turkey) want more protection after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Poland and Lithuania have been beefing up their military as fast as possible.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 3:58:22 AM

Become a Fan
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The notion that people in a particular area should return to Pre-1950 habitats after massive ethnic cleansing operations is bizarre. What, are all the ethnic Germans going to return to East Prussia and Sudetenland? The Scottish diaspora will return to Scotland? Armenians are going to leave the suburbs of Los Angeles and return to their former homelands? Indian citizens will return to what is now Pakistan and Bangladesh?

click here

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 3:13:46 PM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

A reply to EVERYBODY with a special appreciation to those who share my POV (or most of it):

THE CALIPHATE WAS JOHN McCAIN' PROJECT. Want sources, Scott, again see the pictures of McCain and al-Baghdadi and an al-Nusra guy smiling together with them on Voltairenet.

Libya was a joint NATO-al-Qaida operation, Syria is a joint NATO-DAESH operation. Blaming it all on the victims is the ideological pillar of all the invaders always.

HAMAS WANTS ISRAEL DISAPPEARED BECAUSE ISRAEL WANTS THE FINAL SOLUTION FOR THE ARABS IN THE FIRST PLACE.

I saw some of Steve Sahouini's pieces, but the discussion got triggered here. All I can tell, Mary Elizabeth, is either read my comments, either obtain more from Steve. Maybe both, if you've got time and patience.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 7:03:52 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 493 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

There are undoubtedly unhinged people in the Israeli government and the Hamas government, similar to McCain&Co.

However I know more than a few Israelis (and people of Arab background too) and the ones I know, don't want some weird "Final Solution" as is so often asserted here. What I encountered are people who want to live decent lives, like most people everywhere else.

Sick of the hate propaganda blasted from so many directions. Somebody somewhere is benefitting from all these wars, but for sure not ordinary people

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 2, 2023 at 7:15:12 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

This is really quite silly. You're saying veteran John McCain wanted a Caliphate, like ISIS: Click Here?

We obviously have a different interpretation of who was attacking whom first in Palestine, then Israel in 1948 or thereafter, so I'll just leave that alone. It doesn't matter unless you are more concerned with revenge than with saving lives and improving the current situation.

I agree that at this point, after 10/7, there are even more Jews who just want non-Israeli Palestinians gone from disputed territories. It may be too late for either 1-state or, certainly, 2-state solutions.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 4:09:08 AM

Author 0
Become a Fan
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Yes, ESTABLISHMENT's, DEEP STATE's veteran McCain wanted the Caliphate. The latter's reign of beheadings was to be presented as the model of "freedom and democracy" for the region and for the world. When Syrian troops were beating a group of DAESH terrorists and capturing their arsenals, the weapons there were American and Israeli ones. According to Voltairenet's Thierry Meyssan al-Baghdadi's name during his meetings with McCain was Ibrahim al-Badri, but Meyssan says it's the same person.

Al-Baghdadi started DAESH in Raqqa. The place was chosen by no accident. Right next to it the Siffin Battle took place in 652 Christian calendar, if I'm not wrong (the articles in Wikipedia have been terribly edited by the CIA over the past few years), which marked the separation of the Muslims into Sunnis and Shiites (and also Jayrites, the smallest Muslim group today). The idea of the Caliphate pretended to re-unite them all, but under the "leadership" of one guy. Osama bin-Laden was compared by the Western propaganda to Middle Eastern Che Guevara. But it's all BS: Che Guevara was a totally self-generated phenomenon, while all these Middle Eastern guys were CIA's and Pentagon's puppets from beginning to the end. You must remember that McCain protested wildly when Obama decided to switch the focus from Iraq to Afghanistan. McCain was protecting his guys. Obama, meanwhile, must have decided to get rid of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Afghan Ted Bundy and a weight for Biden. They failed. So in 2016, when they all thought Hillary would win, Hekmatyar, one of the worst terrorists of the past 50 years, was granted an INTERNATIONAL amnesty.

Mary Elizabeth: I hope there are decent people in Israel, but they're clearly not in power. Hamas' argument addressing them would be: change your country, get rid of Netanyahu's Final Solution, then we'll talk.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 6:18:46 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 493 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

People in Israel and elsewhere are surely asking us the same, to change the United States government. Easier said than done. There are vicious attacks on anyone who is a "threat to our bureaucracy"

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 6:39:16 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Mary Elizabeth:   New Content

Here's the real threat, to life and limb. From:

Dr. Eli David

@DrEliDavid

Palestinian scholar Nidhal Siam in France: "We will conquer Paris , we will conquer Rome . The Caliphate is coming. We will rule over you." Israel is just the beginning. LISTEN TO THEM, to know all about their intentions. #TheWestlsNext

And there's this from a journalistwho had the stomach to sit through the 47-minute video from October 7th, with footage from the Hamas terrorists themselves. It's almost too brutal to read, let alone view.

You need a Twitter account for both of these. The MSM is afraid to link to either of these because they are family media, but mostly because they are true and rightly inflammatory. Hamas must be destroyed. There's no moral equivalence here. Israel was content - too content - to ignore Gaza until Hamas undertook a planned attack and gleefully slaughtered 1,200 Israelis (some were not even Jews). Hamas brought this on themselves and on the people they are supposed to represent. They could end it tomorrow by returning the hostages and surrendering, but of course, that's not what they actually want. They are a death cult, mostly psychopathic, driven by religious zealotry and stress, manipulated by a few completely corrupt leaders who use teenage mind-manipulated boys as fodder for their sick regime.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 4:24:30 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

Agreed it's indisputable that the U.S. first supported Bin Ladin in Afghanistan when he was fighting the Soviet army in the 1980s there, and then turned against him when he was involved in blowing up the WTC, actually before that with the USS Cole and the first attack on the WTC in 1993, etc. Of course, his forces had U.S. arms. Even if the U.S. hadn't sold them to them in earlier decades, they are all over the ME, since the U.S. supplies 40% of military exports worldwide. We tend to leave a lot of heavy equipment behind when we withdraw too.

But Bin Ladin wasn't a puppet. That's stretching things too far. He had agency too, and was always a supporter of Islamic rule, non-democratic and a would-be dictator and enemy of the West. He was just convenient to fight the Soviets for a time, until he wasn't. This doesn't change the fact that he was a danger, or that now, Hamas is a danger, not just to Israel, but with Iran's backing, and now the Houthis as well, who just attacked 3 commercial ships in the Red Sea. They have to be fought and reduced or eliminated or their reign of terror will only spread (it already is in Europe through young proxies). If Syria wants to do it, more power to them, but they serve as a conduit for Iran's shipments to Hamas, so that can't stand.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 3:32:33 AM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Not a word about al-Baghdadi's pictures with McCain? Or they have been wiped off the Net?

Yes, Houthis claimed authorship of the attacks against an Israeli merchant ship and the other two carrying - weapons? - to Israel. The Houthis withstood the 8-years-long Western-backed Saudi carnage of Yemen's own population in its own country, so once again, their counter-attack against the Western-Israeli-Saudi establishment is justified. Saudis ended it and fixed up relations with Iran because these were the conditions imposed by the BRICS to join the group which Iran joined too. I think accepting Saudi Arabia was a BIG MISTAKE the BRICS committed.

Erdogan just said that Netanyahu's never-ending expansionism pretends to grab all of the Muslim soil and Holy Places, so apparently he's about to turn on his one-time friend.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 6:02:01 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Guglielmo Tell:   New Content

Snopes says this is a different guy affiliated with the Free Syrian Army, which, yes, included defectors to ISIS as well as opponents of ISIS.

Welcome to the shifting alliances of the Middle East! The enemy of my enemy is...my friend today but also my enemy tomorrow.

McCain was probably battling fatal brain cancer by then. His decision-making skills were either compromised or simply unable to keep up with all the shifting alliances by 2013.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 3:37:17 AM

Guglielmo Tell

(Member since Nov 9, 2023), 27 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Then what, McCain had his brain cancer for how long? He had built up his political career upon seeing enemies everywhere: Middle East, Russia, Venezuela, the Moon, etc.

The article in your link rather looks like an attempt to pull the pants back up, you know what I mean. And it doesn't mention the name of Ibrahim al-Badri which Thierry Meyssan mentions despite his claim.

As for "shifting alliances in the Middle East", your claim, excuse me, still smells to a lot of racism. The Third World has been torn apart by invading interests for ages. Let me tell you, I related IMMEDIATELY the beginning of the last phase of Ukrainian war with Biden's rushed withdraw from Afghanistan, so I went through the History of Afghanistan and of the AFGHAN SAUR REVOLUTION of 1978 now scratched out of all the reference books so to justify the carnage started there by Carter and Brzezinski - Biden was there - and then completed by the Reaganites. That's a deposit of dirty laundry beyond your wildest dreams. Two glimpses: the war in Bosnia was started 15 days after the overthrow of Najibullah's Govt - the last Revolutionary one - in Afghanistan and BY THE SAME PEOPLE: OSAMA BIN-LADEN AND HIS ARAB MOJAHEDDIN. THAT'S RIGHT: BIN-LADEN HAS ALSO BEEN TO BOSNIA. There was a controversial character in the middle of all that: Ahmad Shah Massoud, also known as the Lion of Panjshir, who first fought the Soviets, but later tried to save Najibullah's life. Massoud was killed 2 DAYS BEFORE 9/11 and AFTER WARNING AMERICA ABOUT WHAT WAS COMING OVER. Official version says he was killed by the Taliban, but after seeing the whole thing through, I'm strongly convinced that he was killed by AMERICANS. Find the article The Man Who Saw Tomorrow by Kamal Alarm in trtworld.com.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 5, 2023 at 5:38:24 PM

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 5983 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Official Resigns Over UN Response to Israeli War on Gaza, a 'Textbook Case of Genocide'

Craig Mokhiber called out "the current wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist settler colonial ideology, in continuation of decades of their systematic persecution and purging."

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 11:52:57 PM

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Take a look at this Wikipedia list of conflicts in the Middle East from 1902 to present, including the current war.

Not only is it nearly constant, but many of the wars have casualties in the 10s or even 100s of thousands and over a million in the 8-year Iran-Iraq war, so the current conflict barely rates as significant in percentage of population (there were a lot fewer people 50, 100 years ago). Of course, most of these were not fought by Israel/Jews, and that's what matters, right?

The U.N. is a biased organization, part intimidated or bribed by the gang of Islamic nations, and part finding it just easier to gang up on tiny Israel, even with the U.S. mostly on its side. Their human rights group is notoriously regularly led by the worst human rights abusing nations, including some currently involved in the conflict.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 3:08:10 AM

David Wieland

(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 3 fans, 1134 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Sadly, the UN is practically worthless, even damaging, in its Gaza operations. UNRWA is a "special" refugee agency for Gaza maintained since 1948. As just one example of the agency's apparent bias, Canada has been, through the agency, supporting school textbooks in Gaza and paying little attention to the virulent antisemitism promoted in those texts.

The UN is perfectly capable of producing stooges for brutal regimes.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2023 at 4:02:51 PM

