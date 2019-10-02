 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Two-faced Lithuanian politics

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 505119
Message Adomas Abromaitis

NATOs hovedkvarter
NATOs hovedkvarter
(Image by Utenriksdept)   Details   DMCA

Lithuania continues its attempts to support the image that it is a peaceful democratic state and at the same time not lose US-NATO military support. On September 26, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda made his first address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In his speech he said that the threat of Russia to its neighboring countries remains strong, and that Moscow is attempting to further destabilize its neighboring states.

Such statement can be regarded as calls for further support in developing Lithuania's military capabilities to oppose Russia in the Baltic Region. At the same time, to look "nice" in the eyes of the world community, Gitanas Nausėda added that Russia could change and inspire confidence by political means and only through diplomacy. The Lithuanian president underlined also that "determination to adhere to international law is often the last barrier separating our countries from unpredictable and therefore dangerous disorder", meaning from Russia.

From the very beginning it sounded as if Lithuania would like Russia to change its position on the international arena. But later the Lithuanian president contradicted himself. He called not to create any international platforms with Russia's participation designed to resolve existing political and military problems. Instead he strongly rejected the idea of some political leaders to create a new geopolitical space from the Atlantic Ocean to Vladivostok, drawing in Russia.

It turns out that Lithuania is not interested in changing Russia. Instead the Lithuanian president's speech illustrated a two-faced position on contemporary politics.

Lithuanian authorities are not going to change their plans. According to Ministry of National Defense. A rotational U.S. military force, a battalion-sized unit of over 500 U.S. Army soldiers, will deploy in Lithuania to ensure deterrence, and to train in exercises shortly in October. The unit is part of the U.S. Army's Europe Operation Atlantic Resolve.

"We have sought for a larger long-term U.S. military involvement in Lithuania and the region consistently and patiently. Therefore the deployment of the U.S. Army battalion for a longer period of time is good and awaited news and a result of our efforts and investment," Minister of National Defense Raimundas Karoblis said.

He also underscored that Lithuania has already hosted many U.S. battalions, showing a framework of concrete exercises. This time the U.S. forces are arriving for a long-term deployment, not for just a short-term international exercise.

The troops will bring heavy equipment, such as 30 Abrams tanks, 25 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 70 wheeled vehicles. They will be deployed at Gen S.Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė.

The U.S. battalion is planned to stay in Lithuania until spring 2020.

Furthermore, on September 26 the Lithuanian Armed Forces accepted 110 Unimog U5000 trucks of 5-ton payload, manufactured by Germany's Daimler AG. Lithuania is updating its military truck fleet with vehicles of the same make as are there already in the fleet.

The trucks are being delivered on the basis of a contract signed back in 2015 though continuing successful cooperation of the Ministry of National Defense and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Eighty-eight such trucks have already been delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces; the contract covers acquisition of the total of 340 new Unimog trucks.

The 110 have been delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces on the basis of the contract on the Unimog truck acquisition between the Defense Materiel Agency under the MoD and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency updated in 2018. Daimler AG is committed to delivering the remaining 142 trucks in 2020-2021.

In other words, Lithuania does not really want Russia to change its position and behavior. It is more profitable for Lithuania to show its political concern, arm itself and get help. Lithuanian authorities do not care about reducing tension in Europe, and instead ignores attempts to resolve a crisis of political confidence in Europe by political means.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Who will secure Lithuania?

Lithuania's new chief of defence has no chance

Baltic States sacrifice economy on altar of politics

Is history a new NATO weapon against Russia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article (0,0)

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 