There is much thinking coming up.

I mean there is much more thinking ahead for me;

It is in the stars.

But today I am giving my brain a rest.

The important thing is,

Due to a recent experience

I trust my brain.





We just got back from a road trip

And I want to share something that happened

On that road trip:





There was a barn in Pennsylvania

Where the whole side of the barn

Facing the road

Was a flag.

That triggered a lot of thoughts,

Let me tell you!

They were all my thoughts

And they weren't very kind.

That made me question

The point of a brain,

For certainly my unkind thoughts

Were not the barn's fault or the flag's fault.

Another person's brain

Might have simply remarked

At the impressive size of the flag

And blissfully moved on

Without triggering nasty thoughts

About the man who owned the barn.





But I couldn't shake the image of that giant flag

For about a hundred miles.

Until we passed another barn in New York

Emblazoned with the giant formula:

"Ethos = Pathos = Logos".

That seemed to resolve everything.





I have no idea what

Ethos = Pathos = Logos means,

But whatever it means

Was the perfect antidote

For the giant flag barn.

Mind you, all of this was happening

Exclusively in my brain.

After that I made up with my brain.

Was it not watching out for me afterall

By not trying to decipher

This cryptic formula

That may or may not

Be the answer to all the problems

Of the human race,

Thus protecting me from myself?





Two barns diverged in my brain.

I chose to focus on neither

And that has made all the difference.

