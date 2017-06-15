Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Two-Fisted Democracy Power Revisited

From flickr.com: End America's corpocracy and build a new America {MID-132983}
End America's corpocracy and build a new America
(Image by LianaAn)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Slightly over a year ago I went on record claiming that America was an "endangering and endangered ruination" with ruinous domestic conditions and destructive and deadly international interventions all stemming from her "corpocracy," the "Devil's Marriage" between big corporations and government. [1]

America remains on course for oblivion and taking the rest of the world with her sometime later this century unless her corpocracy is ended and her course drastically changed to prevent one or more of these events from dooming our species; Armageddon, ecocide, genocide, or a pandemic. The same sort of gloomy conclusion has been made by many others who have followed and analyzed U.S. domestic and foreign affairs. [2]

Gnashing our teeth and thinking matters have to get worse before they can get better is inviting doomsday. At the same time, repeating the kinds of initiatives at changing the status quo that always fall far short are definitely not the answer. They fall short for one or more of these reasons; they are divided rather than united with a unity of purpose and effort; they address single issues and symptoms rather than the underlying cause, America's corpocracy; they are not organized sufficiently; they are not guided by a comprehensive strategic plan with objectives and a means for monitoring progress; they do not have sufficient public support; and/or they lack sufficient funding.

As I am writing this article announcements were made about three major events aimed at changing various aspects of the corpocracy. One event is the second annual People's Summit attended by some 4000 progressives. [3] The second is a conference of workshops on "stopping the wars at home and abroad" to be held June 16-18, 2017, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. [4] The third is the third annual meeting of the Democracy Convention to be held August 2-6, 2017, in Minneapolis. [5]

Each event by itself represents a major undertaking sponsored by many NGOs and involving overall thousands of participants. I cite the three here because none of them alone or collectively meet the prerequisites I just mentioned and undoubtedly were not intended to meet all of them. For example, the events have different sponsors, organizers, and agendas. In the future the organizers and sponsors should consider adopting an approach that does seek to meet those prerequisites. Such an approach is the subject of the remainder of this article.

Round One of Two-Fisted Democracy Power Briefly Reviewed

"Two-fisted democracy power" is an idea and initiative I conceived and started several years ago. [6] It involved a comprehensive strategy to end the corpocracy and build a new America. The "fists" are a metaphor, not a call for physical and violent confrontations. One fist was a U.S. Chamber of Democracy (USCD), an Internet-connected organization to plan and carry out a host of strategic initiatives, coupled with the second fist, the "People's Reignbow Coalition," a unified and massive movement of activists that would apply enough pressure on the corpocracy to nullify its resistance to the reforms being pursued by the USCD.

I spent several years trying to implement the idea in its entirety. It failed partly because of lack of funding. For example, many wealthy foundations declined to fund the USCD. One in particular stands out, the Peace and Security Funders Group, a large network of extremely wealthy public, private and family foundations and individual philanthropists that is "committed to promoting international peace and security". [7] Balderdash!! I did not get a dime from them. What the "ultra rich" generally seem to be doing instead, one study of them concluded "--is undermining global democracy." [8] No kidding! I had learned the hard way years earlier how NGOs and foundations are co-opted by the corpocracy. [9]

Round Two?

Despite its abject failure the first time around, I believe two-fisted democracy power is an idea whose time has come and is desperately needed for the sake of the future. A round-two version needs to be launched. An outline and possibilities for a second round are discussed next.

The USCD Outline: An Internet Organization

The U.S. Chamber of Democracy

is NOT

  New Content

America's corpocracy is literally risking the future of our species. Two-fisted democracy power is an idea for how to end the corpocracy and build a new and better America. Readers are asked to suggest qualified people who might be willing and able to carry the author's torch further.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 at 7:43:35 PM

