End America's corpocracy and build a new America
Slightly over a year ago I went
on record claiming that
Gnashing our teeth and thinking matters have to get worse before they can get better is inviting doomsday. At the same time, repeating the kinds of initiatives at changing the status quo that always fall far short are definitely not the answer. They fall short for one or more of these reasons; they are divided rather than united with a unity of purpose and effort; they address single issues and symptoms rather than the underlying cause, America's corpocracy; they are not organized sufficiently; they are not guided by a comprehensive strategic plan with objectives and a means for monitoring progress; they do not have sufficient public support; and/or they lack sufficient funding.
As I am writing this article
announcements were made about three major events aimed at changing various
aspects of the corpocracy. One event is the second annual People's
Each event by itself represents a major undertaking sponsored by many NGOs and involving overall thousands of participants. I cite the three here because none of them alone or collectively meet the prerequisites I just mentioned and undoubtedly were not intended to meet all of them. For example, the events have different sponsors, organizers, and agendas. In the future the organizers and sponsors should consider adopting an approach that does seek to meet those prerequisites. Such an approach is the subject of the remainder of this article.
Round One of Two-Fisted Democracy Power Briefly Reviewed
"Two-fisted democracy power" is
an idea and initiative I conceived and started several years ago. [6] It involved
a comprehensive strategy to end the corpocracy and build a new
I spent several years trying to implement the idea in its entirety. It failed partly because of lack of funding. For example, many wealthy foundations declined to fund the USCD. One in particular stands out, the Peace and Security Funders Group, a large network of extremely wealthy public, private and family foundations and individual philanthropists that is "committed to promoting international peace and security". [7] Balderdash!! I did not get a dime from them. What the "ultra rich" generally seem to be doing instead, one study of them concluded "--is undermining global democracy." [8] No kidding! I had learned the hard way years earlier how NGOs and foundations are co-opted by the corpocracy. [9]
Round Two?
Despite its abject failure the first time around, I believe two-fisted democracy power is an idea whose time has come and is desperately needed for the sake of the future. A round-two version needs to be launched. An outline and possibilities for a second round are discussed next.
The USCD Outline: An Internet Organization
The
is NOT