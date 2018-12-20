 
 
General News

Twitter has Blocked Wikileaks Accounts

By Caitlin Johnstone

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/20/18

Author 509347
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

WikiLeaks staff are unable to access or post from the organization's primary Twitter account or other accounts used by its staff and legal team, according to WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson.

"These accounts are locked @wikileaks @assangedefence @wltaskforce @assangelegal and cannot be accessed," Hrafnsson recently tweeted. "They also seem to have been shadow banned. Should we be worried in these critical times?"

"To clarify, these accounts cannot be accessed and new tweets posted," Hrafnsson added. "Attempts to get this fixed through normal methods, when tech error have happened, have not worked. No replies to DM s addressed to people who should be worried that accounts with 6 mill followers are frozen."

These accounts are locked @wikileaks@assangedefence@wltaskforce@assangelegal and cannot be accessed. They also seem to have been shadow banned. Should we be worried in these critical times?

-- Kristinn Hrafnsson (@khrafnsson) December 20, 2018

The primary WikiLeaks Twitter account has 5.4 million followers and for years has been the primary means by which the organization has made public announcements, going so far as to say it is the only account authorized to make statements on behalf of WikiLeaks. The Assange Defence account, which is run by the legal campaign to free its founder Julian Assange from arbitrary detention and persecution, has 747,000 followers. The WikiLeaks Task Force account, which has been used to correct disinformation and combat corporate media smears about WikiLeaks, has 142,000 followers. The @AssangeLegal account, the account of justice4assange editor Hanna Jonasson, has 12,000 followers. All four of these accounts have per Hrafnsson been locked to prevent the use of those platforms and shadow banned.

Now, Twitter has claimed that it does not engage in shadow banning as a practice, but its denial took the form of redefining shadow banning to mean "deliberately making someone's content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster," while acknowledging that in order to find a blacklisted account's content "you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile," which is what most people mean when they talk about shadow banning on Twitter. When asked about shadow banning, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey let loose an nonsensical word salad somewhere along the lines of "Well I think the statements behind the statement and the question behind the question is the me behind the me and the you behind the you and it's a blibba blabba zim zam hey look over there."

"We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology," @Jacktold me. But he knows some people do not believe him. "I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning," he says...pic.twitter.com/1i8jJunhfz

-- Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2018

It is worth noting here that Dorsey has an established record of lying to Twitter users about the social media outlet's censorship practices. In the lead-up to the 2016 election, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was asked point-blank if Twitter was obstructing the #DNCLeaks from trending, a hashtag people were using to build awareness of the DNC emails which had just been published by WikiLeaks, and Dorsey flatly denied it. More than a year later, we learned from a prepared testimony before the Senate Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism by Twitter's acting general counsel Sean J. Edgett that this was completely false and Twitter had indeed been doing exactly that to protect the interests of US political structures by sheltering the public from information allegedly gathered by Russian hackers.

And indeed, @wikileaks, @assangedefence, @wltaskforce, and @assangelegal are as of this writing so aggressively shadow banned that an advanced search for tweets by those accounts turns up not one single post by any of them.

Thoroughly shadowbanned indeed. The original tweet and replies by wikileaks in this thread on the Integrity Initiative have been blacked out and replaced with "This Tweet is unavailable". Same thing for other Wikileaks threads I searched for via replies. https://t.co/MoGUWTUsAApic.twitter.com/dJ4UtkHDqs

-- Tatiana Schild (@tatianaschild) December 20, 2018

Even if Twitter does end up restoring access to all or some of these accounts, the fact that the site would shut them down at all is deeply disturbing. A massive Silicon Valley giant's willingness to operate as an extension of the national security state to an even limited extent does not say good things about the future of free information access.

So in answer to Hrafnsson's question "Should we be worried in these critical times?", I think the answer is yes. Twitter has already actively helped shrink WikiLeaks' voice and facilitated fake accounts and disinformation by refusing to verify the account of Julian Assange back when he had unrestricted internet access, and it appears to now be censoring the entire organization. At a time when the Trump administration is known to be pursuing Assange's arrest, at a time when the now-Secretary of State has waged a war on WikiLeaks, at a time when narrative control has become a primary focus of the ruling power establishment as the US and its allies hurtle toward a military confrontation with Russia and/or China, yes, we should be worried. Very worried indeed.

 

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
  New Content

The dark shades of fascism and utter lunacy are closing in quickly.


The only upside is that it makes nuclear annihilation and climate Armageddon look like a reasonable alternative, imho.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 12:33:42 AM

Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Yes to the first and hardly to the second of your para 2 :-)

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 1:22:11 AM

Leslie Johnson

Author 500983
(Member since Dec 9, 2014)
  New Content

What screams at me, is the squashing of "freedom of speech". In this case, it seems to be the inhibiting of the publication of truth. It is a horrific state of affairs when truth tellers are demonized, forced to find asylum to avoid arrest, and the public is left with a diet comprised of lies, half-truths and/or out-right propaganda.


My days are spent reading publications from independent journalists, respected authors (some of whom have faced jail time for truth-telling, others seeking asylum in countries where they avoid being arrested here in the US). When truth telling becomes an illegal activity, the morality of this country is completely marginalized...everything it professes deserves to be questioned. I am not proud to be American, I am ashamed.


Everything I once believed in is pretty much down the toilet...and that has been since we first attacked Iraq. I want no more war. I want no more lies about other countries. I want international respect of all countries in the world. I want a live and let live attitude among governments and leave the attempt to change the governing of countries up to their respective citizenry. And I know that is a pipe dream as we, here in the US, are having a devil of a time trying to even get our own government to act fairly, not to mention trying to remind them to be for, of and by the people. Makes me think they have us mixed up with the MIC.


The PNAC was an eye-opener for me (nothing short of a "New Pearl Harbor" will get the people behind our going to war in the Middle East.)...in the 90's we had 7 Middle East countries targeted for invasion...none of whom had ever attacked us...but we're checking them off the list today.....one by one.


And here's one more thing that may outrage. The story we were told about the Holocaust was not completely true, either.


Question everything.


Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 2:38:34 AM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
  New Content

[I'm not sure why this piece is posted twice, but in case I'm missing a point, I'm copying and pasting the comment I made on the other post...]

I keep saying it... Time to switch to encrypted services by those who won't track you, censor you, or sell you out, now, or in the future.

One example

Stop supporting these a-hole corporations! How much damage do they have to do before everyone finally understands the need to abandon them?! I'll ask everyone this, to illustrate just one principle being tested here...

Q. What would everyone do, if they woke up one day to find they can't use the Internet without getting permission from their government?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:24:54 AM

Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Get broke if they were trusting/foolish enough to invest in cryptos?!

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 6:24:02 AM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
Reply to Ramani K V:   New Content

Sorry, Ramani, I just don't understand the comment.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 6:57:48 AM

Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

A rhetorical response to your question on what would everyone do if they woke up to find out they can't access the Internet without government permission.

I was referring to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., which reside entirely in the virtual world, accessible only through the Internet. Many people have been swooning over them under the belief this alternative money will liberate us from the tyranny of government/central bank-issued currencies which are heavily manipulated. My view has been that no government/central bank will ever let go of its monopoly on money issuance. The easiest thing for them do to eliminate such competition is simply to hit the Internet kill switch.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 7:51:35 AM

George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)
Reply to Ramani K V:   New Content

There is truth in what you say K V but there is so many of the transnational oligarchs invested in the internet as eCommerce as the source of their income and power that it would be a double edged sword at their own throat. They just want control of it and we know that there is no honor among thieves which would bring in divide and conquer into play against the ruling 1%. Maybe a good thing after all is said and done.

Reporters: What do France's 'Yellow Vest' protesters want?

French riots? Here's the reality French riots? Here's the reality MSM will not show you... and there's good reason.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 12:11:04 PM

Ramani K V

Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012)
Reply to George King:   New Content

Don't be sure of that, George. To put what I said into perspective, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, collapsed from $20,000 to $3,200 in a single year. It is hovering a shade above $4,000 today. Many governments have started placing hurdles in the way of cryptocurrencies. Demanding disclosure of trades and holdings, mooting the idea of taxing transactions, floating their own 'official' cryptocurrencies (Singapore, for example) and banning them outright (India). IMF is now seriously proposing a global cryptocurrency. Once these official currencies emerge, there is little chance of a citizen's currency competing on a level playing field. Governments and/or the powers behind may not have to kill the entire Internet to deal cryptocurrencies a death blow. The technology today is mature enough to cripple them selectively.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:49:31 PM

