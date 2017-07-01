From Mike Malloy Website



Truthseekers, we've come to the end of another batshit crazy week in Trumpland. Even with all his outrageous, juvenile stunts it is difficult to believe he has stooped to personally attacking cable TV hosts on Twitter. What is it with this guy and women and blood? Creepy. He's been hatin' on and objectifying women his entire life, so his latest attacks on Mika Brzezinski and Morning Joe aren't exactly a surprise, just another inch whittled off what remains of our global reputation.

There he is, tweeting about her low IQ and bloody face the same day he's meeting with the newly elected leader of South Korea. What an embarrassment. His son Barron is more mature and probably has a better understanding of the working of our political system.

But maybe he's misogynistic-like-a-fox, and this latest twitter torrent is an intentional distraction to swing the media away from the breaking Wall Street Journal story about Michael Flynn's possible collusion -- through the late GOP operative Peter Smith -- with Russian hackers about releasing Hillary Clinton's email from her private server.

Whatever. Joe and Mika brushed off his tiny-handed attack as immaterial to them personally, adding it was a blow to our standing in the world. "We're O.K. The country's not," Scarborough stated this morning. Then they dropped the bombshell that Trump's staff basically blackmailed them with harassment from the National Enquirer that included calling Mika's teenage daughters and parking a van outside her home.

Scarborough said he received phone calls from the White House begging him to call the President and "apologize" for news stories that ran on Morning Joe, and that the President would call his buddy David Pecker (the CEO of American Media/National Enquirer) and spike the story if Joe made the call. The National Enquirer, talk about fake news. What a joke.

Sleazy sleazy sleazy. Can you imagine President Obama, or any American President in history using a scummy tabloid to harass the hosts of a cable tv program? How much is enough for the GOP? It's just a matter of time before this immature orange twit tweets something about a foreign leader -- or his wife -- and causes an international crisis. Maybe then the powers that be will put this guy out of our misery. Let's just hope it happens before he blows off a nuke at North Korea or Syria or something.

And all this garbage when we are facing so many serious issues that actually impact American lives. And this is what we have to deal with. Sad.