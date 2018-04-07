Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Twin Repressions: Palestine and Kashmir

By       Message Arshad M Khan       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 500573
- Advertisement -

Man's inhumanity to man reached new levels of odium. The generally trigger-happy Israeli army fired at unarmed demonstrators at the fence cordoning Gazans into a prison. That hundreds were injured and at least 18 killed evoked little sympathy from our media and certainly no one dared criticize Benjamin Netanyahu's crowing of the incident as a great victory.


The 'liberal' National Public Radio terms such incidents "violent clashes" as if there is a certain parity of arms, when a military firing at civilian demonstrators would result more appropriately in a massacre.

But Israel has new worries. For the first time, Palestinians (Christian and Muslim) now outnumber Jews within Israel and the occupied territories. A half million more now with the difference expected to widen on account of the higher Palestinian birth rate. Hence a war of attrition.

- Advertisement -
Trigger-happy soldiers, an imprisoned Gaza with appalling living conditions, and then, of course, there is ethnic cleansing. Outright expulsion, or denial of water and electricity and generally making life unbearable, leading to a 'voluntary' form of departure.

Thus the village of Umm al-Hiran, which was razed to the ground after the eviction of its residents. Ayman Odeh, a Palestinian Arab member of the Knesset, was shot in the head and back by rubber bullets as he and others protested. The area will now house Jewish settlers.

The reality of eviction, ethnic cleansing and annexation is not news, but is an undeniable new reality seeking to cordon off Palestinians in the worst areas. For some Israelis, the choice boils down to segregated Bantustans or brutal expulsion. The country itself is changing as Middle-Eastern Mizrahi and Sephardic Jews now number closer to the European Ashkenazi and are expected to exceed them eventually. A civilized living together is excluded by religion in this Middle-Eastern enclave masquerading as a Western democracy; more like George Wallace's Alabama awaiting a Martin Luther King, Jr.


- Advertisement -

About 2500 miles east lies another beleaguered population, the Kashmiris suffering a brutal decades-long occupation by an estimated one-quarter to three-quarter-million force of Indian soldiers. In one tactic they use shotgun weapons loaded with small-pellet shells -- no riot-control techniques for them. Their preferred target is not the lower body but the upper, resulting in all-too-numerous instances of small boys and young men being blinded for life. Major Aditya Kumar was charged with murder after one incident only to be granted relief recently by a pliant Indian Supreme Court.

Demonstrations have intensified since the killing of the popular and charismatic rebel leader, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. He was just 21. Thousands of civilians have been injured, many blinded, and many have died as a result of the brutal response by the occupation forces. The latest incident on April1 led to 20 deaths.

India promised a plebiscite under UN supervision about 70 years ago. It has not been held. The fact that Kashmiris are in massive civilian protest as well as open rebellion is well established by the presence of troops. It is also abundantly clear, given a choice, that Kashmiris would tell their Indian overlords to get the hell out. Whether they would want to join Pakistan or wish to remain by themselves is an open question. It hardly matters in these days of open economic communities.

But foresight or statesmanship is not to be expected in leaders pushing their antiquated and noisome upper-caste Hindu supremacy, tarnishing the founder Nehru's proud boast of a secular state. Add to it a rewriting of history in which the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple. It is not. In the new India Christians, Muslims and lower-caste Hindus (Dalits) are under constant threat or attack.

- Advertisement -

So there we are ... two nuclear powers in constant confrontation without the sense to bury a colonial past and forge a new modern subcontinent. No, that would be much too sensible. Instead, religious extremism has secured a foothold and we all know how that can end unless it is quickly snuffed out.


 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Trump Escape, Washington Troubles, and Clorox for Democrats

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Climate Change and Human Activity: Proof for the Skeptic

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 