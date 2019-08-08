 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 11 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/8/19

Tweeting Publicly Available Information Isn't "Shameful and Dangerous"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Campaign finance web final.
Campaign finance web final.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On August 5, US Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) posted an infographic to Twitter naming and shaming his city's most generous supporters of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign: "Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump .... Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as 'invaders.'"

Condemnations quickly followed.

Donald Trump Jr. compared the tweet to the Dayton, Ohio killer's "hit list."

- Advertisement -

"Targeting and harassing Americans because of their political beliefs is shameful and dangerous," tweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), apparently forgetting the time he similarly targeted Democratic donors in the 2018 midterms.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) played the sympathy card: "This isn't a game. It's dangerous, and lives are at stake. I know this firsthand." Scalise was shot and wounded by a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2017.

US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) called Castro's tweet "grossly inappropriate" and characterized it as "encouraging retaliation." While re-tweeting it.

- Advertisement -

Come on, Republicans. This isn't even a tempest in a teapot. Castro didn't "dox" anyone, nor did he call for, explicitly or implicitly, violence against anyone. His tweet included only public information available to anyone with an Internet connection and a few minutes to waste.

Candidates for federal office are legally required to report the names, addresses, and occupations of everyone who donates $200 or more to their campaigns. Those names, partial addresses, occupations, and amounts donated reside in a searchable database on the Federal Election Commission's web site.

I personally don't support these campaign finance laws. I think disclosure of donor information should be voluntary. I would be disinclined to vote for a candidate who concealed where his or her support came from, and hope other voters would as well, but I don't believe that political speech in the form of campaign donations should be forcibly regulated in any way.

But whether I like it or not, campaign contributions are, by law, easily discovered public information, on the premise that we all have a right to know who's giving money to which candidates ... and to act accordingly (short of criminal violence) with respect to both those candidates and those donors.

And, let's face it, someone who donates the maximum legal amount ($2,700) to a presidential candidate has an agenda. That agenda might be political (she supports the candidate's ideas) or commercial (he's trying to buy influence) or personal (they're buddies or relatives). Whatever that agenda is, they're putting real money into it.

If I know a local business owner or acquaintance donated to a candidate or cause I consider evil or dangerous, I may take my business elsewhere or not invite the donor to my next backyard barbecue. If I know a business owner or acquaintance supports the same candidates and causes I support, I might go out of my way to patronize that business or get to know the acquaintance better.

- Advertisement -

Those possibilities are just costs or opportunities of political donations. If you're not proud of your agenda, keep your checkbook closed. "Problem" solved.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Aircraft Carriers: Give Truman and Ford a Burial at Sea

Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 