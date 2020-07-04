 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/4/20

Turnabout's Fair play: Why the High Dudgeon over Alleged Russian Bounties for Taliban Slaying of US Troops?

By (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 63
Message Dave Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (88 fans)

Dead Russian troops in Afghanistan c 1980s
Dead Russian troops in Afghanistan c 1980s
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Кувакин Е. (1986); scanned and processed by User:Vizu (2009); размещено согласно Details   Source   DMCA

By Dave Lindorff

Democratic politicians like presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and liberal media pundits are all screaming for "action" against Russia based on an article in the New York Times that relies on anonymous sources in the "military" and "US intelligence." The article, picked up by most major media unquestioningly, asserts base on no real evidence other than coerced "confessions" from Taliban captives, that Russian GPU agents have been offering cash to Taliban fighters for the killing US troops in that country.

Who knows what these hot-heads calling for retaliatory actions against Russia are imagining: attacks on Russians perhaps? A Hellfire missile through Putin's Kremlin office window? More sanctions on Russia?

Certainly they want Trump to look bad for not loudly condemning the Russians for this alleged atrocity.

But let's hold on a minute. Paying for scalps has a venerable tradition in the US. Ask any Native American. It's not just Native Americans who scalped their foes.

Meanwhile, more recently, doesn't anyone in this demented nation of ours where history is all about statues of genocidal warriors, not about honest recollections of and reflections on what happened, recall how back in 1979, President Jimmy Carter, now celebrated in his dotage as a great promoter of world peace, funded, trained and armed brutal Mujahidin fighters from Pashtun border regions and neighboring Pakistan and sent them against the Communist government of Afghanistan in Kabul?

The driving force for Carter's brazen aggression against the Afghanistan government, which had liberated women, expanded free education and literacy and instituted numerous modernization reforms unheard of in that impoverished nation, was his Polish-immigrant, viciously anti-Russian national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski. A kind of Democratic Kissinger, Zbigniew hoped the US funding or fundamentalist Islamic fighters against the "godless Commie" government would have "the effect of drawing the Afghan trap." He recalls in the same interview that when the Soviet Union, as he had hoped, sent its Red Army into Afghanistan at the invitation of the Afghan government, "I wrote to President Carter, essentially: 'We now have the opportunity of giving to the USSR its Vietnam War.'"

Since that time, my colleague and editor at Counterpunch, Jeffrey St. Clair calculates, Russia over the course of ten years, lost some 15,000 of its soldiers to the Mujahidin, who benefitted from $20 billion in US aid during that time, including Stinger shoulder-fired wire-guided missiles excellent for downing Soviet helicopters, and highly effective anti-tank weapons. Jeff notes that the death toll of Russian troops works out to an effective US bounty to the Mujahidin of $1.33 million per soldier killed surely a might higher bounty than Russian GPU agents are alleged to have paid their Taliban or Afhan gangster hit-men for the nine US soldiers alleged to have been offed for cash.

The truth is that the US has been a generous paymaster in the killing-for-hire business on a grand scale since the start of the Cold war in the late 1940s...

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to: https://thiscantbehappening.net/why-the-high-dudgeon-over-alleged-russian-bounties-for-taliban-slaying-of-us-troops/

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dave Lindorff, winner of a 2019 "Izzy" Award for Outstanding Independent Journalism from the Park Center for Independent Media in Ithaca, is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Bob Stuart

Become a Fan
Author 26603
(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 3 articles, 592 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Russia has been brutalized by a century of US interference. Learning co-existence would lead to basically better neighbours as well as better relationships with them.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 7:56:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Peter Moritz

Become a Fan
Author 515318
(Member since Feb 3, 2020), 35 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

https://consortiumnews.com/2020/07/05/bountygate-scapegoating-systemic-military-failure-in-afghanistan/

"On a weekend where America is collectively celebrating the birth of the nation, that celebration will be marred by the knowledge that elected representatives voted to sustain a war everyone knows has already been lost. That they did so on the backs of bad intelligence leaked for the purpose of triggering such a vote only makes matter worse. "

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:28:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 