 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Turkish Parliament extends troop mandate for cross-border operations in Iraq & Syria

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Turkey's Parliament on Tuesday ratified a bill to extend troop deployment for 'cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria' for two years.

While the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), its alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the opposition Good Party (IP) voted in favor of the bill, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) voted against.

The bill to extend the Turkish military's mandate to carry out cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria for two years was submitted to Parliament last week.

The Turkish military's mandate to conduct operations in Iraq and Syria expires on October 30, 2021.

Turkey is battling the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group in northern Iraq and its Syrian affiliate the TPG (Yekîneyên Parastina Gel or Kurdish People's Defense Units) in northern Syria.

The PKK has been declared a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. The YPG and affiliated groups are designated as terrorist organizations by only Turkey and Qatar.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children, according to Daily Sabah of Turkey.

Turkey has also launched operations against other terrorist groups in the region, most notably Daesh, Sabah said, adding:

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group when it emerged in 2013. The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombers, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds of others. In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terrorist attacks.

Over 1,000 km of Turkish land borders protected by security walls

Over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of Turkish land borders have been fortified with security walls to prevent potential migration waves as of September this year, according to Sabah.

The project was initiated in 2015 with the aim of stemming the ever-increasing flow of irregular mass migration along Turkey's 2,949 kilometers of land borders. Since 2015, 837 kilometers of Turkey's 1,295-kilometer southern border have been sealed with a border wall. In the east, walls have been erected along 168 kilometers of the 1,182-kilometer border since work began in 2017, Sabah said.

Faced with a potential migrant wave due to the instability in Afghanistan, Turkey has maximized measures on its eastern border. Turkey is continuing efforts to bolster the security of its border with Iran to prevent any new influx of migrants.

The beefed-up border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and is a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe, began as the Taliban started advancing in Afghanistan and took over Kabul.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 