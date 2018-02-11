Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Turkey to deploy forces in the Gulf of Aden

By Abdus-Sattar Ghazali

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/11/18

From flickr.com: Red Sea {MID-247073}
Arabian Sea
(Image by jossuppy)   Permission   Details   DMCA
As Turkey expands its geopolitical and economic presence in the Middle East and East Africa, Turkish parliament has approved deployment of its forces in the Gulf of Aden, Somalia, and the Arabian Sea.

Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 7) ratified a motion extending authorization of the deployment through Feb. 10, 2019, the Turkish Anadolu News Agency reported.

Since it was first approved by parliament in 2008, the government motion for the deployment has been extended 10 times.

The renewal comes off the back of last month's Turkish defense plan to deploy 60,000 troops in bases abroad, as a projection of Turkish military power.

The Turkish Armed Forces collectively rank as the second largest standing military force in Nato, after the US Armed Forces, with an estimated strength of 639,551 military, civilian and paramilitary personnel

The Gulf of Aden -- near Yemen and close to the world's fourth-biggest chokepoint for oil transit, the Bab el-Mandab strait -- is a strategic energy route for Middle Eastern crude oil.

Yemen is currently enduring a civil war which erupted in September 2014, when the Houthi militia overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

In March 2015, launched military operation to dislodge Houthi and other rebel forces and restore President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government.

Turkey already has 3,000 troops deployed near the Red Sea, in Somalia and a military base in Sudan's Suakin Island, which is capable of holding some 20,000 military personnel for five years. 200 Turkish soldiers have been deployed in Somalia since October last year, training Somalia's military.

In addition to some hundred soldiers currently based in Qatar's Al-Udeid military base since shortly after the blockade on Qatar, Turkey plans to deploy more to fulfill its 2022 plan. The number has not publically been disclosed.

Qatar has announced that Turkish commercial firms will be given priority for business during the World Cup in 2022, to be held in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

Some 112 companies from a variety of sectors will be attending Expo Turkey by Qatar, co-organized with Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Business people's' Association (MUSIAD). Turkish and Qatari commercial firms have already signed business agreements worth some 60 million dollars.

Sudan-Turkey accord on strategic Suakin island

The extension of Turkish forces deployment came months after Turkey leased Sudan's strategic Suakin island in the Red Sea.

In December last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Sudanese counterpart Omar al-Bashir signed an agreement to temporarily lease Sudan's Suakin Red Sea island to Turkey for development by Turkish investment projects.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

