Turkey speeds up works on anti-ballistic missiles

Turkey has stepped up efforts to develop anti-ballistic missile systems, a critical technology owned by few countries, the Turkish daily Sabah reported Tuesday.

Faruk Yiğit, the company's chairperson, was quoted Sabah as saying that Roketsan "will speed up the ballistic missile defense system works," a move that bears importance given Turkey's goal of making the products and parts for the defense industry as domestic as possible in a bid to reduce outside dependency. Turkey, to date, has been depending on purchases from abroad for such systems.

"In addition to our Hisar and Siper air defense systems, we will speed up our design and technology development studies for the development of missile defense systems that will eliminate ballistic missiles by engaging in the upper layer," Yiğit pointed out.

The ballistic-missiles project will be including several other local defense companies, according to Sabah. For example, Turkish defense giant Aselsan, particularly, works on the sensor-development part. The domestic long-range air-defense missile system, Siper, will use the Early Warning Radar System of Aselsan. Siper, a part of Turkey's layered air defense as dubbed several times by defense industry officials, will have a two-stroke engine that enables maximum efficacy during vertical launch, along with active radar homing and infrared homing warheads. It is expected to enter the inventory in 2023. There are also the Hisar-A, Hisar-A+, Hisar-O and Hisar-O+ short and medium-range air defense systems. The Hisar-A+ is the upgraded version of the Hisar-A low-altitude air-defense system, like the Hisar-O+, which is the upgraded version of Hisar-O.

Bayraktar TB2 drone completes 300,000-hour flight time in new record

Turkey's domestic unmanned combat armed vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar TB2 has completed 300,000 hours of operational flight hours, becoming the first locally developed aerial vehicle to achieve such an extensive flight time in the nation's aviation history, the developer firm Baykar announced Monday.

The statement by the company said the drone has achieved a significant milestone with this achievement.

Baykar's chief technology officer (CTO) Selçuk Bayraktar shared a Twitter statement on the development, listing the missions that the Bayraktar TB2 has been a part of or will be a part of, including Turkey's cross-border counterterrorism operations in Syria that targeted PKK and Daesh terrorists, retaliatory operations against regime attacks, namely Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Spring Shield; Operation Claw that targeted terrorists in Iraq, along with the Eastern Mediterranean missions and internal security operations as well as the humanitarian aid missions.

The drone initially entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2014 as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and then integrated with the ammunition, becoming a UCAV. It is currently used operationally by the TSK, Gendarmerie General Command, General Directorate of the Security and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs are produced with a record-breaking 93% of the parts manufactured indigenously. A total of 160 drones are in the inventories of four countries currently, which are Turkey, Ukrain, Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Turkey to kickstart 1st space trials of liquid-propellant rocket-engine technology

Turkey is set to launch the first space trials of its liquid-propellant rocket-engine technology, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in August 2020 as part of the latest move in the country's drive for self-sufficiency.

"We are now in the space league in terms of domestic, national projects. I would like to announce the good news that we are set to begin the first space trials of our domestically developed liquid-propellant rocket-engine technology," Erdoğan said during the inauguration ceremony for Roketsan's Space Technologies and Advanced Technologies Research Center and Explosive Chemicals Raw Material Manufacturing Plant in the capital Ankara.

The inauguration ceremony came as the country celebrated Victory Day, marking the 98th anniversary of the country's victory in "the Great Offensive," a battle that paved the way for the country's independence.

The Great Offensive, known as the "Buyuk Taarruz" in Turkish, began on Aug. 26, 1922, and marked the final battle in Turkey's Independence War, which lasted from 1919 to 1922.

Turkey's promising defense industry

