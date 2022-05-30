Turkey celebrates 569th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

Turkey on Sunday commemorated the 569th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul, hailing it as the momentous start of a new era, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Istanbul, a cosmopolitan city, was besieged 28 times throughout history before its conquest in 1453 by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II. In recognition of his victory, the 21-year-old ruler was thereafter known as Mehmed the Conqueror.

In a prophecy about Istanbul's conquest by a Muslim ruler, the Prophet Muhammad said: "Istanbul will definitely be conquered. What a great commander is the commander who conquers it, what a great army that army is."

On the night of April 21-22, 1453, 67 small and medium-sized ships were moved to the Golden Horn - the primary inlet of the Turkish Straits - by soldiers and animals through the bed of the Kabatas Stream, which poured into the Tophane Port.

Ottoman ships were moved to the Golden Horn via land. Captain Giorcomo Coco, who was tasked with burning the Ottoman ships in the Golden Horn, failed and died inside his sinking vessel.

On May 28, 1453, all troops were ordered to prepare for the last attack on the city. Before dawn on May 29, the last assault began at the order of the young sultan, with the battle cries of charging soldiers. The Janissary band (mehter) kept playing to inspire the soldiers. The Byzantines rang all church bells in the city in response to the sounds of the mehter band. The charge of the Ottoman troops never ceased.

The elite corps of the Ottoman army was positioned behind the advance forces attacking the walls, waiting for them to tire out the enemy and their turn to come. After hours of clashes, Mehmed II ordered the janissaries to attack to deal the final blow.

The Ottoman Army started an offensive in the early hours of May 29. The Ottomans carried out the last assault in three waves. During the first two hours, Bashi-bazouks attacked the walls, and soon after Anatolian troops replaced them.

Finally, janissaries - the backbone of the army - stepped in. Finally, in the morning, the Ottoman soldiers managed to enter through the Kerkoporta door and erected the Ottoman flag on the bastion above the door.

Mehmed II entered the city in the afternoon on the first day of the conquest. He went to Hagia Sophia Church - now a mosque - and prayed there, saying: "My throne is Istanbul from now on."

Constantinople was conquered after a siege that lasted for 54 days with intervals.

The conquest ended the 1,058-year-old Byzantine Empire, brought the Middle Ages to a close and made Istanbul the proud new capital of the Ottoman Empire.

Ilhami Danis, a historian at Istanbul's Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the city was a key target both logistically and strategically as the Ottoman Empire's connections from Anatolia to Rumelia (the Balkans) and the rest of Europe mostly went through Gallipoli (also known as Gelibolu, in nearby Çanakkale).

Danis said the conquest was important both for the continuation of Ottoman conquests in Europe and for controlling the traffic between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Feridun Emecen, the dean of Istanbul's 29 Mayis University's Faculty of Literature, stressed the strategic location of Istanbul, adding that the city carries great religious importance for Christians and Muslims alike.

