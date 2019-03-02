Tulsi on the Road, Keene, N.H. Insightful takes on a wide range of topics.

- Advertisement -



LIVE on the road - Townhall-style gathering in Keene, NH - TULSI 2020

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tulsi Gabbard)



Tulsi speaking in Keene, N.H. The more I listen and learn, the more impressed I am by this woman. But just talked with a family member in Vermont, politically active, met with Bernie several times, and had not heard of Gabbard! Astounding, but that is the case when one keeps their head in the MSM. And it is why anyone seeing some light here is why I greatly encourage spreading the word.

This talk has many repeats, as these things must, but always a few more details come out, particularly in the Q and A afterwards.

(Article changed on March 2, 2019 at 22:10)