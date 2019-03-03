 
 
Tulsi Kicks the Ball Out of the Park

By Daniel Geery

Tulsi Gabbard Reveals Amazing Progressive Legislative Agenda Tulsi Gabbard Reveals Amazing Progressive Legisialtive Agenda Here's How You Can Support Our Show & Independent Media! ? Become a PATRON ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Jimmy Dore Show)   Details   DMCA

Jimmy Dore interviews Tulsi, in this half hour interview. I continue to get further inspired by this amazing lady (disclosure: she HAS won my heart and mind). Any criticisms strike as minor piffling, pure bs, or failing to recognize what she stands for.

This two term Major serving as a medic, willing to lay her life down to serve you, even if misled in the Iraq War, has grown immensely. Brilliant, articulate, balzy, well connected, zero fear, she is worth paying attention to.

But as I usually end on my posts on her, watch and decide for yourself. If you can't watch this 30 minute video, I encourage you to never post a message again.

(Article changed on March 3, 2019 at 23:53)

(Article changed on March 3, 2019 at 23:57)

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

  New Content

Yet more "Must Watch," click here for anyone wanting to get pasts the MSM. AND be inspired.

We NEED to spread the word... the MSM and most alternate websites don't.

Do you want your taxes to do good? Stand up and bark, articulately.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 4, 2019 at 12:07:25 AM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to Daniel Geery:

She is inspirational - she has what it takes! do you have the link or links for the rest of this interview, Dan? I'd like to watch/listen to the entire thing.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 4, 2019 at 1:31:36 AM

