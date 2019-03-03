Tulsi Kicks the Ball Out of the Park

- Advertisement -



Jimmy Dore interviews Tulsi, in this half hour interview. I continue to get further inspired by this amazing lady (disclosure: she HAS won my heart and mind). Any criticisms strike as minor piffling, pure bs, or failing to recognize what she stands for.

This two term Major serving as a medic, willing to lay her life down to serve you, even if misled in the Iraq War, has grown immensely. Brilliant, articulate, balzy, well connected, zero fear, she is worth paying attention to.

But as I usually end on my posts on her, watch and decide for yourself. If you can't watch this 30 minute video, I encourage you to never post a message again.

