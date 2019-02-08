 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Tulsi Gabbard is Driving the TV Pundits Batsh*t Crazy

By Caitlin Johnstone

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/8/19

Author 509347
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.


Copyrighted Image? DMCA
When Tulsi Gabbard announced her plans to run in the 2020 presidential election, I predicted that it would disrupt war propaganda narratives and force a much-needed conversation about US interventionism, but I didn't realize that it would happen so quickly, so ubiquitously, and so explosively. Gabbard officially began her campaign for president a mere three days ago, and already she's become the front line upon which the debate about US warmongering is happening. Even if you oppose Gabbard's run for the presidency, this should be self-evident to you by now.

This dynamic became more apparent than ever today in Gabbard's appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, hosted by spouses Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. It should here be noted since we're talking about war propaganda that in 2009 Scarborough turned down an easy run for the US Senate because he decided that he could have more influence on public policy as the host of Morning Joe than he could as one of 100 US senators, which tells you everything you need to know about why I focus more on US mass media propaganda than I do on US politics. It should also be noted that Brzezinski is the daughter of the late Carter administration cold warrior Zbigniew Brzezinski, whose influential ideas about US world domination, arming extremist factions to advance US interests, and hawkish agendas against Russia continue to infect US foreign policy to this day. Mika is part of a political dynasty, with both brothers being US political insiders as well.

So if you've ever wondered how outlets like MSNBC keep everyone on message and fully in alignment with the US war machine's agendas, there's a good insight into how. Combine that with the way they stock their punditry lineup with US intelligence community insiders and fire any pundit who refuses to toe the military-industrial complex line, and it's not hard to see how they've developed such a tight echo chamber of hostility toward any resistance to US interventionism. Which explains what we're about to discuss next.

Morning Joe's pile-on against Gabbard began when the subject of Syria came up, and panelist Kasie Hunt instantly began losing her sh*t.

"Do you think Assad is our enemy?" Hunt interrupted during Gabbard's response to a question about her meeting with Syria's president in 2017, her voice and face both strained with emotion.

"Assad is not the enemy of the United States because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States," Gabbard replied.

"What do you say to Democratic voters who watched you go over there, and what do you say to military members who have been deployed repeatedly in Syria pushing back against Assad?" Hunt replied, somehow believing that US soldiers are in Syria fighting against the Syrian government, which would probably come as a shock to the troops who've been told that they are there to defeat ISIS.

Journalist Rania Khalek summed up this insanity perfectly, tweeting, "The journalist interrogating Tulsi seems to believe that US forces in Syria are fighting Assad. Tulsi corrects her, says those troops were deployed there to fight ISIS. These people don't even know what's happening in the places they want the US to occupy."

"This is such an embarrassing look at the state of corporate American regime media," tweeted journalist Max Blumenthal. "@kasie doesn't know the most basic facts about Syria and along with the smug co-hosts, doesn't care to learn."

And it didn't get any better from there. After Gabbard took some time to explain to a professional cable news reporter the basic fundamentals of the US military's official involvement in Syria, Scarborough interjected to ask if Assad isn't an enemy, would Gabbard at least concede that he is "an adversary of the United States."

Whatever the f*ck that means. What Assad is is the leader of a sovereign nation which has nothing to do with the United States and isn't taking anything from or harming the United States in any way.

Scarborough and Gabbard went back and forth about this stupid, nonsensical question before Brzezinski interjected to ask "So what would you say he is to the United States? If you cannot say that he's an adversary or an enemy, what is Assad to the U.S.? What is the word?"

"You can describe it however you want to describe it," Gabbard responded, explaining that whether a nation is adversarial or not comes down to whether or not they are working against US interests.

"Are Assad's interests aligned with ours?" asked Hunt.

"What are Assad's interests?" Gabbard countered.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments

Josh Mitteldorf

"Adversary"?


You can call Assad "enemy" or "adversary" or "tin pot dictator" or whatever you like, but the fact is that the US military has been in the business of going around the world undermining governments, bombing civilians, starving children with our "economic sanctions" and the results have been predictable. People don't like it when you bomb their cousin's wedding party. People around the world are starting to hate America's drones and machine guns and fighter jets, and this has set back the cause of freedom and democracy in the world, to say nothing of the cost in lives, our victims and our own, and the trillions of dollars that could have been spent on housing and education.

It's high time we gave up on being the world's policeman and turned our attention toward creating a showcase of prosperity, health, freedom, and democratic rule at home.


Maybe she'll say that next time.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 8, 2019 at 3:49:08 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

I get the creeps when I hear one of the obnoxious Growler EA18 jets destroying our finances and environment flying around here, even though it is not directly bombing or otherwise murdering me and my family--only practicing. I can only imagine what it is like to hear one of the wasteful monsters and then anticipate a hit.

It becomes easy to see the end of humanity by looking at the EA18, a technological wonder capable of eating tons of fuel and flying at almost unimaginable speed being used to kill humans who have done nothing to us, contrary to any and all agreements between people and governments. It is one drop in the tonic of extinction we are conned into along with our morning joe.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 8, 2019 at 4:47:15 PM

Author 0
