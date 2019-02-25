 
 
Tulsi Gabbard: The Best Hope for the Future of the U.S. and most likely You.

By Daniel Geery

Anyone who's been paying two bits of attention realizes by now that the true "anti-war" candidate for POTUS, Tulsi Gabbard, has been smeared and disappeared by both the MSM and several "alternate news" sites. I've posted her announcement speech twice recently, and encourage anyone who hasn't seen it to check it out. It is often hard to find, thanks to Google, which is in part why I posted it.

I also posted it because she appears to be "the real deal," if ever there was one, besides a few folks like Kucinich and Jill Stein who also got snuffed. The amount of lies and disdain about Tulsi strike me as excellent indicators of how the MIC et. al. fear her. Having spent two tours in Iraq, she happens to know what she's talking about. In this piece, Jordan Chariton speaks with her on the U.S.-led coup attempt in Venezuela, her stances on torture, her evolution on homosexuality and same-sex marriage, and more.

I'll post some related links in a comment below.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

Here are a few related links:

Jimmy Dore showing ignoramus attacks on her click here

Peter Lavelle et. al. on CrossTalk click here

Original announcement speech click here

If there has ever been a time to speak out, spread the word, and work to control our future, I'd humbly suggest that now is it.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 5:03:19 PM

Chuck Nafziger

From what I see here on OpEd News and also from friends in the 'hood, Bernie is getting a lot of support. He is too old and much too cowardly to be a functional president. Bernie's capitulation to Hillary, his hopping on the asinine RussiaDidIt bandwagon and now his "Madoro Bad!" bull remove all doubt that he is just another warmonger unfit for the high office in this endgame. Bernie looks, and in many way acts, like the presidents who got us here. Tulsi would be much better but stupid Americans still have the MSM fed worm in their brains saying only old white male war mongers can keep us safe from the Boogie Man.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 7:28:27 PM

Daniel Geery

Just posted this under Bernie's article above:

BS please cut the bs click here

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 9:32:03 PM

David McCorquodale

Well, the "real" anti-war candidate will most likely be Howie Hawkins for the Green Party. He, by the way, was a former marine in Vietnam and joined Vietnam Veterans Against the War. The Dems stole Jill Stein's campaign platform, the Green New Deal, which was created by Hawkins. GPUS' Green New Deal calls for a 50% cut in military spending. I doubt any Democrat, including Gabbard or Sanders will have the courage to say that.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 25, 2019 at 8:11:41 PM

