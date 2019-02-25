Tulsi Gabbard: The Best Hope for the Future of the U.S. and most likely You.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who's been paying two bits of attention realizes by now that the true "anti-war" candidate for POTUS, Tulsi Gabbard, has been smeared and disappeared by both the MSM and several "alternate news" sites. I've posted her announcement speech twice recently, and encourage anyone who hasn't seen it to check it out. It is often hard to find, thanks to Google, which is in part why I posted it.

I also posted it because she appears to be "the real deal," if ever there was one, besides a few folks like Kucinich and Jill Stein who also got snuffed. The amount of lies and disdain about Tulsi strike me as excellent indicators of how the MIC et. al. fear her. Having spent two tours in Iraq, she happens to know what she's talking about. In this piece, Jordan Chariton speaks with her on the U.S.-led coup attempt in Venezuela, her stances on torture, her evolution on homosexuality and same-sex marriage, and more.

I'll post some related links in a comment below.