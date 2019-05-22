Tulsi Gabbard Crushes Her Liberal Critics! Knocks It Out of the Park!

- Advertisement -



Tulsi Gabbard crushes her establishment neoLib critics! Knocks It Out of the Park!

The title says it all. I merely add that she does it every time I watch her. Also, every time I watch her, I learn something new that further amazes and inspires me. One may well ask why I give a hoot, when I post the things I do on climate change. I like the idea of sparing what misery we can in however many days we have left, and also hold the ever vanishing hope that we might do something yet unknown about climate change. That said, this is the one person who could conceivably unite our species if that chance actually exists, in the deep recesses of some as yet unknown human minds.

