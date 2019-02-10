 
 
Tulsi Gabbard 2020 Presidential Announcement Speech

By Daniel Geery

I've seen several pieces mentioning Tulsi Gabbard, including a stellar one the other day by Caitlin Johnstone. But I've not yet seen her actual presidential announcement speech, and apologies if it was posted before. I promptly add that if you haven't listened, I can most strongly recommend it.

One criticism I saw by a commentator I like (sorry I forget which one) loved what she said and has said, and spoken out in support of her, but complained that he really would have liked to see more "fire in her belly," given the magnitude of the problems we face, and how helpful that emotional component is, comparing the speech to one by say Warren or Sanders.

OTOH, I have seen videos of her being interviewed by the MSM and holding up not just strong, but adeptly bouncing the stupid or set-up questions back to the interviewer. At this point, I have no qualms in saying she has my support, and advocating this is THE time to not hold back and helping spread the word about her and giving whatever support we can.

Aloha!

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

P.S. To article: I meant to say I had not seen the original speech here on OEN.

A brilliant friend of mine said several times a few years ago to keep an eye on this lady. I paid attention because my friend is on top of so many things, but I had doubts. As in how can anyone be so dumb as to join the armed forces? But I well know there can be many reasons that go beyond my understanding, each person and their situation is different, and I certainly accept that. In any event, here is one moving speech.

I can't help but wonder how the political landscape would change if she were POTUS with large support, and, ideally, folks like Maduro solidly fixed in other places, sans U.S. interference click here

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 11:22:41 PM

Daniel Geery

Here is Jimmy Dore talking about NBC's McCarthy like attack, already click here! Proving, for real, NBC is an enemy of the people, for anyone who has not yet realized that.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 at 11:35:07 PM

