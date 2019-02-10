Tulsi Gabbard 2020 Presidential Announcement Speech

- Advertisement -

I've seen several pieces mentioning Tulsi Gabbard, including a stellar one the other day by Caitlin Johnstone. But I've not yet seen her actual presidential announcement speech, and apologies if it was posted before. I promptly add that if you haven't listened, I can most strongly recommend it.

One criticism I saw by a commentator I like (sorry I forget which one) loved what she said and has said, and spoken out in support of her, but complained that he really would have liked to see more "fire in her belly," given the magnitude of the problems we face, and how helpful that emotional component is, comparing the speech to one by say Warren or Sanders.

OTOH, I have seen videos of her being interviewed by the MSM and holding up not just strong, but adeptly bouncing the stupid or set-up questions back to the interviewer. At this point, I have no qualms in saying she has my support, and advocating this is THE time to not hold back and helping spread the word about her and giving whatever support we can.

Aloha!