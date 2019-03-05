Tulsi Allows MSNBC Folks to Show What Morons They Are

- Advertisement -



I'd call this a prime example of Tulsi holding her own, with crazed, highly paid fruitcakes trying to put words in her mouth. I note that she doesn't hesitate, and comes back with truth, intelligent answers, and states them most articulately.

The criticisms of her that I've seen are few and far between, and upon a little digging prove to be inane; she references one here by NBC and puts it in its place, as often as necessary.

That the "powers that be" are going insane in their attacks on her give her all the more credibility. I compare her talk on Venezuela to that of Sanders, and have to wonder why even staunch anti-war folks, such as David Swanson, put Bernie over Tulsi. What is going on in that department, I have to ask.