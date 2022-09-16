Tulips: A celebration of beauty

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 9/16/2022 at 8:50 AM EDT H4'ed 9/16/22

"Like tulip beds of different shapes and dyes, bending beneath the invisible west-wind's sighs."

Thomas Moore

"Here are the tulips, budded and full-blown, their swoops and dips, their gloss, and poses, the satin of their darks."

Margaret Atwood

"You believe in God, for your part, ay? That He who makes, can make good things from ill things, best from worst, as men plant tulips upon dunghills when they wish them finest."

Elizabeth Barrett Browning



Tulips

(Image by Pixabay: Hans) Details DMCA



Tulips warm the delighted, admiring heart and impart grace to praiseful lips

Flawless blooms that launch a thousand ships

Stunningly vibrant, perfectly shaped bells

Riveted eyes are drawn into their mystic and magical spell.

**

Daughter of Zeus; the most beautiful; lover of Paris

Queen among women, Helen of Troy - an Ode to Solaris

To the amazing otherworldly beauty, pays her respects

