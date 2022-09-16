Tulips: A celebration of beauty

"Like tulip beds of different shapes and dyes, bending beneath the invisible west-wind's sighs."
Thomas Moore
"Here are the tulips, budded and full-blown, their swoops and dips, their gloss, and poses, the satin of their darks."
Margaret Atwood
"You believe in God, for your part, ay? That He who makes, can make good things from ill things, best from worst, as men plant tulips upon dunghills when they wish them finest."
Elizabeth Barrett Browning
Tulips
Tulips warm the delighted, admiring heart and impart grace to praiseful lips
Flawless blooms that launch a thousand ships
Stunningly vibrant, perfectly shaped bells
Riveted eyes are drawn into their mystic and magical spell.
**
Daughter of Zeus; the most beautiful; lover of Paris
Queen among women, Helen of Troy - an Ode to Solaris
To the amazing otherworldly beauty, pays her respects
