 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/11/21

Try This One Weird Trick to Get Politics Out of Education

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Andrew Classroom De La Salle University.
Andrew Classroom De La Salle University.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Malate269)   Details   Source   DMCA

Over the last two years -- since the New York Times introduced its 1619 Project to "reframe the country's history" around the consequences of slavery -- something called "Critical Race Theory" has become the new football in the never-ending political struggle to control the content of K-12 education in America.

"Conservative" opponents of CRT claim that it's bad history, that those behind it want to build a totalitarian, race-based America, and that it's infiltrated virtually every educational institution (they support that last claim by putting the CRT label on anything and everything they dislike).

"Progressives" level similar accusations at state-level bills to ban CRT, as well as efforts like former President Donald Trump's "1776 Commission," which aimed to promote "patriotic education" (President Joe Biden dissolved the Commission).

What's important here isn't so much whether Critical Race Theory or "patriotic education" constitutes an historically accurate curriculum (I vote "neither"). This isn't actually a struggle over the facts. It's a struggle to determine who gets to indoctrinate America's future voters in a particular political ideology.

It's far from the first such struggle. We've been having these fights ever since "public" education became a thing in America, and over everything from sex education (whether to have it at all, and if so whether to acknowledge LGBTQ orientations and whether to discuss contraception or preach "abstinence only") to evolution versus creationism. Those past fights, too, were far more about pushing partisan political propaganda than about the facts or, for that matter, what was best for the kids.

It's actually a simple problem with a simple solution.

No, I'm not thinking of "school choice" proposals like taxpayer-financed "charter" schools or voucher/tax credit programs which distribute taxpayer money to supposedly "private" schools. Those proposals simply create new government schools and/or turn "private" INTO government schools with attached strings, as we've seen in higher education with the GI Bill, Pell Grants, and government-guaranteed student loans. As long as tax funding is involved, education will remain political.

If we want politics out of education, we have to separate school and state. Entirely. No government involvement whatsoever. Parents can homeschool their kids, or join with other parents to teach small groups, or hire private tutors, or pay tuition at private schools -- without one thin dime of taxpayer aid or one crumb of government permission or bureaucratic control.

I said the solution is simple, and it is. "Simple" doesn't mean the same thing as "easy," or for that matter "equal" -- yes, I'm aware that some parents have more money and/or time and/or teaching skill than others to invest in their kids' education.

Quality education is certainly a desirable service, and one government schools continue to get worse and worse at providing. Universal access is a laudable goal, but only if it's access to something worthwhile.

Getting politics out of education would go a long way toward solving quality problems as well, but there's only one way to get politics out of education, and that's to get government out of education.

The sooner the better.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 