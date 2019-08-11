 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/11/19

Truth is Boring

(# of views)   18 comments
(Image by Newsweek.com)   Details   DMCA
Nobody wants to be that guy, the party pooper. The guy that says it's a helicopter not a UFO. It's the hot water heater not a ghost. I don't know how many of you have seen "The Big Hack" on Netflix but it's worth a look. It's worth a look because you'll never see social media quite the same way because you see their product is you.

Back in the stone age in the dark days before the Internet rumors and crazy talk was the prevue on the National Enquirer and their ilk. Bill Clinton's alien love child or Elvis is working at the Tasty Freeze in Tupelo. In 1993, Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster was found dead in a park from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. The gun was in his hand a draft suicide note was in his briefcase. He's told his sister that he was depressed and had sought medical help for depression. The police found no evidence Foster was murdered. Special Prosecutor Robert Fiske found no evidence Foster was murdered. Ken Starr found no evidence Foster was murdered.

Three investigations all with identical conclusions but according to Rush Limbaugh and Jerry Falwell. Vince Foster was murdered. Falwell financed a film (The Clinton Chronicles) and Limbaugh rode this story like his favorite pony. Completely debunked, not one shred of evidence yet in the Limbaugh, Fox News orbit it's the murderous Clinton Cabal, forerunner to the Deep State. In 2016, then candidate Don Trump told the Washington Post, that Foster's death was "very fishy", and added "I will say there are people who continue to bring it up because they think it was absolutely a murder. I don't do that because I don't think it's fair." Says the man who just brought it up in an interview with the Washington Post.

DNC staffer Seth Rich was murdered July 10, 2016 walking home from a bar at four in the morning. He had bruises on his hands as if he'd been struggling with someone and had been shot twice in the back. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere news stories appear accusing Rich of being the go between Julian Assange and the Hillary Clinton E-mails. Police say it was a botched robbery but a website with ties to the Russian GRU published a story that Seth Rich was murdered by, you know who. Roger Stone picked up the story and then FOX news and then Sean Hannity. It was a professional hit by the Clinton Cabal except professional hits are a bullet to the back of the head not two in the back after a struggle. The Clinton E-mails were leaked four days after Seth Rich's murder

The story for two years has been about Russian interference in our elections. The story for two years has been about the Trump campaigns interaction with the Russian government. Here it is in a nutshell, Russian propaganda disseminated by Trump campaign members to partisan news outlets. Part of Rich's duties at the DNC was building an App to help voters find their correct polling place. This became Rich was an IT mastermind who stole the Clinton E-mails and Hillary had him murdered. We know where the story came from. We know who authored it. We know who leaked the e-mails and it wasn't Seth Rich. There is not one scrap of evidence, not one. But the story goes on and on.

Jeffery Epstein was charged with Federal sex trafficking charges. He was already a convicted sex offender. In less than 24 hours after his suicide the wildest craziest theories escape from the minds of those less grounded. The three most despised characters ever to walk the earth are child killers, pedophiles and Trump. Yeah see, Epstein bribed the guards to fake his death and then he would be spirited away (by submarine no doubt) to Israel where no one would ever find him. Or the Clinton's and Trump had him murdered so he couldn't spill the beans on the big wheels and their deviant sex practices in underground pizza parlors.

Most of us never have and never will visit a Federal Prison. This is the same prison which holds El Chapo is his escape next? He has more money than Epstein and more experience escaping from jails. He won't escape, no one escapes.

What Jeffery Epstein was looking at was life in prison. He'd reached the end of the road; his money and notoriety would do him no good. The case against him was a slam dunk and he was looking at life in prison. There was no amount of evidence which he could give against others that would knock more than a few months from any potential criminal sentence. No more helicopter rides to his private Island in the Virgin Islands no more jetting off to Paris. From now on a really good day for Jeffery Epstein was putting on his suit and going to court to be pilloried by the witnesses against him. In short, if any man ever had a reason to commit suicide it was Jeffery Epstein.

Yes, but he was on suicide watch. Not only do guards watch prisoners the prisoners also watch the guards. They learn the shift changes and break times and hanging doesn't take more than a few minutes. I'd put my money on incompetence before Clinton or Trump cabals. Several years back, I wondered about the National Enquirer, could I write stories like Bill Clinton's alien love child? I wrote a story, "Were There Two Ronald Reagans"

Ostensibly, a stunt double from Reagan's "Death Valley Days" had claimed the man who we all knew to be Ronald Reagan was a double. The real Ronald Reagan had suffered a stroke and was living in a convulsant home under an assumed name. General Electric had spent millions of dollars promoting Reagan and didn't want to see their investment go down the tubes. The stunt double was dying of cancer and didn't want to take the story to his grave. Yes, some believed it and I confessed within 24 hrs my conscience wouldn't let me continue the ruse. It was easy and it was fun. Mark Twain once said, "It was easier to fool people than to convince them they'd been fooled."

The Internet has convinced us that everything is true, and nothing is true. The deep state, the GRU, the CIA, the department of Homeland Security. Smoke, fictions, three weird sisters on the hurly burley. Ghosts, UFO's, anything without evidence is supposition. Fantasy is exciting, truth is boring.

 

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
7 people are discussing this page, with 18 comments

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 39 fans, 1 articles, 14 quicklinks, 5231 comments
  New Content

You must be the only person in the world who thinks Epstein really committed suicide in prison. Wow.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:20:15 PM

David Cox

Author 17880

(Member since Jun 29, 2008), 91 fans, 570 articles, 2 quicklinks, 368 comments, 9 diaries
Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
"Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn't."- Mark Twain

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:35:15 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to David Cox:   New Content

Well, this article pretty much ensures no 'black suits' will show up at your door.

One disagreement: Few people here on OEN would find it one bit boring if we were told the truth. And we might really, really like it if ours was an admirable, honorable country.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 5:06:41 PM

David Cox

Author 17880

(Member since Jun 29, 2008), 91 fans, 570 articles, 2 quicklinks, 368 comments, 9 diaries
Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

All I'm saying is it fun to speculate.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:04:10 PM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to David Cox:   New Content

And I agree completely. It's fun to puzzle and it's fun to learn and it's fun to stumble on a truth, even if you need to change your mind later on.

Your essay seemed a little over-optimistic to me, given the big picture and the stack of little lies that keeps growing.

My parade has been rained out, but I don't want that to happen to yours.


I absolutely love the wonders that Josh shared down below. We probably need to park on those amazements much more often. (but I still love a good mystery!) :) Smiles to you.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 9:01:35 PM

marsha cox

Author 512823

(Member since Jan 2, 2019), 4 comments
  New Content

Brilliant and refreshing. Reporting on the facts and the evidence of any event - what a novelty!


Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 5:25:26 PM

David Cox

Author 17880

(Member since Jun 29, 2008), 91 fans, 570 articles, 2 quicklinks, 368 comments, 9 diaries
  New Content

Thank you for your comment.


Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:04:52 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 44 fans, 580 articles, 374 quicklinks, 951 comments, 11 diaries
  New Content

Not boring. The biggest lesson I've learned in the last 20 years is that the truth is wilder than I can ever imagine.

Elephants paint beautiful landscapes with brushes held in their trunks. The Defense Department claims it has several warehouses in Las Vegas filled with remnants of crashed UFOs. Pizzarro destroyed the most advanced and sophisticated culture in the Western Hemisphere with 168 men. Ganzfeld experiments consistently report statistically significant evidence that ordinary people are mind-readers. Butterflies turn around every October and fly 2,000 miles South and West to locate the exact tree where their great great great grandmother hibernated the previous winter.

"We are all agreed that your theory is crazy. The question that divides us is whether it is crazy enough to have a chance of being correct." -- Niels Bohr

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:46:32 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 44 fans, 580 articles, 374 quicklinks, 951 comments, 11 diaries
  New Content

There's a lot of un-boring truth at WantToKnow.info

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 10:32:13 PM

Tom Calarco

Author 506489

(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 19 comments
  New Content

I have to say that I, a true Progressive, disagree with a lot that you have in this piece. For one, why would Epstein be allowed to commit suicide, someone as high-profile and as important as he is, with nefarious connections to those at the highest levels of power. That in itself is a red flag. So far as Seth Rich, it wasn't Sean Hannity who pegged him, it was Julian Assange himself who suggested he was the Wikileaks informant. Rich was shot in the back and nothing was stolen from him, so tell me what was the motive? The Clinton Chronicles, no matter who financed them, had actual persons who worked closely with the Clintons, speak on camera about the malfeasance they were involved with. Some of it was corroborated by another film by CIA contract agent, Terry Reed, who ran arms from Mena, Arkansas to the contras in Central America and flew drugs back to Arkansas for distribution to Black Ops. The Clintons were complicit in this operation and Hillary's law firm laundered the money that was exchanged. According to the reporter who covered the Vince Foster "murder" for a DC publication (albeit a conservative one), Foster's murder scene looked staged and all of his personal files that had a great deal of personal information about the Clintons and their activities -- he was their personal lawyer -- were immediately confiscated. I wonder why. Of course, Foster was also Hillary's associate at the Rose Law Firm that laundered money for the CIA arms for drugs operation in Arkansas. Who knows what other nuggets like information about Whitewater were removed. Then you descend into the absurd about body doubles for Reagan. Seems to me you are simply spreading disinformation because you provide no details to back up your assertions. Of course, the deep state wants to confuse us and make us believe black is white and vice-versa. And I wonder if you yourself are doing just that. Maybe you are running interference for the Deep State, considering you put this up so quickly after Epstein's alleged suicide.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 2:09:47 AM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

Hmm. No argument from me, Tom.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:41:23 AM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 45 fans, 76 articles, 3436 comments, 2 diaries
  New Content

Wow! This story is very interesting!

Can we conclude that because it's not boring, it bears no relation to nor does it draw from any verifiable truth?

Maybe the boring truth is that some people find some truth boring while other people find some truth not boring? Which is not to say they find it interesting ... just not boring.

Maybe the above, which is recorded to provide insight, is not a boring truth at all. Maybe it's an unboring truth. Or even an interesting truth. Or an interesting untruth!

Is my ponderous comment boring? I don't personally find it interesting. Or clever. Or helpful. Or ...

Maybe what we really need to know: Is help on the way?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 2:25:59 AM

Tom Calarco

Author 506489

(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 19 comments
Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

The problem with his article for me is that he makes assertions without any facts to support them, but merely gathers corroboration from opinions that agree with his thesis. This is what a lot of academics do; they marshal the opinions of other esteemed historians who agree with their position without any substantive information to back it up. For instance, if Seth Rich was the victim of a botched robbery attempt, then why was he shot in the back and then not robbed after he had fallen? Or leaning on the reports of biased and compromised prosecutors to support his opinion that Vince Foster committed suicide? And Epstein certainly wouldn't bribe guards to get free. Where would the body be? No, people in power who are afraid of what might be revealed if he went to trial either set up a ruse or killed him. Truth may be stranger than fiction but it has to make sense.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:09:24 AM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 45 fans, 76 articles, 3436 comments, 2 diaries
Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

"Truth may be stranger than fiction but it has to make sense."

Ha! That's so Age of Reason. Put it in the Smithsonian! We in the West have evolved to a new level of intellectual sophistication: Quantum Correctness. It takes the error-correction power of Political Correctness, applies it across the entire expanse of human consciousness, transcends the need for verification and rational coherence, and finally reverse engineers reality to fit the last 100 tweets to appear on Twitter. How could you find any fault with such a leap forward in human development?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 5:55:24 AM

Janet Supriano

Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1885 comments
Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Personally, I find your ponderous comment fairly intriguing. It speaks so clearly to the unclearliness of my mind of late. Maybe always, but definitely of late.

Did Custer think help was on the way?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:46:32 AM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 45 fans, 76 articles, 3436 comments, 2 diaries
Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

I went to high school with Custer. He was daft. His glass wasn't half full. It had no bottom. Which meant his pants were always smelling of spoiled milk or stained with grape juice. In an amazing display of prescience, in his senior year he was elected "Most Likely To Bleed To Death".

"It speaks so clearly to the unclearliness of my mind of late."

Perfect reaction. I know this state of mind intimately. It comes from following current events via anything more digital than a bathroom wall. While bathroom walls are not particularly data intense or profound, I've never seen one listed on Prop or Not.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 5:42:23 AM

David Cox

Author 17880

(Member since Jun 29, 2008), 91 fans, 570 articles, 2 quicklinks, 368 comments, 9 diaries
  New Content

Dang, you got me. I'm running cover for the deep state.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:35:28 AM

Tom Calarco

Author 506489

(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 19 comments
  New Content

You just went over my head. Can you provide a more concrete explanation? To me, it sounds more like nonsense.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:31:40 PM

