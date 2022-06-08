 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/8/22

Truth and reconciliation within and among Russia and the Ukraine and all relevant parties may prevent World War Three.

Truth and reconciliation among all parties to the Ukrainian horror may deter the Final War. How and why?

All sides involved in the Ukrainian horror share a sense of mutual threat and a history of atrocities toward many others... especially the Jewish and African and Asian peoples. Only acknowledgment of our mutually precarious positions and a willingness to build a future via negotiated peace (including expulsion of criminally guilty corporate entities) can save us now.

Impossible, perhaps. Unlikely, definitely.

But negotiation is a form of Truth and Reconciliation, and has worked internationally. President Carter brought Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat into a mutual harmony at Camp David, sparing the lives of millions.

This example was preceded by President John F. Kennedy's negotiated peace in Laos, and would have been followed by similar successes had President Kennedy been allowed to live, according to James W. Douglass in JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters. Mr.Douglass writes unequiovacally and with trustworthy research that President Kennedy was ready to proceed with similar and planned negotiated paths to peace in Cuba and the Soviet Union.

Forms of Truth and Reconciliation in the United States are actively preventing school shootings now, in the United States. A remarkable program active in the State of Oregon and many other states was made visible to PBS viewers last evening. The purpose of this program is to integrate the lonely and explosively angry, depressed, rejected student within the school community.

Please watch these links to PBS and the Threat Assessment Program's successes in preventing school shootings. Marissa Reddy Randazzo's program's remarkable leadership is preventing children from arriving home in coffins:

.apa.org/members/content/randazzo-threat-assessment

How could this possibly work on an international level?

The United Nations and affiliated organizations with international experience like the Carter Center at Emory University, Atlanta could hold Truth and Reconciliation Conferences based on the following agenda:

Historical admissions of atrocities by all sides. Both Russia and the United States, Germany and England and France could help prevent the final war by facing horrific truths.

These truths would be an admission of public policy makers' helplessness in the face of connected corporate money, particularly the oil industry, and would clear a great deal of ground in the present while shining a comprehensive retrospection on the past.

Particularly the Holocaust. In John Loftus' and Mark Aaron's monumental work, The Secret War Against the Jews: How Western Espionage Betrayed the Jewish People and Robert O. Keohane's review of "State Power and Industry Influence: American Foreign Oil Policy in the 1940s." International Organization, vol. 36, no. 1, 1982, pp. 165-83. JSTOR, .jstor.org/stable/2706506. Accessed 28 May 2022.

Admission would be followed by the planning of an active agenda pledging to perform the following acts:

War Crimes trials for all involved, probably at The Hague and broadcast on international media from the first sound of the gavel to the penalty phase and its aftermath. No perpetrator would be spared responsibility. The jury itself would be international and include present victims of current wars and acts of terrorism, and historical testimonies of persons no longer living would be included.

I am a professional author with many publications and theatre productions. I am also a professional horseback riding instructor and Creative Movement instructor.
Kari Ann Owen

War must end, or we all will.

Similar sentiments were expressed after the dropping of the Hiroshima bomb, and recent events have only reinforced this awful truth.

I speak as the daughter of a disabled WW II veteran and the lover and friend of three Vietnam veterans -- one murdered, one dead of cancer preceded by Agent Orange exposure and the third of a combination of morbid obesity and end-stage renal failure.

Peace is the only fitting memorial.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022 at 10:38:06 PM

