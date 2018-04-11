Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Truth, Peace, Justice and the War on Syria: Lies, Fake Humanitarians, Fake Covers for War Crimes

Mark Taliano

As we strive for Peace and Justice, all we have is the Truth. The mechanisms of International Law will not deliver Justice in the foreseeable future since Western countries and their allies have been, and continue to commit Supreme International Crimes as policy with relative impunity. Iraq[1] and Libya[2], for example, were destroyed, and the Western perpetrators flaunt their impunity for their crimes, beneath veils of lies, to this very day.

Western perpetrators of the current overseas holocaust continue to make a mockery of International Justice, as the corpses accumulate.

The lies about the war on Syria have been unprecedented. Western powers and their agencies have shown complete disdain for the truth, and for evidence-based facts. Despite this, there still remains a reasonable expectation for Peace and some form of Justice. Syria has strong institutions, strong allies, and Syrians themselves have demonstrated remarkable resistance and tenacity in overcoming overwhelming odds. Despite over 7 years of war, and terrorists from as many as 100 countries arrayed against her, Syria remains strong and ascendant.

Despite the lies, the fake "NGOs", the fake humanitarians, and the fake covers for the most heinous crimes imaginable, the truth emerges every time areas are liberated.

The Truth is shouting at this very moment, for all who care to listen. As hostages are being released, "Repentance Jails" are emptying, and freed captives are rejoicing, real, primary source evidence is emerging, and it tells a story that contradicts State Department lies and MSM fabrications.

The lie of "Assad is gassing his own people" is also being dismantled, yet again, and as it is being dismantled the most recent chemical weapons "catalytic/false flag"[3] event, which culminated in Israel bombing Syria yet again, is also being dismantled and discredited for all who care about legitimate evidence and truth.

In the video documentary below, Tom Duggan shows us the mortars, the missiles, and the poison gas that Western-supported terrorists have been making and using against civilians in Damascus since 2012.[4]Western-supported terrorists have murdered some 11,000 innocent Damascus citizens and "permanently disabled" another 30,000 with these weapons of war.

These videos demonstrate the lie of the "humanitarian intervention" meme, and they demonstrate the contemptible criminality of our governments and our media as they continue to support terrorists whom they falsely claim to be fighting in their fraudulent "War On Terror."

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

[1] Peter Singer, "Crime and No Punishment for the Iraq War." Project Syndicate. 6 April, 2018. (https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/iraq-invasion-illegal-war-of-aggression-by-peter-singer-2018-04)

Accessed 9 April, 2018.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

Mark Taliano

Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 8 fans, 124 articles, 290 comments, 1 diaries


