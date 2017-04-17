It was Gandhi who said:
"An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor
does truth become error because nobody sees it."
A hasty conclusion based on tenuous evidence from the April 4th incident and the mainstream media, the neocons, the liberal interventionists, all pile on. Ignore the fact that Bashar al-Assad had nothing to gain and everything to lose by deploying chemical weapons in a war he is winning. Ignore the denials, pooh pooh Russian claims, fire the Tomahawks to escalate the situation -- perhaps gain a few points or stop the constant decline in poll ratings. And send Tillerson to Moscow, after consultation with NATO allies ... for this is so serious.
It made no difference. After all, the mainstream media still blames Assad for 2013 when the investigation's conclusions pointed to the rebels. So it was that Secretary of State Tillerson found himself in Moscow and a frosty reception. Putin kept him waiting ... and waiting, and Sergei Lavrov wagged a very undiplomatic finger at him with the warning that if they ever did this again, there would be serious consequences.
Russia is the only country in the world capable of destroying the U.S. in twenty minutes, which raises the obvious question: what if another such cavalier performance by Trump injures or kills Russian personnel and the Russians retaliate sinking a destroyer, would the U.S. continue to escalate?
After keeping him dangling until just before his flight home, Putin agreed to meet with Tillerson . Then in a calculated snub, he refused to allow any pictures of the meeting. No doubt Mr. Tillerson received another stern lecture.
Harper's is an old left-of-center American magazine priding itself on its prose. So it is unusual to discover in the March issue, British writer Tanya Gold calling the president 'a f******g idiot'. His other new adversary, Assad is clearly not but the world equally clearly knows who is.
To confirm the view Trump dropped a $16 million, 21,600 pound bomb on ISIS in Afghanistan. As if it that will defeat an insurgency. A cumbersome device dropped from a transport plane at relatively low altitude making it vulnerable to anti-aircraft fire, it was the first time it had been used in the battlefield since its introduction in 2002. It also raises the specter of horrendous civilian casualties, and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has already condemned (http://www.reuters.com/