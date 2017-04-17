- Advertisement -

It was Gandhi who said: "An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it."



A hasty conclusion based on tenuous evidence from the April 4th incident and the mainstream media, the neocons, the liberal interventionists, all pile on. Ignore the fact that Bashar al-Assad had nothing to gain and everything to lose by deploying chemical weapons in a war he is winning. Ignore the denials, pooh pooh Russian claims, fire the Tomahawks to escalate the situation -- perhaps gain a few points or stop the constant decline in poll ratings. And send Tillerson to Moscow, after consultation with NATO allies ... for this is so serious.





