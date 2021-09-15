Trust the government?



How 9/11 Changed Cantor Fitzgerald Sep.10 -- Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick reflects on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 and how they impacted his firm. He speaks on ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Bloomberg Markets and Finance) Details DMCA



World Trade Center buildings on fire before collapsing 9/11/01

There have been watershed events that changed the course of history. A six mile long asteroid hit Earth some 65 million years ago wiping out the age of the dinosaurs killing most animal and plant life. Of course we humans weren't around then but obviously some animal species did survive and we humans arrived many millions of years later.

Of a more recent vintage there have been events that have changed the course of human history. In fact two, the 1963 Kennedy assassination and 9/11 are events that impact the world today.

The Kennedy assassination was one of those events. It traumatized America. To those of us adults old enough to remember the sense of loss felt overwhelming at the time. That Lee Harvey Oswald was the culprit was taken as a given and the Warren Commission's findings confirmed it.

Of course other investigations since then, formal or otherwise questioned whether it was Oswald at all. The direction of the bullets, multiple shots heard fired, questions about the autopsy done. They put into question official government inquiries of any sort.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).