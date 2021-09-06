 
 
Trust Our Brilliant Leaders? Are You Joking?

Straight Flush Wins!
Straight Flush Wins!
We are now being treated to a predictable deluge of hand-wringing, grandstanding, virtue signaling, gaslighting, hysteria, pontificating and snide told-you-so commentary, most of it stating the obvious, most of it just repeating what we've known all along. Attacking Afghanistan was a big mistake. What a disaster! What an embarrassment! Our arrogant aggression and illegal retaliation against Afghanistan for 911 was WRONG WRONG WRONG!

Do you somehow feel more enlightened by this bilious bloviating?

I say: Enough with the smug finger-wagging, the weepy whining, the self-aggrandizing bellowing, the 24/7 autopsy of our disastrous 20 years in Afghanistan!

Here's the real question we should be asking ourselves: With what predictably unfolded there, why do we for even a split second trust the knuckleheads in charge of our military and foreign policy to handle anything going forward? Handle anything at all!

No question about it, there's certainly a lot that needs handling. Serious challenges that need the immediate attention of informed, balanced, rational, honest, sane individuals, meaning thoughtful, scrupulous, patient, creative policymakers capable of finding optimal solutions which will avoid unnecessary conflict and serve the greater interests of humankind.

Instead we have no choice but to trust power-drunk, delusional, unhinged sociopaths to wrestle with new and ongoing crises. Do you really feel confident that Sleepy Joe, Kamala, our war-obsessed congressional leaders, and the rest of the buffoons in the State Department, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, CIA, NSA, FBI, and their mouthpieces in the media, can come up with anything sensible? Constructive? Positive? Solutions that will not further discredit our nation and humiliate us as citizens? Push the Doomsday Clock even closer to midnight? Accelerate the march to self-annihilation?

Here are some examples of what these incompetent fools are confronted with, much of it the result of their own prior and recurrent idiocy.

CRIMEA: Very recently, there was a conference called the Crimea Platform Summit. The premise, shaky at best, is that Russia forcefully annexed Crimea in 2014 and the world cannot allow this kind of thuggery to stand. The fact that in a referendum 95.5% of the people living in Crimea voted for reunification with Russia and that Crimea for most of its history was part of Russia somehow didn't get mentioned. That Russia itself finds the whole matter non-negotiable was conveniently ignored. Ukraine must prepare for war! Save the 4.5% living under the boot heel of Putin's tyranny! Mind you, the U.S. is supplying arms to the neo-Nazis now running the country. Gosh . . . it's almost as if we WANT a war to start there.

POKING THE BEAR: This year has seen substantially more near incursions into Russian territory than last. These are not innocent joy rides but both reconnaissance flights and simulated bombing missions. They represent a dangerous and intimidating probing of Russian border defenses by fighter jets and nuclear bombers, as well as heavily-armed naval vessels, all "testing the defenses" of Russia. This is so brilliant, I'm tempted to find a skeet shooting range, run around with a bulls-eye painted on my chest, yelling "Na na na na na na! Go ahead, you pathetic losers, try to shoot me. Betcha can't . . . betcha can't!"

WAR GAMES: Such aerial and naval provocations go hand-in-hand with massive war games being conducted in countries neighboring Russia, sometimes right up to Russia's actual borders. There's no way to characterize these exercises other than preparation for war. If Russia were to be conducting war games in Canada and Mexico, including tens of thousands of troops, artillery, missile launchers, tanks, would the U.S. view it as innocent military exercises just to keep the boys sharp and give them something to do?

TAIWAN: Moving east -- as Obama did with his Pivot to Asia -- we have Taiwan. We're arming them to the teeth, cruising battleships and aircraft carriers in The Taiwan Strait, the waters between Taiwan and mainland China, violating our own one-China policy, sending vague but portentous signals to Taiwanese separatist leaders that "We've got your back." Is the U.S. seriously going to risk a world war over Taiwan? With insane, China-hating, chest-thumping, deranged exceptionalists pounding the war drums, I guess the question answers itself.

FONOPS SOUTH CHINA SEA: In the same tinderbox theater, under the pretext of freedom of navigation operations -- FONOPs -- we continue to taunt, dare, bluff, and browbeat China in the South China Seas. It's arguably legal. So is jumping barefoot on a pile of broken wine bottles in the privacy of my kitchen. That doesn't mean its prudent or in the least productive. It's increasingly obvious that the U.S. is doing everything it can to militarily provoke China, hoping for an incident which will then be the excuse for launching the "inevitable war". Military strategists -- and with our phenomenal success in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, we know we know we can trust this brainy bunch -- suggest the sooner the better. As time passes, China will be more capable of defending itself. We sure don't want to screw this up. This is the BIG ONE! Lose to the Chinese? Inconceivable! By the way, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, who I just interviewed for an article that will appear here later this week, says that -- now pay close attention -- every single war game simulation of a major armed conflict with China ends up in a nuclear war! Need I say more about this insanity?

These are just the "big power" confrontations. The U.S. is of course still in Syria, Iraq, is poised for a war with North Korea and/or Iran, and has special operations -- military and CIA personnel with military assets -- in countless nations, none of which seems to ever make it into mainstream reporting. We've got somewhere around 800 bases of all shapes and sizes, our soldiers in faraway places always on alert and ready for action.

Let's be clear. There's no time out. Things are moving forward. That's the inevitable trajectory of politics, both domestic and international. Yet the reality is, our record going back seven decades is abysmal! There is nothing positive or constructive to be found. Just countries and battlefields strewn with dead bodies, refugees, depleted uranium, land mines, and rubble.

This is what happens when you have delusional megalomaniacs making critical decisions about our place in the world and our relations with other countries.

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

  New Content

There's only one important lesson to learn from Afghanistan. That is that Afghanistan is not an anomaly. It's 100% representative of the incompetence, the malice, the complete idiocy of those in power. The reality is, our record going back seven decades is abysmal! Just countries and battlefields strewn with dead bodies, refugees, depleted uranium, land mines, and rubble. We can't trust these people to get anything right. THEY MUST BE REMOVED FROM POWER! Their toxicity must be flushed out of our system. Congress, the White House, the State Department, the DOD, top to bottom . . . ALL OF THEM MUST GO! If the aware, informed, enlightened people here at OEN can't see this, then the U.S. is doomed.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 6, 2021 at 9:34:20 AM

I don't disagree on anyone on your "hit" list of people to flush out of the system. But it would also be good to see a keeper list, if you have any.

