 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/16/20

Trumpism was Always the Tyrannical Tantrum of a Stubborn 5-Year-Old, but Now it will Kill People; Lots of People

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From Informed Comment


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

Trumpism is a form of fascism, of course, but at its core is a whiny rebellion against the achievements of human and civil rights since the 1960s. Do the new norms after the Civil Rights Movement stop people from saying in public that African-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asians and women are inferior? Then by God, Trump and Bob Mercer and Breitbart and Fox would go out of their way to put all those groups down. Did the Federal government become a champion of equality and rights? Then it needs to be kneecapped and weakened and dismantled.

The puerile rebellion syndrome of Trumpism was on full display on Wednesday in Lansing, Michigan, where angry protesters, most in automobiles, created gridlock to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shelter in place measures, aimed at fighting the pandemic. They put lives at risk, inasmuch as rescue crews could not reach any Covid-19 patients in respiratory distress in downtown Lansing on Wednesday.

The two organizations backing the gridlock are allegedly funded -- in part by Trump's secretary of education Betsy DeVos, sister of mercenary warlord Erik Prince of former Blackwater fame (a buddy of Trump's).

Ironically, by gathering in large numbers in the state capital's downtown, the self-described conservatives spread the deadly virus around in a wholly irresponsible way. Michigan, a state of 10 million, has nearly 30,000 cases and 2,000 deaths. The numbers seem to be reaching a plateau, as a result of Gov. Whitmer's social distancing requirements. Models show that when restrictions on social interaction are lifted too soon, it produces a huge second wave of infections and death.

And that is what the Trumpies in Lansing were really asking for, whether they know it or not. They are behaving like vaxxers, whose reluctance to inoculate their children against deadly diseases puts everyone's children at risk.

Some 90% of the over 32,000 coronavirus deaths in the US (as I write), could have been prevented by a government lock-down order on March 2 instead of on March 16. This is true of the past. It is also true of the future. The clueless alt-rightists in Lansing demanding "let me work" were gunning for a second, much larger, wave of deaths, thought to be fair they may not be lucid enough to consider the possibility.

Contrarianism in the service of death and inequality has characterized the movement throughout. Fox dismissed African-American chattel slavery as no worse than the indentured servitude endured by whites in the colonial period. Pro-Trump governors have tried to pull dirty tricks like requiring voter i.d. or making the formerly incarcerated pay a poll tax to vote, to keep African-Americans from voting.

Trump called Mexican-Americans rapists, drug smugglers, and white slavers.Trump calls Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," as though we are living in a Jim Crow cartoon of the 1940s. Trump is entirely unapologetic about having only three women on his cabinet, one of them Mitch McConnell's wife and another, Betsy DeVos, the sister Erik Prince (i.e. two of the three are there merely as a form of corruption).

This juvenile contrarianism aims to be a counter-revolution, de facto rolling back the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act and the National Environment Policy Act of 1969. All people are not equal, Trumpian fascism proclaims. The rich are clearly better, and deserve to get richer. White people are clearly better and deserve special treatment. Stupid laws that get in the way of this further enrichment of the already obscenely wealthy, whether restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels or idiotic regulations interfering with spewing toxic chemicals in the faces of children, need to be tossed in the trash can (and have been).

Do soft, pink liberals in their lofts appointed with spare Nordic furniture decry the burning of coal? By God, the screeching five-year-olds of red-faced bleary-eyed Trumpism insist that more coal be burned. There is no climate emergency, it is a Chinese hoax, just as the coronavirus is a hoax. That is what Trump called it in February, repeatedly. A vicious brutal killer that has already taken half the number of American lives that the Vietnam War did, and he dismissed it as a hoax. The warm weather in April, Trump said, would make it go away.

Trump's determination to end social distancing on May 1, and to find ways of forcing all the governors to go along with him, is just one more childish revolt against the strictures of calm and empathetic Reason. This is fascism as Nietzschean romanticism, full of stormy passions and frantic rebellions against the constraints of the weak, feeble apostles of the Golden Rule. Nietzche's bete noire was Socrates and his rationalism, which he blamed for killing Greek tragic theater, though Trumpism is so degraded a form of the fascist phenomenon that none of its exponents could likely explain what Socrates stood for. Dr. Fauci seems to be playing the role of the Athenian philosopher nowadays, blamed for killing the sublime Trumpian dramas of the embattled superman put on at 6 pm daily.

Nietzsche's last years were marked by a descent into madness, perhaps the result of a syphilis infection. Trumpism is now spiralling down into insanity born of a similar promiscuity, an unwise coupling with unreason and racial supremacism and classism.

Bonus Video:

Detroit Free Press: "Vehicle protests at Michigan Capitol over Gov. Whitmer stay home order"

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 