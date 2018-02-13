Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump war budget calls for sweeping cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps

By       Message Patrick Martin       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/13/18

Author 35991

From WSWS

From youtube.com: Trump touts 'very special' military boost in budget plan {MID-248140}
Trump touts 'very special' military boost in budget plan
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox Business)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Trump administration released its proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, calling on Congress to enact the massive boost in military spending indicated in a bipartisan budget deal last week, but withhold the funding for domestic programs approved under the same agreement.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the $63 billion increase in non-defense domestic spending incorporated into the budget resolution was not mandatory. "These are spending caps. They're not spending floors," he said. "So you don't have to spend all that."

An addendum to the budget, prepared in response to the bipartisan deal, calls for Congress to spend $6 billion on the opioid crisis and forgo any other increases.

- Advertisement -

Given that Trump signed the bipartisan spending framework into law last Friday, and that both the House and Senate are already working on appropriations bills based on it, it is unlikely that the White House appeal to renege on the domestic side of the agreement will have any effect on current spending.

Nonetheless, the priorities laid down in the massive budget document indicate the outlook and intentions of the financial oligarchy in regard to fiscal and social policy. It wants virtually unlimited increases in military spending combined with dramatic cuts in domestic spending, particularly on the so-called entitlement programs, for which spending is driven by the number of people enrolled and qualified for benefits, not specific appropriations by Congress.

Last week's bipartisan agreement, passed with the support of the congressional Democratic leadership, and with a critical 73 Democratic votes in the House of Representatives, called for $716 billion in military spending for the current fiscal year, which ends September 30, an increase of $80 billion. The military would get an additional increase of $85 billion in fiscal year 2019, which begins October 1, as well as $140 billion in off-budget funding over the two-year period for "overseas contingencies," budget jargon for the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

- Advertisement -

The Trump budget incorporates all this money for the Pentagon, and for further increases in the "out-years," from fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2027 (by law, the federal budget projects spending over a 10-year period).

In contrast to this bonanza for the US military machine, the world's largest by far, the Trump budget calls for slashing more than $1 trillion from entitlement programs over the next 10 years: $554 billion from Medicare, $250 billion from Medicaid, and $214 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the formal name of the food stamp benefit.

The cuts in Medicare would include $47 billion to come from a reduction in subsidies for prescription drug costs, forcing the elderly to pay more, and $34 billion through the elimination of "facility fees" for some hospital-owned medical practices, which would lead some hospitals to turn away Medicare recipients in favor of more lucrative patients.

Both Medicaid and food stamps are joint federal-state programs, and many of the cuts would come from allowing states to enact harsher eligibility and work requirements, thus driving poor people off the programs and into even deeper poverty.

Other cuts are more vaguely described, including $1.5 trillion over 10 years to come from reorganization and a reduction in the number of programs by 2 percent per year, or a reduction in "improper payments," otherwise undefined.

There would be draconian cuts directed against the jobs, living standards and benefits of federal government workers. Specific agencies for which the Trump White House has a special animus are targeted for the most dramatic cuts: a 26 percent cut in the State Department, for example, and a 34 percent cut in the Environmental Protection Agency. It is unlikely that either of these cuts will actually be enacted this year, but the intention is clear.

- Advertisement -

Even within the framework of last week's bipartisan budget agreement, there is ample room for reactionary measures. Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Mulvaney said: "Take the money that the Democrats want to put to these social programs, and move it to things like infrastructure, move it to things like opioid relief, move it to things that are in line with the president's priorities, so that -- if it does get spent -- at least it gets spent to the right places." This would include, among other things, using funds intended for the opioid crisis to pay for more police and prisons rather than addiction treatment or Narcan emergency resuscitation.

Besides the huge military build-up, the Trump budget calls for an additional $18 billion over two years for building a wall along the US-Mexico border, as well as $5 billion for additional Border Patrol and ICE officers, and a 25 percent increase in the number of beds in immigrant detention facilities, bringing the total daily capacity to 52,000, the highest ever.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Patrick Martin writes for the World Socialist Website (wsws.org), a forum for socialist ideas & analysis & published by the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI).

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Low-wage, No-raise Economy

Mounting political crisis in Washington amidst talk of removal of Trump

US House of Representatives votes to abolish Medicare

Nearly One Million US Workers Cut Off Unemployment Benefits

Obama hails deal to impose record cuts in social spending

US House of Representatives approves plan to destroy Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 