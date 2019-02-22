 
 
Trump wants to irradiate you

By John Peebles

Promoting fast adoption of 5G technology is our President, who owns houses in communities who've banned 5G.

Trump's tweet comes as he and the founder of Huawei, a Chinese cellphone company, squabble over banning Huawei products for sale in America.

Recent rule changes passed by the federal government through the FCC--which oversees frequency standards and their adoption--have denied local authorities the right to restrict 5g. This top-down regulatory push enabled companies like Huawei to participate in the 5G buildout, and with that raised sensitivities about the risks of the Chinese-built technology.

Already the Russian military has said no to Huawei products on their bases, and all smartphones as well. The threat appears to be the Chinese origin of the phones--it's long been said that cell phones can eavesdrop and forward the contents of voice conversations in real time to Chinese government operatives.

Microchips have been discovered in a wide range of Chinese-made technical products. These miniature devices can transmit files from devices like smartphones independent of whatever security software might be used.

5G represents higher speeds but at a catastrophic cost to public health. The technology requires installation of small towers that constantly irradiate anyone or anything nearby.

The frequency used by 5G is precisely that at which water molecules vibrate. This affects key pathways at the DNA level as well as increasing the body's production of histamines and cortisol. Key hormones responsible for healing are damaged, according to a Dr. Magda Havas (dahavas.com/), and the body's ability to repair itself is diminished.

Effects on young people are pronounced. Their skulls, being thinner, absorb more of the radiation and their brains, being less well developed, are more susceptible than adults'.

Fertility--at a multi-decade low--will be further diminished. This despite the chronic under-population crisis facing China, it too has elected to deploy 5G, which will directly cause miscarriages and further lower the replacement rate, necessitating even more graying in the countries that adopt it and shrinking the population further.

An article by B.N. Frank explains:
"Last fall, the first 5G court case was won in England after people became sick and women delivered stillborn babies after it was installed inside street lamps."

5G technology simply hasn't been tested and its appearance all over the U.S. presents a dramatic threat to health.

Already Americans absorb vast amounts of dirty energy; electrosensitivity is a condition that affects up to 30% of the population. Mental fog, fatigue, and irritability are some of the symptoms. The use of wireless technologies has been banned in schools as young people are more vulnerable. Landlines don't admit barely as much.

5G emits a different kind of radiation--microwave like that used in the military's crowd-controlling Active Denial System--it's been called a directed energy weapon.

Elon Musk has stated his intent to put 20,000 microwave-emitting satellites into the lower atmosphere. These would radiate us constantly, beaming down to the earth waves that can track our every movement.

Simply turning off a wifi modem can cut the radiation that they emit. Try this before bed to give your body a block of time unmolested by signals that cause insomnia. See if you sleep better. Keep electronic devices out of the bedroom, as super-athlete Tom Brady recently said he does.

Smart meters can be removed--the dangers of their periodic pulsing can be eliminated. Also hopeful are 5G- and RF/MW and dirty energy-blocking blankets, window screens, and even paint. No, escape may not be possible but some level of protection is. Clearly the safest choice is to not allow 5G towers to be installed anywhere.

The author lives in Colorado, photographing the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Politically, John's an X generation independent with a blend of traditional American and progressive values. He is fiscally conservative and believes in (more...)
 

