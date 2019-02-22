- Advertisement -

Promoting fast adoption of 5G technology is our President, who owns houses in communities who've banned 5G.



Trump's tweet comes as he and the founder of Huawei, a Chinese cellphone company, squabble over banning Huawei products for sale in America.



Recent rule changes passed by the federal government through the FCC--which oversees frequency standards and their adoption--have denied local authorities the right to restrict 5g. This top-down regulatory push enabled companies like Huawei to participate in the 5G buildout, and with that raised sensitivities about the risks of the Chinese-built technology.

Already the Russian military has said no to Huawei products on their bases, and all smartphones as well. The threat appears to be the Chinese origin of the phones--it's long been said that cell phones can eavesdrop and forward the contents of voice conversations in real time to Chinese government operatives.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2