- Advertisement -

A politician on center stage calls Mexican immigrants rapists and killers for those people send their bad guys here; says Syrian refugees are snakes and they and other Muslims could harbor ISIS among them; says African countries are sh*tholes and Haitian immigrants carry aids ... . Then without a hint of irony or embarrassment -- except a permanently red face -- he proclaims, "I am the least racist person anybody is going to meet." What would a rational individual call him?



The Washington Post ran an op-ed by Bella De Paulo on Donald Trump's lies and lying, drawing on her research work and the Post's Fact Checker. It turns out he is an inveterate liar and, worse, a cruel one for his lies are often malicious. The op-ed was also taken up by the right-leaning Chicago Tribune, the leading such organ in Chicago.



Bella De Paulo is a social scientist who earlier on in her career as a professor at the University of Virginia studied lies and liars jointly with some colleagues there. Since October 2017, President Trump,she notes, "told a remarkable nine lies a day outpacing even the biggest liars in our research." It gets worse.



Most of the lies (about half) in their study of college students and general community members in the area were self-serving intended to advantage the liars. Less often they told kind lies, like the woman telling her mother she did not mind taking her shopping. These constituted about a quarter.





- Advertisement -