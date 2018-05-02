Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump team might have obstructed justice even more with latest leak

By       Message Eric Boehlert       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/2/18

Author 22111
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

From Share Blue

- Advertisement -

The botched move only makes things worse for the White House.

From flickr.com: Rudy Giuliani {MID-289108}
Rudy Giuliani
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Is this what happens when the White House is reduced to hiring the C-team for legal defense?

- Advertisement -

Rocked by the resignation of his lead criminal defense attorney, Trump recently spent weeks being rejected by would-be legal hires who wanted nothing to do with having Trump as a client.

Trump finally got Rudy Giuliani to come aboard, even though he's never been a defense attorney and hasn't practiced courtroom law in decades.

In what some are suggesting may be one of Giuliani's first acts on Trump's behalf, dozens of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller allegedly wants to ask Trump in person were leaked to the New York Times.

- Advertisement -

The questions, which focus on the Russia investigation and potential obstructions of justice, paint a devastating portrait in terms of the legal jeopardy Trump faces on so many fronts.

"This is obviously a very extensive obstruction of justice investigation," noted CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin about the leaked questions on Tuesday.

But making them public may have only added to the White House's woes.

John Dean, Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, told CNN he thought the move represented an obstruction of justice as an attempt to "try to disrupt the flow of information" or tip off a witness.

"The very fact that the questions are out there, my first reaction, suggesting it could be an act of obstruction to just have released these questions," Dean said.

There's a growing consensus that it was Trump's side that leaked the questions. They may have done it to try to create an image of an investigation that was out of control, allowing Trump to rail against it -- which of course he did.

- Advertisement -

Or it may have been leaked to send a public signal to Trump that the investigation is deadly serious and that he faces enormous legal peril if he agrees to sit down with Mueller.

Publicly, Trump has bragged he has nothing to hide. But most legal analysts think Trump agreeing to answer Mueller's questions for hours on end would be madness, since Trump has a well-earned reputation as an unstable liar.

Trump's former defense attorney, John Dowd, reportedly opposed any effort by Trump to meet with Mueller. Dowd abruptly resigned in March, upset that Trump would not listen to his legal advice.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

In Rare Public Rebuke, FBI Humiliates Nunes For "Memo" Smear Campaign

Struggling Clear Channel And Rush Limbaugh's $400 Million Payday

Trump's trade war backfires as red states defy him

How Fox News Is Destroying The Republican Party

Trump, the Press, And How to Treat a Liar

Gingrich Assailed by Conservative Press; Conservatives Blame "Liberal Media"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 