Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 3 Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend 4 (13 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   81 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump supporters: like passengers on deck of the Titanic

By       Message michael payne     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 7   Well Said 5   Valuable 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/31/17

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)
- Advertisement -

From opednews.com: impending disaster {MID-56009}
impending disaster
(Image by ariseindiaforum.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The USS Trump, following the course taken by HMS Titanic many years ago, ran into unexpected danger just as it was getting underway on its maiden voyage.

It's passengers, i.e., staunch Trump supporters, signed up for this voyage because they were extremely impressed by the many great things that were being said about this new, revolutionary ship and Capt. Trump, certainly the best, most respected and admired member of his profession;

After following this course for a relatively short period of time, Capt. Trump and his crew received numerous warnings by other ships in the area that the USS Trump was headed for a field of dangerous political icebergs and should change course immediately; but Trump totally ignored them and, in fact, gave the order to increase the speed of the ship.

This analogy illustrates how Trump's policies and actions are, thus far, not at all in line with what he promised his followers he would do. Based on recent polls of Americans indications are that many of those who saw him as someone who had the drive and capability to bring real change to Washington politics and provide the leadership needed to solve this nation's many problems, now see that they were lied to and deliberately misled.

- Advertisement -

Hillary Clinton was totally wrong in, collectively, labeling Trump supporters, as deplorable. Some of them most certainly fit that description but I'd say, from personal interactions with many of them on an almost daily basis, that the majority of them are sincere, concerned Americans who, in their state of anger and frustration, were desperate for new, enlightened leadership and fell for Trump's smoke and mirrors strategy.

Let's review some of the policies and actions that Trump has taken in a short period of time that show why it is that I say that he lied and misled millions of those supporters in the presidential campaign when he indicated that he would act as president in a positive and constructive manner.

Trump wasted no time in initiating travel bans involving nations with large Muslim populations, questioning the competence and motivations of judges who dared to rule against his directives and conclude that the bans were unconstitutional.

He made the terrible blunder of angering millions of Americans when he led the efforts to repeal Obamacare which completely failed. He is, and it's hard to believe he would actually do such a thing, initiating the process of pulling America out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Also, Politico reported that, "He will direct EPA to reconsider its recent conclusion that automakers would be able to meet strict limits strict limits on greenhouse gas emissions that would have vehicles getting more than 50 miles per gallon on average by 2025." He also signed an executive order eliminating regulations on carbon emissions from power plants.

With the stunning, surprising defeat of the GOP Obamacare Repeal, "The Donald" is finding out that he is not going to be able to rule with an iron fist over this Republican-controlled Congress, calling all the shots. In this failure to get the necessary votes to approve the legislation to eliminate Obamacare, we witnessed the power of the Freedom Caucus in the House. Its members will submit to the dictates of neither Trump nor Paul Ryan and will have a significant impact on future legislative matters.

If anyone thinks that these Trump supporters are going to be happy and accept and condone these kinds of destructive actions, when they are looking for positive measures to be taken to solve America's many problems, then they need to think more deeply because they largely won't. They are going to be the first ones getting into the lifeboats, leaving that sinking ship.

- Advertisement -

If we could read Mr. Trump's mind we might find that he is asking himself this question: "Why in the world did I ever decide to run for the presidency, I never knew it would be this difficult? I'm starting to think that I should leave this mess and get back into what I do best, building my real estate empire."

If those thoughts are actually surfacing in his mind then that's great and it would be a good step in preparing for his future, as many political observers believe that his days as president are numbered.

One thing that would take the Trump presidency down in short order would be if someone found a way to obtain a copy of his income tax records; his presidency would sink faster than when the Titanic went down. These tax returns would quite likely reveal some very devastating details about him, and how and with whom he conducts his businesses; revelations that would shock America. If that were not the case then Trump would have produced them long ago. Well, there are some really brilliant hackers and whistle blowers out there and so we'll see.

His continued misguided agenda clearly is having a large negative impact on his approval ratings which are continuing to drop and that will be the reason why, in the next presidential election in 2020 if he even chooses to run again, he will lose in a landslide, lacking much of the loyal support base he had in 2016.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 7   Well Said 5   Valuable 5  
View Ratings | Rate It

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America (61376 views)

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion (23070 views)

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P (13554 views)

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species (13195 views)

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency (10916 views)

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow? (9427 views)

Total Views: 131538

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
21 people are discussing this page, with 81 comments  Post Comment

michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Message to all the Trump supporters who switched their political allegiance to help elect him because they bought into his lies and deceit. Get off this sinking ship as fast as you can.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 2:41:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 23 fans, 1836 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Sadly, no matter the facts, trump's insane cult followers will view his demise as a witch hunt and fake news and treat him as a martyr. That is why trump has framed everything as such all along.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 5:31:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content
There are clear signs and reports coming out that are indicating that many of the supporters who were formerly aligned with the Democratic Party, independents and various others, who switched over to Trump have become greatly disillusioned and feel betrayed and they are, in fact, starting to jump off the ship. I think it is inevitable that this will be the case for more and more of them who now realize how incompetent and dangerous this guy is.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:13:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4311 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

I think you are wrong Mr. Payne.
The closest analogy between the the Titanic and the present United States; is that the majority of the passengers/citizens chose to ignore the danger and continue with their mindless pursuits in the belief that TPTB/Officers will set everything right in short order.
Trump is merely an incidental symbol, a "Captain" whose Authority is being undermined by the "Owners" and Officers. There are rumours and stories alluding that the Titanic was intended to sink for financial purposes, I suspect the same may be true of the US Ship of State???

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:13:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Susan Lindauer

Become a Fan
Author 45399

(Member since Feb 18, 2010), 41 fans, 13 articles, 110 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Like hell we're "passengers on the Titanic." WRONG, we've taken the time to research issues in far greater depth than our Democrat neighbors.

1) We know former UK Ambassador Craig Murray quickly came out in OCTOBER/NOVEMBER & declared that DNC INSIDERS leaked the DNC Emails on USB drives at a face meeting near American University in Washington DC. There was no Russian hacking.

2) We're profoundly GRATEFUL to Julian ASsange & WIKILEAKS for educating voters about the immense corruption in the Democrat elite tied to Hilary Clinton specifically. For example, Hillary received $145 MILLION in stock shares from a RUSSIAN company called Rostatom, in a deal called URANIUM ONE, in which RUSSIA received 20 PERCENT of U.S Uranium off FEDERAL LANDS. Another top Democrat, John Podesta, received $35 MILLION in stock shares from RUSSIA as well.

3) Hillary's corruption didn't stop there. It touched dozens of foreign countries, whose governments paid MILLIONS OF DOLLARS to the Clinton Foundation, in exchange for favorable decisions.

Trump came to the White House willing to overlook Hillary's CRIMES against the American people. He behaved like a GOOD WINNER. Now you've spoiled that mood for ALL of Trump's supporters.

It's appalling to us that Democrats have responded with FURY and OUTRAGE that they got CAUGHT committing MAJOR CRIMES of CORRUPTION against the American people. You should be apologizing for these crimes. Instead you're FURIOUS & want to blame somebody for exposing you! You're angry that Americans aren't as stupid as you hoped.

Well YOU DID IT & now you're going to jail!!!

Let me assure Democrats will face public excoriation for these crimes. We will not allow Trump to pardon this. Democrats are the Party of Corruption. Let every other criminal, you will answer for your crimes.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:43:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (11+)
Help
 
Indent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lindauer:   New Content

WOW! You changed the subject....back to ' Killery."

While many of the things you say cannot be denied, Trump is the one at the helm, and what this lunatic is doing is wrecking everything we actually had! For example Mr. Trump Goes After Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

And this is is who sits in Oval Office.

Dan Rathernailed Trump.

Ignorant, unskilled, sick, hungry, cruel and violent--what Trump's budget would do for America Trump's budget would pose a huge threat to public health and the environment. It would also leave rural America completely behind"--"to say nothing of poor people. It is thus unsurprising that even conservative faith leaders aren't pleased with it

Diane Ravitch had this to say at her blog where people mention Hillary: "Hillary was criticized by many on this blog . As for Trump: first I think he is astonishingly ignorant. I am no wild-eyed leftist.As a patriot, I am deeply offended that the man in the White House is unethical, immoral, crude, bigoted, greedy, insecure, hungry for praise, a braggart, and a bully. I am embarrassed for my country."

Couldn't agree more.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:32:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lindauer:   New Content

Well, let me say this about that. You may think that you speak for all Trump supporters but you most certainly do not. In fact, your comments indicate that you are one of those who we can describe as a staunch Republican and a disciple of Trump who will do anything and even go down with the ship.


I'm not talking about those kinds, I'm talking about those who normally would never vote for a Republican, who have voted as Democrats or independents in the past and decided to cross over to Trump since they believed his lies and deceit.


They are cut out of a different kind of cloth, not unbending, not obsessed with control over others. I know they are out there and waking up to the fact that they were misled and lied and they are most definitely thinking about getting off the Trump ship. How do I know/ Because I talk to many of them on any given day. They are very different from those like you.


Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:53:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
Agree with everything you said about Trump, Micahel, but not your charaterization of Susan Lindauer as "one of those who we can describe as a staunch Republican and a disciple of Trump." Lindauer's a staunch antiwar activist with bigger balls than 99% of the men who supposedly represent us in Congress. And she has literally "gone down" for her actions on behalf of the vicitms of our regime change adventures in the middle east.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:03:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (12+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Please clarify, I don't get it. She seems like she gives the impression that she is a Trump supporter in what she says.


As far as Hilary and Podesta I've said that if they have done something illegal with Russia then they should be charged if there is evidence.


If she is antiwar and against what this government has and is still doing in the Middle East and Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan, using bombs and drones to cause massive destruction, then she and I are on the exact same page on that issue.


If I'm misinterpreting something here I need further clarification.


Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:46:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

You are on the same page:

click here

click here

Can't speak for her, but I'm guessing her reaction (which I think is misapplied in the case of your article) is more against the feeling many have (inculding me) that in every conversation regarding Trump there should always be a reference to the regimes preceding him to insure context, so that a public plagued with attention deficit disorder doesn't come away thinking this mess all magically happened in 2017. If that were to happen, it would wipe away the incremental gains that people like you and I -- and she -- have accomplished over many years of effort in contextualizing american imperialism for readers.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:08:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (11+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content
well, she and I and you are on the same page when it comes to being against this government's agenda of perpetual war and the intimidation and domination of other countries and that's great. But now I'm totally confused about her other comments and it's pretty clear she said I am a criminal and jail is next. I'm rolling my eyes.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:31:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 8 fans, 328 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
Yes, that is a bit over the top.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:48:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 633 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content
thank you for these links - i read them and now have much more empathy for where Susan Lindhauer is coming from, and what it must look like from where she stands. I am so sorry that Trump and his handlers (likely the same plutocrats as any other "mainstream" party's handlers will betray her - again - and much worse.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:55:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12896 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lindauer:   New Content

Obviously at least some supporters are still deluded.


" willing to overlook Hillary's CRIMES against the American people. "


If it were true it would not be positive.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:55:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Trump's Chumps - The New York Times :" You voted for a man who boasted of sexual assault, a man whose "university" defrauded thousands of people, a billionaire who thought the minimum wage was too high. You switched from Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016 -- one in four white working-class voters -- because you thought he was on your side."

"You don't mind the lying. In fact, you're all in with the biggest lies, the baseless claims that three million people voted illegally, that Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower, and on, and on. The lying is disruptive. Yay for disruption!"

You don't mind the flip-flops. Last year, Trump said the unemployment rate was "one of the biggest hoaxes in American history." This year, because he's president, it's very real. Last year, Wall Street was a puppeteer for the Democrats. Now your man has brought in Goldman Sachs puppeteers to run the economy. Last year, a golfing president was lazy. Now your guy has paid 14 presidential visits to a golf course.

"You're not bothered by the foreign policy incompetence, the siding up to gangster regimes and human rights violators, the snub of the rest of the world in the name of America First. You don't mind unleashing polluters. If the job creators want filthy air and foul water, give it to them."

"You shrug at all of this hypocrisy and craziness, because you still think he's going to help you. But you've been played, sucker-punched, duped. You can continue to believe Trump has your back, but the evidence is already overwhelming that the people his presidency will hurt most are those at the bottom who gave him their trust."

"Oh, but Trump is bringing back jobs -- that's why you put him in office. About those jobs: The coal mining initiative is a hoax. We have half the coal industry jobs today that we had in 1990 -- down to 64,000 from 131,000. This is because of the free market, turning to cheaper natural gas for power, and energy alternatives because they are the future. It's as if Herbert Hoover ordered the federal government to bring back manure sweepers and horseshoers to the cities."

"He can't bring them back," said Robert Murray, founder of the largest private coal company in the United States. Give the coal man credit for being honest. It's more than some Trump supporters are being with themselves."

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 7:22:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content
Great and very appropriate response. I would bet a lot of money that all those examples you presented of what he has said and his various nefarious actions will be totally ignored by all the disciples of Trump, they won't and can't refute any one of them because all are clearly documented. When they even see something like those facts about Trump come out they immediately put the blinders over their eyes and insert their ear plugs and say, "I just don't want t hear anything like that!"

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:01:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

well then, how about this

Court Approves Settlement of Trump University Lawsuit,

Thousands of students of the defunct Trump University will recover most of the money they paid for phony courses. The $25 million settlement was approved by Judge Gonzalo Curiel, the jurist attacked by Trump during the campaign as biased and racist because of his Mexican-American heritage.In advertisements for Trump University, Trump claimed to have hand-picked every instructor. When giving a deposition, he couldn't name a single one.Too bad there were no punitive damages.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:12:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

I just saw it reported; another case where justice was done and those committing the gross cheating got caught. By the way, in the profession of psychiatry there is something called the Goldwater rule that says that psychiatrists are not supposed to comment on the mental condition of someone who is making a great many comments that seem to indicate that he or she has mental problems but who they have not personally examined.


However, more and more of them who are extremely concerned about what Trump says are ignoring that rule and voicing their strong opinions on his condition. And it's scary to see what they are saying. A lot of Trump supporters see this condition on display almost every day and they just look the other way; see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil. how anyone can do that is beyond comprehension.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:20:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Keith Oberman has been on a tear when it comes to Trump. from the start of his Resistance series, he said from the moment he met him he knew he was not normal. Now he asks if Trump could pass a sanity test, and then he answers it.

Forget the Goldwater 'rule.' We need to know who he is.

John D. Gartner, PhD, a psychotherapist and an instructor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, was willing to step out on an ethical limb in order to warn the public about a serious danger: our new president's mental state.

Here is that personality described in this article MALIGNANT NARCISSISM: Even Worse Than It Sounds ":A malignant narcissist is like taking a psychopath, a narcissist, and a hostile, paranoid sadist, and rolling them all into one."

"Malignant Narcissists are "determined to gratify their wishes and furious if thwarted. Their desire can be so consuming that there is little comprehension of, respect for or ability to empathize with the other. They lack guilt or remorse and tend to feel or pronounce that it is they who have been mistreated," notes an article on the Psychology Today website.

"The social psychologist Erich Fromm first coined the term malignant narcissism in 1964, describing it as a "severe mental sickness" representing "the quintessence of evil". He characterized the condition as "the most severe pathology and the root of the most vicious destructiveness and inhumanity."

"Malignant Narcissists will go to great lengths to achieve their aim They may lie, falsely accuse, dramatize, smear, cheat, steal, manipulate, accuse, blame or twist to get what they want and feel justified in doing so. Because they are entitled, egocentric and desperate, they do not experience it as wrong."

"Being subject to the senseless whims and daily pummeling of a malignant narcissist can be traumatizing, and we should take it seriously"

You ain't kidding!

And if psychologists and psychiatrists should not way in how about scholars. Donald Trump Could Threaten U.S. Rule of Law, Scholars Say

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 12:13:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 633 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

the same way they did it in the 3rd reich. that's how. we the people created such as Hitler and Trump. It's one thing to be damn mad about corruption, endless wars, and the carnage they've caused. But you have to have critical thinking to go along with the anger, or you get deep state manipulations and madmen coming to absolute power.

The U.S.S. S.O.S. is no longer THE superpower, which our country has been ever since the first, and trying to kill off all the Aboriginals here. Whether "nationalists," or "globalists" - the real puppetmasters are billionaires or wannabes, and they all want world dominance and control of the people and resources; all are liars and thieves and murderers. Soon there may be Thought Police - it's certainly heading that way, based on some of the comments i see here.

Everyone except the DNC and democrat titanic passengers are grateful the corruption was exposed; but what's left is still craven corruption no matter how Trump supporters try to say it's different. It's not. It's just a quicker, more blatant path to our (and the planet's) demise.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:24:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
George Rizk

Become a Fan
Author 96071

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 1 fan, 2 articles, 179 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This comment has been flagged
Reason: (Nasty Attacks) libturds? Not in my house . This is a liberal progressive site. You don't call names like that here. You're out for a month. Email me after a month if you want your comment privileges back.

Trump supporters have had enough of the neocon war mongers, and the libturds PC nazis. Comes Mr. Trump with his combative no nonsense against the wars &PC. Once Trump starts wars like all the other treasonous presidents before him, he will lose the confidence of his supporters. Unfortunately, however, some of us think the mafia order to go to war cannot be questioned without deadly consequences.


So is the almost sure Trump caving in to the neocon cabal going to be after a battle royal or not?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:15:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
George Rizk

Become a Fan
Author 96071

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 1 fan, 2 articles, 179 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The University story is another bs story as he had already sold that business.


A black, Latino, Muslim, Jewish, or any other minority who does not have the honesty to criticize his own people cannot be a good citizen. As we observed Geraldo Rivera too afraid of offending the latinos if he condemned the illegals. The same thing with that judge, and many blacks who supported the OJ story.


As an immigrant, I have no problem dumping on Immigrants, even the legal ones if they refused to assimilate in the fabric of our society. For anyone who want to be part of America, he must be part of our culture. If he is unable to become part of our fabric, he is then economic opportunist not a real citizen.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 10:35:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George Rizk:   New Content
Well, damn. I think that I going to return to the past and ride buffalo through native settlements and let them know the immigrants are coming and to get their economic fabric in order. WTF?? Seriously?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 1:31:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Rand Clifford

Become a Fan
Author 5980

(Member since May 9, 2007), 13 fans, 67 articles, 58 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A fundamental problem here...the "Titanic" was actually the "Olympic". Check it out...JP Morgan, White Star Line, insurance set up like on 9/11....

Napoleon Bonaparte said: "History is a set of lies agreed upon."

They used the "conspiracy theory" label quite a while; now the buzzer is "fake news".

Almost every major event in history is twisted into a lie.

Napoleon was exactly right.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:36:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (10+)
Help
 
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
This comment has been flagged by an editor
Reason: (Other) I didn't see anything wrong with your comment. rob kall

A misplaced analogy. The Titanic is better compared with the US ship of state which has been sailing towards disaster for (at least) sixteen years before Trump took over its helm. For sixteen years, this Titanic has been ignoring hazard warnings from other ships (especially Russia and China), its radio operators too busy sending off private messages of its elite passengers (the 1% predators), and the ship's mighty superstructure and luxurious cabins obscuring fatal structural design flaws (crony capitalism and empire).

The Trump presidency more accurately resembles the USS Liberty fifty years ago off the Israeli coast. Attacked by Israeli war planes with dozens of rockets, strafed by machine guns, bombed with napalm and torpedoed by Israeli MTBs repeatedly. Betrayed shamefully by the highest levels in the US government who even recalled a flight of war planes launched by the USS Saratoga in response to the Liberty's Mayday call. And the whole shameful episode covered up -- with the all too familiar collusion of the MSM -- as a 'ghastly mistake' on the part of Israel in deference to the the Zionists and the Israeli lobby.

It was a Democrat president who betrayed the Liberty's crew in what was clearly an act of high treason, an impeachable offense if there was one. He went on to launch the genocidal Vietnam war that massacred serval million 'gooks' using the Tonkin gulf false flag. Not to put too fine a point on it, he became president because his predecessor was assassinated for defying the Deep State like Trump. Needless to say, he was allowed to ride off into the sunset to tearful farewells. Just like Trump's predecessor. I struggle to understand how forgiving the American left could be of its own while demanding Trump's head for lapses that are trivial compared to those of his predecessor. Is this how progressivism is defined?

At a bare minimum, this article should have had the decency to mention the orchestrated all-out war against Trump by the Deep State, MSM, the Democrats and neocons from his own party. I hope Trump will survive like the Liberty, battered and bruised but still alive to tell the tale. I am not sure though if this will save the real Titanic.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 2:51:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
Indent
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 19 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3002 comments, 17 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Sometime ago America hit an iceberg, hard to say when, and the sooner it sinks the better off all Americans and the world will be. I don't like Trump but do wish him the best, even if he builds that wall, the stature of liberty has to come down so we can at least be honest.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 3:17:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

KV: let's put it this way; your typical style of critique started off with your remark about "a misplaced analogy" and that it "should" have been about the U.S. ship of state. Well, if you want to write an article about the "USS Titanic" then go right ahead. Meanwhile I'll make an analogy about what I wish to present, if that's ok with you?

Then at the end you said "this article "should" have had the decency to mention" """""". Well, no actually it doesn't have to mention anything of the sort. If you wish to write about how you hope Trump will survive and still be "alive to tell the tale" then be my guest and convert those thoughts into an article.

And if my response "should" be considered as cynicism and sarcasm then you have it exactly right. Sounds like should may be one of your favorite words.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 3:28:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
What a strange position to take. People who are critical about your articles have to write separate articles to express their views?! Then why bother to have a comments section?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 3:43:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

No, they certainly don't. I welcome a difference of opinion as long as it is rational and opinions are supported by at least an attempt to produce facts and evidence; opinions alone are meaningless. I love to debate but think that the pro and con to be based on logic, not emotion, and concrete facts and evidence rather than IMO and hearsay.

If you want to see what I'm talking about then review the comments by George King and all the things he had to say about Rep. Schiff and Pasternak, once a Ukrainian citizen, now the head of a U.S. corporation, and quite possibly a U.S. citizen, in which King makes a lot of inflammatory accusations and then provides nothing to back them up.

Then see the following comment I will shortly make to King to inform him that, in response to my several very pertinent questions to him about his accusations and the need to provide proof of their accuracy, he didn't answer even one of them. It is not acceptable to try to tarnish the reputations of others for personal reasons or biases without proof. These two may well be guilty of illegal and unethical dealings but they must not be condemned without appropriate evidence.

Maybe you don't realize it but you seem inclined to use words such as "misplaced" which, in the context of your disapproval, would be interpreted as "to place or bestow improperly, unsuitably, or unwisely.

Also you used the word "decency" in saying what the article "should" have mentioned, the definition of which is typically "conformity to the recognized standards of propriety, good taste and civility." Do you understand that those kinds of words just might be offensive to the person to whom you direct them??

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:50:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

I am sorry to see you lose it this way, Michael. You have written many articles before the anti-Trump hysteria took hold in the US. I was just as critical about some of your views. That your indignation has to do with the style rather than the substance is revealing.

Everything written on OEN is someone's opinion. As George notes, your article is also an opinion, not some inviolable truth. The events on the Titanic, the Liberty attack, Johnson's role, etc., are documented facts. Just as your own statements about Trump's immigration ban, health care repeal and business record are also facts. We have both based our opinions on certain well-known facts. Your demand for concrete evidence is, frankly, one-sided.

I note with interest you didn't find it fit to school certain other commenters here whose choice of words was not exactly diplomatic. Perhaps you have less flexible boundaries for non-native English speakers.

That aside, it wasn't my intent to offend you personally. I was contesting the views you expressed and I stand by what I said.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 12:53:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

KV; my article was based on an analogy that compared the saga of the Titanic with the behavior and actions of Trump. George didn't really make a rational challenge to the premise of the article or content and then launched into empty, shallow, unsupportable accusations against Schiff and this guy Pasternak which was irrelevant to the subject at hand.


I asked him in various ways to support his views with facts and evidence and he did nothing of the kind. He told me to get my answers from antiwar.com. Now let me say this as clearly as I can; if you digested what both of us said, and you seem to think that his position is the correct one, then let me say this: When you say you are "sorry to see me "lost it",which I take as just one more of your offensive remarks, then you would do well to do more than a bit of introspection because you need it badly.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:41:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
I merely pointed out that I agree with George's view yours is as much an opinion as anyone else's. You have to ask him about the rest yourself. Your article is rife with language that would offend many. Let's not reduce this to a he said, she said farce. I still respect your insights and hope for a resumption of more meaningful exchanges without having to walk on semantic eggshells.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:12:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael, this is a long one, because I have much to say about the kind of commentary about which you complain! Also, I have wondered ( for a very long time) why the particular person of whom you complained, is permitted to behave in that manner without being flagged.

Sooooo to begin: I was a very successful English teacher, and one of the things my humanities partner and I showed our NYC 13 year old kids, was how to make an argument. We held classroom debates, where children defended their opinions of the books and movies that we studied together.

All 'arguments began with a 'say-back --> i.e. " So, you are saying that it was cruel that Pa made Jody kill the his pet deer, but I think that...."

That was in 1998. Today, social blogs don't argue, they spit opinions.

Last week, at the Diane Ravitch 'education blog', where wonderful, meaningful conversation follows all Diane's post, and where academics and educators go for the truth, I witnessed the kind of ad hominem attack that 'usually' gets flagged here at Oped... a news-site not a blog!

Of late, after the Betsy Devos debacle, some of her posts confronted the political machinations afoot in America, since the new administration set the tone for nasty confrontations. Suddenly, there appeared a rabid Trumpster who put forth his opinion as if it were the truth! This was met with some very strong arguments as to why it was 'fake news."

Diane was away in Texas at a conference. I will post her response, at the end; you will love the honesty there, but I was astonished at the restraint of one brilliant man, Lloyd Lofthouse a former marine, a retired teacher, an author who is much admired at that site, and who blogs at Crazy is Normal. He argued the truth, until he had enough! of the personal vituperative. and then taunted him with humor as only a master of language can do. The guy went off the wall!

It was at that point, with Diane away, that I wrote this:

"You offer no real information or facts in your arguments, just opinion, allegations, and negations of what people believe. Your arguments are attacks and your behavior here, suggest a great deal about YOUR character, and lay bear your intentions. I marvel that Lloyd bothered to argue with you, as he grasps that you're in a bubble of alternative 'facts."

His answer was to complain that he was only exercising his FREEDOM OF SPEECH! Then, he went on a tear claiming that the other guy: "started the name-calling first. All I did was added some oppositional thought which didn't fit in his liberal- bubble's, view -- and the blow back was like a tsunami."

Below is my reply Michael ; feel free to use it:

"Sir, to address your comment about FREEDOM OF Speech. Free speech comes with EXPECTATIONS FOR BEHAVIOR! ARGUMENT is the meat of real discussion. You, sir, are free to argue respectfully! Argument is not the same as fighting, and 'fighting words' that argue a point are different then 'Ad Hominum' attacks. You, sir, don't argue or offer facts as to why writers are wrong, you attack them for daring to say what they do!"

"This is why, REAL news forums have RULES for discussion, and why 'hate speech' is not given as a freedom in this nation... (until recently!). Rules are needed today, especially now that rudeness and incivility are fast becoming the norm."

"Maybe, Sir,, this is NOT a place for your 'style' of rhetoric! Perhaps, your world-view -- that perspective that thrives in your own mind -- seems out of touch with reality to the people who come here to talk -- people who read widely and are quite capable of knowing facts from the tsunami of lies that is drowning our citizens, and which, apparently, has caught you in a whirlpool.

"That is why really fine news-sites which examine the lies,--rather than repeating the memes -- are so rare and wonderful. I write at OEN, which is such a site, where respect for the writer is expected, and TRUTH is the publisher's stated 'mission!' Yes, I get arguments when I post, but almost ALL are respectful of ME, even if they object passionately to a premise in my post."

As for the response of Dr. Diane Ravitch, a former Under-secretary of Education, and one of Politico's 50 Most Important Americans:

dianeravitch says: March 30, 2017 at 1:28 am "Your use of scatological language is out of bounds. If you do it again, you will be removed. I have allowed you to dissent as much as you wish, but the vituperation and rhetoric are offensive to me. Please don't say "he did it first." That first grade talk. I don't care who did it first."

"As for politics, I disagree completely with you. As for Trump; First I think he is astonishingly ignorant. I don't think he was capable of explaining either Obamacare or Trumpcare. All he could say was that one was bad and the other was good. He is ignorant about foreign affairs. He is a pathological liar (Ted Cruz's words). His refusal to divest himself of conflicts of interest is shocking and unprecedented. His installation of Jared and Ivanka as his chief advisors on everything is pathetic. Remember I was a sub-cabinet official in the George H.W. Bush administration. I am no wild-eyed leftist. As a patriot, I am deeply offended that the man in the White House is unethical, immoral, crude, bigoted, greedy, insecure, hungry for praise, a braggart, and a bully. I am embarrassed for my country."

LOL! You go Girl!

and Michael, you should insist that 'ad hominem' comments are flagged. KV has been doing this thing for too long!



Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:41:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

Appreciate your helpful comments and your feeling that some of these comments should be flagged and removed. I have rarely flagged a comment but I do when the foul language and insults are such that they must be removed and I have had success. However, the opednews editors promote free speech and those that are borderline cases usually are exempted.

Now my position re: King is very clear. He makes specific, very strong allegations against Schiff and then when challenged to support them he uses all sorts of verbal tactics to evade doing just that. What he and others are doing is entering into serious discussions and then contaminating the dialogue, ruining a good pro and con exchange between those on different sides of the specific issue at hand.

I won't flag the ones on this article but I just might send my thoughts to Rob Kall and see what he thinks about this kind of verbal contamination that just might call for removal because of its very disruptive nature.

Now with Mr. Ramini he seems to have some kind of penchant for making what I would call veiled insults and put downs, using words that are not called for and contribute nothing to the discussion. Here are two paragraphs where I brought this to his attention, about what he is doing that I believe is offensive:

To KV Ramani: "Maybe you don't realize it but you seem inclined to use words such as "misplaced" which, in the context of your specific disapproval here, would be interpreted as "to place or bestow improperly, unsuitably, or unwisely."

"Also you used the word "decency" in saying what the article "should" have mentioned, the definition of which is typically 'conformity to the recognized standards of propriety, good taste and civility.' Do you not understand that those kinds of words just might be offensive to the person to whom you direct them??"

KV, in his remarks and critiques likes to use the word should which is an indication that the article in question should have been presented in different ways, maybe it should have been presented in different ways, maybe with a different premise and conclusions that fit his own beliefs. I see that as a kind of control issue.

And instead of thinking that he may be crossing a line here with his use of certain borderline offensive words, those remarks just roll off Mr. Ramani and he often comes back with more of the same. So maybe I'll have a discussion with Rob Kall about this situation but this is a problem all over the internet with these kinds of individuals contaminating discussions and it's hard to stop.

Thanks again for your rational views and conclusions.



Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 5:16:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

I thought flagging my own comment and asking the editors to publish their view if it amounted to an ad hominem attack was the most transparent way to resolve this. It seems you are not satisfied with Rob Kail's judgement and would like to escalate this.

For someone so distressed by my choice of words, you apparently hold yourself to a different standard of propriety. 'Contaminating' the discussions?! Meaning without my comments these discussions would have remained pure? Amusing. How then are you able to live with the following from Ms Lindauer?

"It's appalling to us that Democrats have responded with FURY and OUTRAGE that they got CAUGHT committing MAJOR CRIMES of CORRUPTION against the American people. You should be apologizing for these crimes. Instead you're FURIOUS & want to blame somebody for exposing you! You're angry that Americans aren't as stupid as you hoped.

Well YOU DID IT & now you're going to jail!!!

Let me assure Democrats will face public excoriation for these crimes. We will not allow Trump to pardon this. Democrats are the Party of Corruption. Let every other criminal, you will answer for your crimes."

Not much room for imagination there. After merely 'rolling your eyes' at all that, you can't get over my choice words?

Well, let me tell you, what goes on in the US was only of passing interest to me for more than 50 years until 9/11 happened and the genocidal killing started. The day it stops for good, I shall be happy to leave OEN. Until then, I hope to continue to bring an outside perspective to the discussions here so that the fate of millions of non-Americans is not confined to a cozy little all-American tête-a-tête over coffee and cucumber sandwiches. If your sensitivities are ruffled by how I express myself, you must do whatever you feel is right to get me expelled. I am not going to tiptoe around you, or anyone else, to conform to notions of propriety that I do not share. Indeed, it is surreal to be spending time discussing this against the carnage your country is inflicting around the world.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:25:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 633 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Agree that Ms Lindauer's comment should have been flagged - not because she feels differently and favors Trump, but because the threats are frightening. It calls to mind McCarthyism and worse.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:44:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Well here we have George King refer to Schiff as a criminal and a traitor to humanity which is, without question, what's called character assassination; I guess that's fine with you since you said not a word, didn't even make an ad hominen attack on him. is it because you find that to be perfectly acceptable and condone those kinds of attacks? Appears to be.


And when I take offense at the veiled insults and put downs by you, you don't have the least inclination to temper your remarks and be more civil.


So let's just do this because we are not in sync and not on the same page; don't bother to read my articles and please don't comment because from now on you won't get a reply. And I will return the favor and not read any of yours; but then again I never have.





Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 7:05:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael, there appears to be some irrational behavior coming from you that just defies any truth in what you say. I think if anyone rereads the comments without biases you are the one who pulls from an emotional irrational level leveling personal unmitigated charges and character assignation. As far as politicians go the are fair game to call them out on the behavior and votes as a citizen of this nation or do you feel the right of expression is only according to what you believe?

I will go on to say that your "didn't even make an ad hominen attack on him" seems to be an encouragement to readers to do so at your beckoning. I have not made any personal character assassinations on you and find that indeed you seem to have become unhinged. You complain that people should be banned from open expressions and freedom of speech in a forum because they may be different from yours.

I do not need to tell you that you are neither a scholar nor a gentleman. What nerve have I seemed to strike for this? I have not asked before but the only thing I can equate this irrational behavior to is what we see from the Zionist lobby. May I ask if you are Jewish? Being Jewish is fine but practicing Zionist behavior towards our country its citizens and our Inalienable Rights is not!

I responded to you and agreed not to post any more fact based articles and events (that you requested from me) to sooth the beast and here you are encouraging attacks upon me.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 9:21:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

I suggest you disengage, George. Why make things worse than they are? I read the PCR article you cited on Schiff. PCR is often given to hyperbole but there is almost always some fire beneath his smoke. I wouldn't brand someone a traitor to humanity but I would agree a person who keeps pushing for a nuclear war with Russia is a suicidal maniac.

I find this whole strand of exchanges about ad hominem attacks a diversion from the serious issues we are contending with. There are also double standards in these accusations. After all, calling one's president a liar, misler and financial crook afraid of releasing his tax returns is pretty personal I should think.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 1:15:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

No I'm not Jewish but if I were I would take offense to your asking because it reeks of some form of bigotry. Once and for all let me make this plain; you make strong, statements, you are totally incapable of supporting them with specific facts and evidence. When you called Schiff a criminal and a traitor to humanity that was pure character assassination. You, without question have some real deep problems and should seek help. And lastly, if I were Rob Kall, when it was evident that you were practicing character assassination, I wouldn't have given you a pass; I would have kicked your as_ off this website so fast that your head would be spinning. Get some help as fast as you can.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 1:32:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content
Suit yourself.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 12:58:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Sir, yes, opinions are what commentary is all about -- but OEN is a news-site, not a social blog, where anything can be spit out!

ARGUMENT is the meat of real discussion.

You, sir, are free to argue --> respectfully about the article!

Argument is not the same as fighting, and 'fighting words' that argue a point are different then 'Ad Hominum' attacks on the writer!

"This is why, REAL news forums have RULES for discussion, and why 'hate speech' is not given as a freedom in this nation... (until recently!). Rules are needed today, especially now that rudeness and incivility are fast becoming the norm."

The comment above is filled with the word "YOU" !

"You didn't find it fit to...

"Perhaps, YOU.... Have less....

'Your statements about

"YOUr demand

But, actually, a fact IS offered: "Mr Payne is 'losing it!" Really? Says who? Not me, or the editors here, or the publisher, I suspect! That is YOUR fact?

That sounds like a personal 'ad hominem' attack!

We who expect GENUINE, AUTHENTIC facts to back up opinions, grasp exactly what is being stated by Mr. Payne.

Of course THE REQUIREMENT IS FOR REAL FACTS!

"Health care repeal" is a fact? OMG! The irony is painful!

Do you not realize that'alternative facts' are not Facts...because YOU say they are!

And, that bit at the end, about 'YOUR INTENTIONS" is beyond irony! "You are sorry... YOU DIDN'T MEAN TO DO IT... and in the same sentence... you actually contradict yourself... and say that you "stick by what you said!"

My! MY! My! Trump does that too, and his gibberish is A Fact

You should watch "Chicago" There is a song there, 'I didn't mean to do it.... but he deserved it, all the same."

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 6:00:51 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

In deference to your wishes, I have flagged my own initial comment with a request to the OEN editors to weigh in on your allegations -- taking into account other comments that flow from it, including your own. I have further requested them to make their recommendations available to everyone here.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 6:58:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content
Suggest you scroll up to view the editor's remark on my flag. You are free to flag any of my comments here or elsewhere, of course. Now or in the future. Everyone here has that right.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:51:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael, I have gotten beyond divide and conquer tactics that not only divide this nation but mankind in general. The "Ministry of Truth" by design, influences of various monikers of greed, power, empathy, murder, mayhem and other Orwellian terms to Shepard by human culling for profit and gain at the expense of sanity rather than the purpose of forming a more perfect union for human communities.

"Humans Don't Discriminate, They Eliminate Non-Humans and Humans Equally"

Culling the Human Herd in the 21st Century

by JOHN STANTON

At some point "when they come for you, who will be left to speak for you" Michael?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:28:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

"Michael, I have gotten beyond divide and conquer tactics that not only divide this nation but mankind in general."LOL!

I guess you miss the irony in that! YOU speak of Orwell, and truth?

And as for the hateful words ( to anyone whose family disappeared into concentration camps) "at some point when they come for you!"

"...who will be left to speak for you" Michael?

I will, George, but I wonder why the editors here do not come to you for your disrespect, insinuations, accusations, and vituperative which you imagine is 'argument.'

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 5:08:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

This sets off alarms all over the world for good reason, your "the hateful words (to anyone whose family disappeared into concentration camps) "at some point when they come for you!"

There are two points here; it was not in hate (are you referring to the Jewish solution as the only ones persecuted application here, I hope not?) but in this often used analogy of "Who will speak for me", it is you who miss-spoke in characterization of my words and meaning in my analogy. This has and is being used currently to refer to the many minority groups from inequalities in racial, gender, living wages and the list goes on. I will give you two illustrations in the following examples of how dangerous this is:

Rudolf Israel Kastner, also known as Rezs' Kasztner (1906 -- 15 March 1957), was a Jewish-Hungarian journalist and lawyer who became known for having helped Jews escape from occupied Europe during the Holocaust . He was assassinated in 1957 after an Israeli court accused him of having collaborated with the Nazis.

Kastner moved to Israel after the war, becoming a spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 1952.[3] In 1953 he was accused of having been a Nazi collaborator in a pamphlet self-published by Malchiel Gruenwald, a freelance writer. The allegation stemmed from his relationship with Eichmann and another SS officer, Kurt Becher , and from his having given positive character references after the war for Becher and two other SS officers, thus allowing Becher to escape prosecution for war crimes.

The Israeli government sued Gruenwald for libel on Kastner's behalf, resulting in a trial that lasted 18 months, and a ruling in 1955 that Kastner had, in the words of Judge Benjamin Halevy , "sold his soul to the devil".[4] By saving the Jews on the Kastner train, while failing to warn others that their "resettlement" was in fact deportation to the gas chambers, Kastner had sacrificed the mass of Jewry for a chosen few, the judge said.[4]The verdict triggered the fall of the Israeli Cabinet.[5]

Kastner resigned his government position and became a virtual recluse, telling reporters he was living with a loneliness "blacker than night, darker than hell".[4] His wife fell into a depression that left her unable to get out of bed, while his daughter's schoolmates threw stones at her in the street.[6] Kastner was shot on 3 March 1957 by Zeev Eckstein, who was part of a three-man squad from a group of veterans from the pre-state right-wing militia Lehiled by Yosef Menkes and Yaakov Heruti, and died of his injuries twelve days later.[7] The Supreme Court of Israeloverturned most of the judgment against Kastner in January 1958, stating in a 4--1 decision that the lower court had "erred seriously".[8]

Israel's government practices today the same supremacy ethnic, religious cleansing that they use over and over again in justification of their practices of apartheid and other empire traits of human culling for profit under the guise of defense.

After the National Party gained power in South Africa in 1948, its all-white government immediately began enforcing existing policies of racial segregation under a system of legislation that it called apartheid.

The Labour Party Has Reached Rock Bottom
Gilad Atzmon, Mar 31 2017
"It dawned on me a quite a while ago that the Left is no longer a political position, it is actually a severe mental disturbance.

Almost one year ago, Ken Livingstone, ex-London Mayor and an icon of resistance and humanism was suspended from the Labour Party for suggesting that Zionism collaborated with Nazi Germany.

The truth was obviously on Livingstone's side. In 1933 the German National Socialist government, the Zionist German Federation and the Anglo-Palestine Bank (on behalf of the Jewish Agency) signed an agreement to facilitate the immigration of 60.000 German Jews to Palestine.

The transfer agreement was maintained from 1933 to 1939. But truth and historicity are foreign notions as far as British Labour is concerned. Initially, Livingstone was suspended for making an 'anti-Semitic' comment. It seems that telling the truth about Hitler and Zionism is considered by Labour inquisitors to be a 'hate crime.'

Since then it has taken the Labour expulsion enthusiasts eleven months to realise that they were on very shaky ground. All along, the truth has been with Livingstone. Hitler's regime indeed collaborated extensively with Zionism, even as late as 1944, as witnessed in testimony given during the Kastner Affair.

So Labour then amended its case against Livingstone. Instead of being accused of being an anti-Semite, he is now accused of bringing the party into disrepute. The take-home message is devastatingly simple. The Labour Party, in its current state, is a disgrace with Livingstone's truth-telling and his adherence to historicity simply highlighting its grovelling shame.

Not only can it not lead this country, as if this was even a remote option, but it is in fact a treacherous institution that has betrayed, not just British working people, but every Western and universal value".

As to your "Actually, I do not wonder at all about you. You define yourself by your own behavior", Frankly my dear I just don't give a damn, this is some kind of box of your making, not mine.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:03:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4311 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

Zionists unfortunately have many Americans, including some Oped News contributors, in some type of extortionate headlock. The US has invaded several countries (as punishment?) for lesser attrocities than Israel practices daily.
Similar to the "Kastener Affair", I have my own story about Count Bernadotte: The Swedish Count saved thousands from murder by the Nazis, including my father. After WW II, Bernadotte worked with the UN to achieve a just settlement in Palestine. But the Jews would not have it. The Count was murdered and the whole affair was swept under the "Rug of Anti Semitism". End of story!

Funny how these things can be erased? Link

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:37:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Paul Repstock:   New Content

Paul it is always the good news of your father's plight and escape that fuels a hope for mankind, their Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights against the tyranny of those who practice human culling for profit and power.

"Under the Rug" of course is the "Ministry of Truth" in action as they say it is the conqueror who writes the history and the conquered who acquires the shackles.

"If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be. . . The People cannot be safe without information. When the press is free, and every man is able to read, all is safe." Thomas Jefferson

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:58:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Paul Repstock:   New Content

Paul, the (formerly) reluctant revolutionary indeed.

Paul you have lifted the rug for the world to see and for those searching for fertile ground for forming a more "perfect union" of Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights, thank you. You have an amazing story to tell and a world that needs to hear it. Please consider an article.

"The Count was murdered and the whole affair was swept under the "Rug of antisemitism". End of story!"

Paul the link would not work however I corrected it here:

Killing the Count The story of Count Folke Bernadotte of Sweden and how he rescued concentration camp inmates from Germany during WWII.

Special series | | War & Conflict, Germany, Sweden, Middle East, Israel

No credit is given but is part of a video series.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:18:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

In my last comment below I mentioned George King as an example of someone who makes strong accusations but provides no evidence whatsoever to prove them. That's in a different article, "The Sleazy Origins of Russia-gate" by Robert Parry, March 29, on this website.


Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:00:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael your comments about facts and proof of ones' opinion based on an article of opinion which does not present facts per say but conjecture is just plain hog wash after the wash. It smells and to accuse others of what you have in fact based some of your articles on of doing the same is how I am beginning to perceive you but that is of your making not mine.

Be careful where you point your finger where it does not belong because of course in your case it is becoming more apparent that you succumb to a very bias "opinion" where every one else who do not agree 100% with you are just wrong and must produce their entire body of knowledge to prove our life lessons for your entertainment?.

As for the Rep. Schiff and Pasternak affair among many such corrupt pay for play politics, show me proof that I am wrong about the neocon and neoliberal MIC and Schiff. Show me he did not participate in pay for play when the facts are there.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:43:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

."It is apparent that he succumbs to bias"?

Maybe his 'bias' is to OBSERVABLE REALITY and real facts!


Mr. Payne's demand for the facts that back up opinion, BTW, is what the editors here usually do, although in your case they seem to be on a holiday, and allow you ad hominem attacks.


So George , how about backing up that opinion about "Hogwash and smell."


And that business of blame... "it's of your making not mine," is like the kid on the playground who says, "he started it, so it's OK for me to do this."


You demand that Mr. Payne show you proof?

YOU Demand?

Wow, I wonder if such a disrespectful manner works for you?

Actually, I do not wonder at all about you. You define yourself by your own behavior.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 5:02:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

Dear Susan, I am going to answer some of your verbiage and some times lack of verbiage directed at me. I will not address your comments to others although I do have my observations of them.

I will start here and answer them one by one (in separate but distinct replies) as you seem to address me in drive by insinuations in a very colored and sometimes jaded way in my opinion.

As to your "vituperative ", (bitter and abusive):

I am not nor claim to be a holder of any educational medical degree.

I have often referred to the (awareness) stability and growth of the soul (mental and emotional if you will) here in OEN as simply as anchors of belief or experience where anchors give a stability (right or wrong) of awareness. I have referred to this as the soul having anchors of reference to give stability but for advancement old anchors must be released but new ones must replace them or stability of the individual becomes an unstable reality (perception). This is a known fact and used to manipulate individuals and the masses at its extreme. I will refer you to "cognitive dissonance"as mental stress.

"In psychology, cognitive dissonance is the mental stress (discomfort) experienced by a person who simultaneously holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas , or values ; when performing an action that contradicts existing beliefs, ideas, or values; or when confronted with new information that contradicts existing beliefs, ideas, and values.[1] [2] . In other words, the term refers to the perception of incompatibility of two simultaneous cognitions, which can impact on their attitudes".

"Leon Festinger 's 1957 theory of cognitive dissonance focuses on how human beings strive for internal consistency. A person who experiences inconsistency tends to become psychologically uncomfortable, and so is motivated to try to reduce the cognitive dissonance occurring, trying to "justify" their behavior by changing or adding new parts of the conflicting cognition, as well as actively avoids situations and information likely to increase the psychological discomfort".

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:14:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content
Susan I am not "13 year old" and by the way this is not a "playground" but a search ground for trying to form a more perfect union. Although I try and use Socratic principles in discussions as much as possible. I am human and I can digress with the best of them that do. Mea culpa!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:33:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content
No, no, no, It's not up to me to show you proof that he either did or did not participate in pay for play, I'm not the one that initially made that accusation, it was you. It's almost incomprehensible how you, after making a specific statement, an accusation against him, then continue to refuse to support your contention; that's running away and hiding. Well, I've had enough of this complete nonsense. There will be no more.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 4:19:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

michael, I am not alone in the feelings of betrayal by Adam Schiff and others in this matter. I will give you another article and then I will give you more than enough documented and verifiable events as you have requested although for some reason you are unaware of.

Adam Schiff is a Traitor to Humanity
Paul Craig Roberts March 28, 2017

Adam Schiff is a traitor to the United States. Indeed, to all of humanity. Yes, he is a Jew, but America has many loyal Jews. What makes Schiff a traitor is not that he is a Jew. He is a traitor, because he is undermining American democracy and the forces for peace.

The Clinton's and the Democratic Leadership Council sold out the Democratic constituency, that is, the working class and peace, because they were convinced that they could get more money from Wall Street, the global corporations, and the military/security complex than they could from the labor unions.

The labor unions were going to be destroyed by jobs offshoring and the relocation of US manufacturing abroad. This relocation of American manufacturing would destroy the budgets of the state and local governments in America's manufacturing regions and result in fierce pressure on the public sector unions, which are being destroyed in turn.

In short, Democratic Party funding was evaporating, and Democrats needed to compete against Republicans for funding from the One Percent. George Soros helped the Clinton Democrats in this transition, and soon there was no one representing the working class.

Consequently, since Clinton the real median family income of the working class has been falling, and in the 21st century the working class has been buried in unemployment and debt.But the Democratic Party has prospered, and so have Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The Democratic Party raised far more money, especially from the One Percent, than Trump, who allied with the working class, in the past presidential election. Bill & Hillary have a personal fortune of $120 million at least, and $1.6 trillion in their personal foundation that supports their daughter.

Using Government to get rich is an old trick in America, but the Clintons took it to new highs when they flushed the working class and became the whores for Wall Street, Israel, and the military/security complex.

This is where the Democratic Party is today. The despicable Adam Schiff's function is to discredit the presidency of Donald Trump by creating an atmosphere in which any interest in establishing normal relations with Russia, thus reducing the tensions that could result in nuclear war, is proof of being a "Putin agent" and a "traitor."

What Schiff is doing is making it impossible for President Trump to reduce the dangerous tensions between the nuclear superpowers that the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama regimes created. These tensions can easily result in nuclear war, as I have often emphasized.

It is extraordinary that Schiff, who endangers the existence of all life on planet Earth, is a hero of the liberal/progressive/left. The pressitute media whores love him. He always gets top billing as he urges on humanity to its final destruction.

How is it that Donald Trump, who says he wants to reduce tensions with Russia is portrayed as a threat, while the liberal/progressive/left, the CIA, and the Democratic Party are portrayed as the salt of the Earth for promulgating nuclear war with Russia (and China)?

I have no explanation as to why the peoples of the West, as ignorant and idiotic as they are, and their ignorance and idiocy are extreme, prefer nuclear war with Russia (and China) instead of normal relations.

But the utterly evil Adam Schiff prefers nuclear war, and that is where he is leading the insouciant West.And you can bet your last cent that the media whores will continue cheering Schiff on.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 10:16:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content
George: please do me a favor and just stop contaminating this discussion with your fanatical obsession with calling Schiff a traitor. And you have convinced me to go ahead and contact Rob Kall to see if he will, besides removing comments containing foul language and direct insults from these discussions to also remove comments from those that try to condemn, discredit and tarnish the images of individuals and then refuse to provide any evidence of their supposed wrongdoing. I call that character assassination and it must not be allowed to be allowed in these discussions.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 11:44:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 19 articles, 1552 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to michael payne:   New Content

Michael, I provided evidence and articles from various sites over the two articles in question here including from anti war sites so why your refrain continues in this regards is baffling unless I have hit a nerve here. But at your request I will not fulfill your request of more evidence in this regard in any of your articles after trying to fulfill your request for more evidence. Nuts!

Best regards
George

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 12:06:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 404 articles, 1877 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to George King:   New Content

Based on your exact words when you call another person such as Schiff a criminal and a traitor to humanity, and especially, without presenting any proof of his supposed wrong doing,, then you have committed character assassination. Rob Kall may let you get away with that kind of behavior but I don't tolerate it. So from now on please stay out of any discussions on any of my articles because when someone possesses that kind of low level gutter behavior is a contaminant for which we need to call in the exterminator.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:04:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content
We are lost. They are laughing at us. With all the clues in the world piled up on our plates, we choose to fall for misdirection instead, unable to see common purpose, we destroy one another as our enemy has planned.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 1:40:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content
We need more radical leftist extremists. Not those half stepping neoconservatives and neo liberals posers you and others keep referring to as the left. Get your labels straight:-)

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:08:12 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2261 articles, 5122 quicklinks, 5377 comments, 490 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

I have to disagree with YOUR USS Liberty analogy.

Trump and his team has attacked American workers, Americans at risk of losing healthcare, nature and the environment. He is under siege BECAUSE of his appointments, executive orders and policies. This is not some great conspiracy.


Regarding Russia, I lean towards believing that the narrative is a despicable excuse by Hillary supporters for her losing the election.


Some Trump supporters are, like sheep, saying give him a chance to get things done. Give him four years. Well, in under four months Trump is undoing consumer, worker and environmental protections that took decades to put in place. He is a monster. Both the Democratic and Republican parties stink. But Trump is the worst thing to happen to world in a long time.


That said, I don't have a problem with you expressing your opinion. At one point I had a very slim hope that Trump might shake things up. But his appointments and the executive orders he's written so far make it clear that he is as much a narcissist, psychopathic liar and ignorant buffoon as we feared. I'd be interested in knowing why you still have hope that he'll change things in a positive way.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 12:27:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
I feel so bad for the way Trump is being treated. He showed us that he us a take charge guy, deserving as some have suggested on OEN of giving him a chance of implementing his program. You know what the answer to this suggtion is, right? No! Can you hear me now? Let me turn up the volume for you. NO! MOFO. NO!!!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 1:33:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2667 quicklinks, 3961 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

I hear you, and you are sincere.

Let me turn up the truth for you as it is seen by those who get all the facts.

Hereis part one of a series by th LA Times. Truth is hard to accept when our beliefs have been etched into our minds.


Here, is how good people get mislead.


And Shad if you really grasped that Trump never intended to implement these programs, and they were just as much a 'come-on' as the lies he put forth for his University or all of this failed projects that left contractors and good people in the dust, you would be infuriated that he lied to you.


Look at who he has surrounded himself with, his advisors an his cabinet.., and you will know, unless you are willingly blind, that he never intended to do a ting for the people. he just loves the applause.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:34:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

I get it. Thanks! But I could not accept Hillary either. Nor can I accept the Russia did it crowd, and the current silence as the military slaughters civilians in Mosul and threatens to take out a major dam near Raqqa that will kill thousands. The Russian Foreign Minister marveled that the coalition forces with their precision guided weapons took several hours so they claimed to figure out that they were hitting the wrong target...my foot.

Not only that the coalition forces are flying missions in Syrian airspace and the Israelis are entering Syrian air space to bomb Syrian targets with its defense minister threatening to take out Syrian air defense if they shoot back...what tf? The insanity has reached a new pitch.

By the way, I've enjoyed the new found fire in your articles!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:18:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:02:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

Rob, Trump is under attack from several quarters. You have outlined the motivations of only some of those.

First and foremost, he is under a relentless barrage of leaks from the intelligence agencies which have access to compromising information on virtually every politician, judge, corporate titan and anyone of any consequence. These agencies don't care a damn about any of the issues you mention. They are the executive arm of the Deep State. Their primary function is to support the empire project and suppress domestic dissent against it.

Second, he is opposed with pathological hate by the neocons, deeply embedded career civil servants, military officials, judges, think tanks, academics and a determined core of career politicians from both parties. This is the brain of the Deep State, ideologues who have convinced themselves about America's exceptionalism and its manifest destiny to rule a one world empire. Again, the issues you cite are of little concern to these quarters.

Third comes the mainstream media, the propaganda arm of the Deep State. The MSM has kept up a relentless cacophony of lies, half truths and insinuations against Trump from the time he emerged as a serious contender for office. Owned by the Deep State, it doesn't even bother anymore about its lost credibility with the people at large. It gleefully magnifies every morsel of information, real or cooked up, that can undercut Trump. The issues you mention are a part of its sniper fire, not because it is concerned about people's welfare but because these issues are useful tools to keep stoking the fire of opposition to him and enlist popular support for the Deep State's real 'cause'.

Fourth are the owners of the Deep State to whom all three of the above report. The entrenched power elite, the billionaire class, which de facto acts as the shadow government. One faction of this elite, less powerful than the rest, supports Trump. The owners of the Deep State couldn't be bothered about issues of concern to the common people that you cite. In fact, they are the cause of those issues. They didn't become the 1% billionaire class by promoting quaint notions like equity, social justice, workers' rights, etc.

Fifth, in the last and the least place, come the common people. Those who are directly affected by all the issues you list. They still cling on to faith in such things as the constitution, rule of law, basic rights, democracy, equality and so forth. Half of them, left-leaning in their political beliefs, are outraged by Trump's rash statements, choice of cabinet members and initial actions that conflict with their cherished ideals and day-to-day interests. The other half, the one that put Trump into the office, is resisting the first as it feels it has been sidelined by previous governments and he promised to reverse that. Snowflakes vs. Flyovers, two sides of a deeply fractured body politic with different sentiments towards Trump.

The notion that Trump supporters are sheep and the only people who can think are those opposed to him is self-fulfilling. You are talking of your own neighbors, friends and acquaintances who belong to one side or another. Half of America hasn't suddenly become a bunch of idiots who depend on the other half to do its thinking. They support him because they believe their interests can be better served by him. Only time can tell if their faith in him will be reinforced or shattered.

continued...

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:49:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 26 fans, 3 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2138 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

...continued

Why do I still retain my hope in him? Good question. I initially supported him for his promise of non-intervention in the affairs of other nations, especially his stated desire to make peace with Russia and avert a nuclear war. This was and remains my main reason because a nuclear war will make every other issue you raise redundant.

I am disappointed he has not made good on these promises so far and is, in fact, ramping up belligerence against China, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Yemen. But I suspect this is happening at least partly because he is under intense pressure to prove his national security credentials, the litmus test for all American presidents. He is saving his seat by buying off an already overfunded military with even more public largesse. It is his bulwark of support against the Deep State, or so he thinks. I also note that despite the lack of thaw in relations with Russia and the continuing hostile rhetoric, he has not really taken any action to worsen the situation. I see a glimmer of hope in that.

No other American president has faced this kind all-out war for political survival from day 1. The question for you is if these are the best of circumstances to judge him. I don't think of him as an altruist savior. He was always a lesser evil choice. But he is no more a monster than Truman, Johnson, Bush or Obama who committed far worse crimes for which they would have faced an international tribunal in a more just world. It is an exaggeration to say he is the worst thing to happen to the world. Worse things have already happened.

To round up, the Titanic was not fired upon, napalm-bombed, machine-gunned and torpedoed. It may surprise you to know that even the decision of its captain to speed up after receiving hazard warnings from other ships was the standard maritime practice those days. It wasn't such an act of recklessness as it is made out to be. In any case, a ship sinking because of judgmental errors is very different from one sunk by active fire. To me, Trump's administration resembles the listing Liberty more than the Titanic.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:52:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 633 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

I would argue your well thought points by asking this: is a free-for-all green-light to extractive industries here and around the world going to be any less deadly to the planet than an all-out nuclear war? Is a rollback on every forward motion we try to make to move toward something sustainable the way to go?

Is an attack on immigrants, women, Aboriginals and anyone of color, education, people of different sexual preference, the social safety net, taxation of the poor (and this has gone on a lot longer than back in the 1990s) any better than war? It's all war, isn't it? Nobody wins in any kind of war, do they?

With all respect, it seems your knowledge is formidable, but your arguments supporting this regime grow weaker by the minute.

I hope you stick around, because I think it's all-important that Americans get an outside view from as many other nationals from other countries, or well-traveled correspondents, to give us the take from someplace outside of the USA. I can't imagine too many countries are thrilled about this administration, unless they are eager to see the U.S. come down quickly (not that I blame them, after all of our wars of aggression, and Israel's too.)

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 6:03:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)