Trump says Treason is legal "if the President does it"

If a President can legally pass secrets to a nation his own Secretary of State has called a "dangerous adversary," does that make treason legal, if the President does it?

When Martin Luther King was reminded that segregation was legal, he responded:"Everything that Hitler did was legal."

Now President Trump is claiming that because he IS he President, he can share secrets with the nation his Secretary of Defense calls "the principle threat to our national security." In that case, for the President, treason is legal.

This essay raises the question: if President Trump has the power to share secrets with foreign countries, does that mean if he shares with an "enemy," that treason is legal because he IS the President?

The basis for this question is based not on MY views of Russia but the views of his Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Head of the CIA, and the US Ambassador to the UN, all of whom have identified Russia as our main enemy. I will cite each one to establish that the Trump Administration, by virtue of its key foreign policy advisors, has declared the nation with which Trump says he legally shared information, as the most serious threat to the US.

Secy of State Tillerson, during his confirmation hearing, stated:

"Russia today poses a danger, but it is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests," Tillerson said during his opening statement. "...Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia."

Tillerson called Russia an "unfriendly adversary" during later testimony." foxnews

Is it legal to share top secrets with dangerous and insurgent adversaries? Here is what Secretary of State Maddog Mattis said:

"Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia stands as the "principal threat" to the United States's security. He said this is because of its actions and efforts to "intimidate" other countries."

Senator John McCain questioned Mattis to get his opinion on how much of a threat Russia represents. Mattis response was that "the world order is "under biggest attacks since WW2, from Russia, terrorist groups, and China's actions in the South China Sea,", agreeing with the neocon senator that Russia is trying to break up NATO.

Is it legal to share top secrets with the principle threat to US security?

Here is what CIA chief Pompeo said:

James Mattis, up for defence secretary, put Russia at the top of his "principal threat" list.

Congressman Mike Pompeo, who Mr Trump has tapped to be director of the CIA, called Russian attempts to influence the US 2016 presidential election an "aggressive action". bbc

Is it legal to share secrets with our "principal threat?"

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

I am not claiming Trump has committed treason by sharing secrets with Russia. Instead, I am documenting that he is offering classified information to a nation his top foreign policy appointees have called a "serious threat" and a nation "never to be trusted."

Either Trump has declassified secrets which we all now may access....or he has shared classified secrets with the nation his own staff sees as the "principle threat to US Security."

He has either revealed top secrets to the entire world....or he has committed treason if we accept the view of his top advisors.

Can a President govern when his key positions are opposed by his entire staff? And if a President cannot govern, what alternative does he have but to step down? Or will he, in one last desperate attempt to gather support, start a war which will seek to "unify" the nation and shame his dissident Cabinet into falling into line?

We are faced with either a failed President who resigns or a failing President who wags the dog to rally the troops....and whom then can he attack who is not a military ally of Russia, bringing him, finally, into a corner where he is isolated even fro his last supporters, the Russians?

Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12:34:20 AM

