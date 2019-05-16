 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/16/19

Trump's telecommunications trade war with China has political repercussions

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 3672
Message Wayne Madsen
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

What has the FIVE EYES most worried is an ability to tap into the communications of Huawei's 5G products
What has the FIVE EYES most worried is an ability to tap into the communications of Huawei's 5G products
(Image by howtogeek.com)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The FIVE EYES signals intelligence alliance between the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand is partially blinded over deteriorating relations between the United States and the other four members of the intelligence sharing pact. The fraying of the alliance is predominantly the result of a hardline stance being taken by the Trump administration against the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Chief instigators of the aggressive policy include Trump, trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser John Bolton, and National Security Agency director General Paul Nakasone.

The December 11, 2018, arrest by Canadian authorities in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant has damaged relations between U.S. and Canadian intelligence. Meng, currently restricted to house arrest while on bail, is the daughter of Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei. Meng has been charged by the Trump Justice Department with violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Trump's public statements have indicated that he sees Meng as a U.S. hostage and a bargaining chip in U.S. trade negotiations with China.

In a wider intelligence context, the Trump administration, acting through NSA and the Pentagon, is viewed as being behind former British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson's alleged leak of UK National Security Council information on the British government's deliberations on the involvement of Huawei in the development of Britain's 5Gfifth generationmobile telecommunications network. Details of the 10-member council's debate on Huawei and 5G were leaked to the media and that resulted in Prime Minister Theresa May firing Williamson.

- Advertisement -

Williamson had replaced Michael Fallon as Defense Secretary in 2017. Fallon resigned after a sexual harassment scandal became public.

On one side of the intra-governmental debate was Williamson, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) director Jeremy Fleming, Home Secretary Sajid Javid (who controls the Security Service (MI5)), Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (who controls the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6)), and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. These and a few other ministers advocated no role for Huawei in Britain's 5G network. On the other side, favoring partial use of Huawei offerings in "non-core" segments of Britain's 5G network were the prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond. But Williamson, wanting no involvement of Huawei with Britain's telecom providers, reportedly leaked the details of the deliberations to the press. Huawei already provides components in Britain's 4G network.

Opposition Labor and Liberal Democratic politicians have called for Williamson, a noted pro-Brexit Tory, to be prosecuted for violating the Official Secrets Act. Also calling for a criminal investigation of Williamson was Tory MP Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill. Referring to Brexiteers like Williamson, in 2016 Soames compared those pushing for British withdrawal from the European Union to "a growling Alsatian that must be kicked really hard in the balls."

- Advertisement -

The Williamson leak resulted in Cabinet Secretary and unofficial national security adviser Sir Mark Sedwill urging May to fire Williamson. Using language familiar to Americans, Williamson charged that he was the victim of a "witch hunt." He added that Sedwill and May presided over a "kangaroo court" in his sacking. The firing and public humiliation of Williamson had not been seen in the Defense portfolio since June 1963, when War Secretary John Profumo resigned after his exposure in an affair with topless dancer Christine Keeler. That event helped bring down the government of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

NSA and GCHQ, along with the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) of Canada, have implemented an aggressive signals intelligence operation against Huawei. Code-named SHOTGIANT, the operation has managed to penetrate and copy the proprietary software code of Huawei products. What has the FIVE EYES most worried is an ability to tap into the communications of Huawei's 5G products and the presence of Chinese intelligence trap doors and Trojan horses designed to capture sensitive information from 5G users.

Not all intelligence officials in FIVE EYES favor a total ban on Huawei. Some argue for a "controlled integration of Huawei," but only into, as what May favored, "non-core" 5G network segments. This approach balances cost-effectiveness with security and is the approach favored by May.

In February, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the United States would refuse to share information with countries that used any Huawei technology in their telecommunications networks and infrastructure systems. That statement resulted in British and Canadian intelligence agencies worried that they would be cut off from FIVE EYES and other allied intelligence sharing networks. The result was Williamson leaking May's willingness to use Huawei technology in "non-core" segments of Britain's 5G network.

Canada's intelligence establishment, acting under U.S. pressure, has leaned on two leading Canadian telecom providers, Telus and Bell Canada, to abandon their 5G relationship with Huawei, costing the two firms millions of dollars in developmental costs. Australian and New Zealand intelligence agencies have also sought limitations on Huawei in their countries. The New Zealand government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not made a commitment on banning Huawei 5G from its future network.

The telecommunications trade war between the U.S. and China has been eclipsed by the wider tariff war over consumer products and raw materials. Australia has banned Huawei and another Chinese telecom firm, ZTE, from its 5G infrastructure. Japan has also imposed a ban on Huawei in its 5G development program. Thailand and the Philippines are suspicious about U.S. espionage claims about Huawei and they have rejected Washington's pressure to sever links with the Chinese firm.

- Advertisement -

The Trump administration is waging a propaganda war against China's One Belt One Road Initiative, of which Huawei's 5G is an attractive offering to countries like the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and others in the Middle East, Africa, and even in Europe. Italy and Hungary are strong promoters of the One Belt One Road Initiative, a personal pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Wayne Madsen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For more, visit Wayne Madsen Report, which its publisher, Wayne Madsen, keeps refreshed with more news than any one reporter has a right to.

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist, nationally distributed (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA's Islamist Terrorist Network

Details of U.S. False Flag Attacks in Iraq Revealed and More

The super-classified network that served as command and control for the 9/11 false flag attack on America

Israel Slandering American ex-Marine. Semper Fi, Ken! Your Turn to Speak

Libby a Long-Time Mossad Agent

The Gulf oil disaster truth

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 