Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump's strategy may drive Pakistan closer to Russia and China

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/25/17

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From flickr.com: Trump Threatens Pakistan {MID-155214}
Trump Threatens Pakistan
(Image by DVIDSHUB)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Beijing and Moscow have come to Pakistan's defense in light of President Donald Trump's Afghan and Pakistan strategy unveiled on Monday.

After China's strong message defending Pakistan's role in Afghanistan and asking the global community to acknowledge its sacrifices in war against terrorism, Russia has echoed similar sentiments following US President Donald Trump's allegations that Pakistan was offering safe haven to terrorists.

Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov slammed Trump's Pakistan strategy and insisted that Islamabad is "a key regional player to negotiate with."

"Putting pressure [on Pakistan] may seriously destabilize the region-wide security situation and result in negative consequences for Afghanistan," the presidential envoy to Kabul told Russia's 'Afghanistan' daily.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in a phone call to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi urged the US to value Pakistan's role in Afghanistan.

"We must value Pakistan's important role on the Afghanistan issue, and respect Pakistan's sovereignty and reasonable security concerns," the diplomat said.

Trump, in his first address to the nation as commander-in-chief on Monday, lambasted Pakistan for 'harboring militants'.

- Advertisement -

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," he said, warning that vital aid could be cut. "That will have to change and that will change immediately."

In reaction to Trump's speech, Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Aizaz Ahmad has reaffirmed Pakistan's stance that, 'there are no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan'.

He also regretted the US failure to acknowledge the huge sacrifices of Pakistan in the war on terror. Similar statement was also issued by the country's Foreign Office which also reasserted Pakistan's continuous efforts in combating terrorism.

Russia says Trump's new strategy is 'dead end'

Moscow believes that Washington's bet on using of force in U.S. President Donald Trump's new strategy for Afghanistan is "a dead end", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday (August 24).

- Advertisement -

"The main emphasis in the new strategy, which was announced by Washington, is made on settlement through use of force " we believe that it's a dead-end approach," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

His comments were echoed in a news conference held in Moscow by the foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova who likewise criticized the focus on a "military solution to the Afghan issue, including through beefing up foreign military contingents."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 