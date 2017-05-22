- Advertisement -



President Trump's Speech In Saudi Arabia -- 21st May 2017 President Trump's Speech In Saudi Arabia -- 21st May 2017.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Siasi Discussion) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

President Trump speaking in Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017

I Just endured reading Trump's full speech [1] (sorry I couldn't bear to watch it), particularly his reference to Iran having "fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror". It's absolutely stunning in its flight from reality considering "official" Washington's role being the primary perpetrator-along with his host Saudi Arabia- responsible for "fueling the sectarian conflict and terror" in the world.

In case you didn't take the time to see or read it here's a few choice excerpts from the "Donald's" speech-with a few rejoinders in parenthesis.

"Above all, America seeks peace-not war" (This is simply contradicted by US policies and actions precipitating unnecessary, unending wars while avoiding peace at all cost. Real peace would be a mortal wound to the existing military/industrial/political complex. So peace is the last thing America, as represented by "official" Washington wants anywhere in the world).

- Advertisement -

"our vision is one of peace, security and prosperity-in the region and in the world" (the truth is America seeks war, not peace for all the reasons in the rejoinder above).

"partnership" with all the heads of state in attendance (That's shorthand for accepting Washington's hegemony over you. Shut up and do as you're told).

"Peace in the Middle East" (Stop initiating wars in the Middle East. Stop supporting Israel's apartheid policies in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel's illegal settlement policy in the Palestinian West Bank and negotiate with Hamas, the legitimately elected entity of Palestinian's in Gaza).

Locating the "Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology" and "defeating terrorism and the ideology that drives it" (Incredibly to be located in Saudi Arabia, the center of "Wahhabism", Sharia Law and the country that helped spawn ISIS in Syria and Iraq).

Linking "ISIS, al Qaeda, Hezbollah and Hamas" ( Linking them all is absurd. As if they're allies and working in joint operations. ISIS is Sunni but separate from Sunni al Qaeda terrorists who are often in conflict with each other. Hezbollah is Lebanese Shiite that came into existence fighting against the Israeli invasion in 2006 and now has its fighters in Syria opposing the US backed proxy insurgents. Hamas is Sunni came to existence in Gaza winning those elections there in 2006. It is not recognized by the Israeli's or the US because of its opposition to Israeli apartheid policies in Gaza and the West Bank. This lack of recognition is proof the Israeli's don't want peace in Gaza or the West Bank with the Palestinian's).

In light of reality and those rejoinders mentioned above here's a short thumbnail sketch of recent history, just going back to the US invasion of Iraq in March 2003 revealing it was "official" Washington's policies and actions as the primary catalysts "fueling the fires of sectarian conflict and terror".

Along with "Dubya" Bush's invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003 his viceroy in charge Paul Bremer in one fell swoop summarily dismissed Saddam Hussein's 400,000 Sunni dominated army along with the country's civil servants- who were required to take an oath to Saddam's Baath Party in order to get these jobs- immediately creating the Sunni insurgency against the American occupation.

- Advertisement -

Then with US sponsored Iraqi elections bringing majority Shiite control of the government, the Sunni Arab Iraqi minority, some 25% of the Iraqi population found itself under Iraqi Shiite domination and persecution sparking the "sectarian conflict" which barely existed under Saddam's regime with many Sunni and Shiite Arabs intermarrying.

And what was Shiite Iran's role in all the sectarian divisions convulsing in Iraq? Counseling non violence, trying and eventually succeeding in toning down Shiite Imam Muqtada al Sadr's fiery rhetoric against the American occupation and getting his Shiite militia's to stop attacking Iraqi Sunni citizens.

So Iran had essentially no role in creating the Sunni-Shiite sectarian divide in Iraq- although it did support the Shiite dominated government hoping it could bring some stability to the war torn country.

As for Syria, Washington in 2011 using the CIA in concert with Saudi Arabia, the Gulf monarchies and Turkey trained, equipped and funded proxy, jihadist militant mercenaries to enter Syria from Turkey who easily co-opted whatever indigenous Syrian resistance existed in its opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad to fight against Assad's Syrian Arab army. Assad is an Alawite, an offshoot of Shiite Islam and a close ally with Iran.

Next Page 1 | 2