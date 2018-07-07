- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is still obsessed with the idea that he can shut me up. He really should know better by now.



He ranted about me at another rally last night, just days after his PR team used the official @WhiteHouse twitter account to attack me too (I was visiting our troops in Iraq and Kuwait at the time, so I missed the whole thing).



That's fine -- I can handle a bully. But here's the really creepy part: In the same breath, he mocked the entire #MeToo movement. He mocked women who are bravely coming forward and saying that they've been harassed and abused by guys just like Donald Trump.



Donald Trump isn't just trying to scare me -- he's trying to bully all women and make us all shut up. He still doesn't think guys like him should be held accountable for what they say or do.





- Advertisement -