Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Trump's hero Andrew Jackson: slave owner/trader and genocidal maniac

By dale ruff
opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/3/17

From flickr.com: Trail of Tears for the Creek People {MID-72474}
Trail of Tears for the Creek People
(Image by TradingCardsNPS)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Trump's Deportation Directives link back to Jackson's Indian Removal Act

The news today includes amazement that Donald Trump, not known for his knowledge base, said that Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War would have stopped it. He also said that his campaign was a lot like Jackson's and that Jackson was a role model.

This makes more sense than it appears.

Jackson did stave off an early rebellion by holding that the federal laws were supreme, but he did so in the context that slavery was legal. He himself bought and traded slaves and owned 150. In addition, he gained fame for massacring native Americans. In this regard, his Trail of Tears has an analog in Trump's aim to deport 11 million immigrants who have been denied legal status. Both employed slaves: Trump's workers in Dubai from Pakistan were loaned money to travel and promised $3 an hour but earn only $1.50 and cannot get out of debt...so their passports have been confiscated and they are literally slaves; his garment workers in Bangladesh make $60 a month!

The only Trump clothing made in the USA are his Make America Great again caps..or is it?

"The AP review included a microscopic analysis of five hats bought from Trump's campaign website, which showed the fabric in one was of a different type than that made by the supplier the manufacturer told the AP provides all his hat fabric.

In addition to the fabric analysis, two of the manufacturer's employees, including a top sales agent, said the hats' fabric, bills and stiffeners were imported.

Federal law requires that items labeled "Made in USA" be made from materials "all or virtually all" from the United States."

And both worked to expel those with brown skin, Jackson as an Injun fighter, Trump as the man who promised to deport 11 million immigrants who have been denied legal status, including their 5 million US citizen children.

I will briefly flesh out these parallels.

Indiancountrymedianetwork.com reports of Jackson:

"A man nicknamed "Indian killer" and "Sharp Knife" surely deserves the top spot on a list of worst U.S. Presidents. Andrew Jackson "was a forceful proponent of Indian removal," according to PBS. Others have a less genteel way of describing the seventh president of the United States.

"Andrew Jackson was a wealthy slave owner and infamous Indian killer, gaining the nickname 'Sharp Knife' from the Cherokee," writes Amargi on the website Unsettling America: Decolonization in Theory & Practice. "He was also the founder of the Democratic Party, demonstrating that genocide against indigenous people is a nonpartisan issue. His first effort at Indian fighting was waging a war against the Creeks. President Jefferson had appointed him to appropriate Creek and Cherokee lands. In his brutal military campaigns against Indians, Andrew Jackson recommended that troops systematically kill Indian women and children after massacres in order to complete the extermination. The Creeks lost 23 million acres of land in southern Georgia and central Alabama, paving the way for cotton plantation slavery. His frontier warfare and subsequent 'negotiations' opened up much of the southeast U.S. to settler colonialism."

There is nothing like having a mass murderer of women and children as your hero!

Jackson's efforts to get rid of native Americans is matched by Trump's vow to deport 11 million who at the time of Jackson's genocide, had ancestors who lived in the land they are to be deported from. Of the 3.5 million households led by those denied legal protections, with 2/3 having lived and worked here for over 10 years, there are 5 million children who are US citizens. Trump never explained what would happen to these children or how he could force 5 million children to be removed from their homes. And what would happen to the homes and businesses owned by those deported. Would they be sold off at firesale prices as the property of US citizens of Japanese descent were during WWII?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


dale ruff

  New Content

Trump's role model as President is Andrew Jackson, one of the the first 7 Presidents to be a slave owner and famous for killing native women and children to exterminate the "savages."

Jackson's Trail of Tears is matched by Trump's deporting people in the US with jobs and families who have been here up to 20 years.

Trumps's use of slave labor mirrors Jackson's slave plantation in neoliberal guise. His deportation orders match Jackson's Iindian Removal Act. White nationalism is alive and well! Trump has found a fitting hero.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 3:10:53 PM

Lance Ciepiela

"Overriding congress Jackson closed the Bank of the United States commenting: 'the bold effort the present bank had made to control the government (scroll to "President Andrew Jackson said regarding bankers") are but premonitions of the fate that awaits the American people should they be deluded into a perpetuation of this institution or (the establishment of another like it' = #remember1913 - creation of the #FederalReserveSystem.

Can't imagine Trump blurting out publicly to #thefed, "You are a den of vipers and thieves - I intend to rout you out and by the eternal God I will rout you out" like Jackson once said at the time but Trump could perhaps deliver on one of his primary campaign promises - so important to audit the fed".

Submitted on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4:35:34 PM

dale ruff

Trump called hedge fund managers "murderers." He crucified Cruz for his wife working for Goldman-Sachs. Now he has hedge managers running the country, designing tax relief for the rich and deregulation of banks, and 6 Goldman-Sachs alumni on his inner staff.


You can't make this sh*t up!

Submitted on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 5:21:36 PM

