Trump's gift to Syria: Peace on Earth, good will toward men

Suddenly President Trump's no longer the fool, the dupe of his generals. His latest, historic tweets are bombshells. "Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I've been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, and Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS" and the US was "doing there [sic] work."

Only Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is happy, telling CNN's "State of the Union" he is "very proud of the president. The American people are tired of war," arguing "roads, bridges, schools" are what we should be spending money on.

The naysayers are getting fake-news time: