Trump's fired National Security Adviser lied: the Tip of the Iceberg

dale ruff
From flickr.com: Iceberg in Newfoundland Canada {MID-72272}
Iceberg in Newfoundland Canada
(Image by natalielucier)   Permission   Details   DMCA
hael Flynn, who was found lying not only to VP Pence but to the government about payments from Russia, is now out of power and under investigation, and Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, also fired, is under investigation for lying about secret payments from pro-Russian parties. The argument that the links between the Trump organization and ties to Russia being "Democratic propaganda" has collapsed.

One need not support Clinton to understand that many Trump associates, at the highest levels, had ties with Russian or pro-Russian links, during the campaign and several received hefty payments which they then lied about. Nor that Trump himself lied about having "no ties" to Russia.

When people lie, they are covering up the truth. What is the truth? Those who have argued, all too many on the progressive side even after Trump said of the hacking, after intelligence showed him the evidence, "I think the Russians did it." Those proposing we keep an open mind and look at the facts, and wait for the evidence, have been vindicated by the fact that Trump has had to fire both his NSA chief and his chief campaign manager, not due to unwarranted accusations by the left, but by evidence of lying about their ties, including financial to Russian and pro-Russian parties.

Was here a financial bias for Trump's friendly gestures to Russia. According to his son a few years back, a good part of the Trump inventory is based on assets and financial backing from Russia. Trump openly asked for Russia to help him defeat Clinton Wikileaks, which Assange in his interview with Megyn Kelly on Fox News admitted had material on both Trump and Clinton, released the damaging material on Clinton but is keeping what it has on Trump secret. That is bizarre behavior for an organization committed to exposing secrets, in this case about the President of the United States.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Michael Flynn - Caricature3 {MID-72267}
Michael Flynn - Caricature3
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

And now Flynn appears to have broken the law and have kept secret his payments from Russia. The investigation into what he was covering up may be just the tip of the iceberg of clandestine relations between the Trump organization and Russian parties.

It has now been proven that Mantafort lies about receiving money from the pro-Russian Ukraine government to provide propaganda in the US and favorable political connections.

"Manafort, who worked as a political strategist for Yanukovych, was Trump's campaign manager until August. He resigned after Kiev investigators accused him of accepting $12.7 million in secret payments. Manafort's name appeared in what is known as the "black ledger," a record of payments from an illegal slush fund Yanukovych's Kremlin-friendly party, the Party of Regions, operated out of several offshore bank accounts. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, a government law enforcement agency, released the ledger in August as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption charges against Yanukovych." LATimes/March 21

The information that exposed Mantafort as lying about the payments, ironically (given that Wikileaks exposed Clinton material to help Trump) from hackers: "The text messages were part of a large cache released by a hacker group in February that reportedly came from the iPhone of Paul Manafort's daughter, Andrea."

The Washington Post reported on March 21, "The latest documents were released just hours after the House Intelligence Committee questioned FBI Director James B. Comey about possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow."

Then Salon reported on April 12: "In August, Manafort denied ever receiving payments from the Russian or Ukranian government, and said that the suggestion he had accepted cash payments was "unfounded, silly and nonsensical." Now, the AP has obtained financial records that show that at least $1.2 million in payments that were listed in the ledger next to Manafort's name were indeed received by his consulting firm in the United States. The payments came in 2007 and 2009 and provide the first evidence that support the credibility of the black ledger."

That which is "unfounded, silly, and nonsensical" has now been found to be true.

Flynn, briefly in charge of our National Security, has now been found to have lied about payments from Russia. Fox news (how satisfying to use this mouthpiece of the right as a source) reported: "Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, did not reveal payments he received from three Russia-connected entities on a financial disclosure form he filed upon joining the Trump administration.

Flynn ultimately filed two financial disclosure forms, one Feb. 11 and one on Friday. On the first form, filed days before Trump asked Flynn to resign as national security adviser for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about a conversation Flynn had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., the retired Army lieutenant general omitted payments he received for three speeches to Russian companies.One of the companies was RT, a media outlet funded by the Russian government


. Documents released by a congressional committee show that Flynn was paid $45,000 for that appearance. The other two companies were the Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian air-cargo company; and Kaspersky Government Security Solutions, a U.S. subsidiary of a leading Russian cybersecurity firm.win immunity from congressional probers in exchange for his cooperation with official inquiries into contacts between Russia and Trump's campaign in 2016.The disclosures detail Flynn's business and financial activities dating back to 2014.

The filing includes the activities of Flynn Intel Group Inc., a consulting firm that he and partners set up in 2015. The company filed as a foreign agent last month with the Justice Department, acknowledging that its lobbying work last year likely benefited the government of Turkey even as Flynn was advising Trump's campaign.Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


dale ruff

Do the lies and ties of the Trump organization provide evidence that Russia intervened in the recent election to help Trump defeat Clinton. What do the lies cover up, and what lies beneath the known lies of Mantafort, Flynn, and Trump himself?

Why did Trump lie? Why did he offer unprecedented friendship to Putin? And why, then, did he wreck it all by attacking Syria.

The answer will emerge, a combination of calculated deception and collusion and utter stupidity.

Snake Arbusto

Dale, I think it's a bad idea to push this Russia narrative, for two reasons:

One, it distracts from the Trump administration's methodical pillage of the country. Presumably the point is to find reasons to remove Trump from office, and that any means are justified in doing that. But will it make a difference if Trump is removed and Pence takes over? Could it be that the Democratic establishment prefers to keep the focus off of Trump's actual policies because at bottom both parties have the same agenda?

And two, it plays into the hands of the Military-Oil-Financial Complex, which is who is really behind the whole narrative. Trump has amply proven that he will do their bidding, just as Clinton would have done. As a result, the whole world is held hostage by American militarism. By pushing the narrative that "Trump colluded with a hostile foreign power," you enable that by perpetuating the notion that America needs defending from "enemies." But think about it: What did Russia ever do to do the US that it should be considered an enemy? All Russia has done under Putin is to defend its own regional interests and its industries, just as the US does. The difference is that the US thinks its regional interests extend to include the entire planet.

Russia is an "enemy" for one reason, namely that it stands in the way of the geopolitical goals of the MOFC and the elite interests it serves. The excuse of the "battle of ideologies" - Communism vs McDonald's - doesn't even exist anymore. The US/NATO, on the other hand, has been systematically surrounding and provoking Russia since the fall of the USSR - including by interfering in _their_ political processes.

So, Dale, please keep the articles coming, but concentrate your energies on Trump's and on the US/NATO's continued reckless and destructive policies.

dale ruff

But what if the evidence, which caused Trump to say "I think it was the Russians" shows that they did intervene and in fact helped elect Trump?


That's not a narrative but a deeply troubling event, leading to the monstrous Presidency of a psychopath.


It's ironic, many tell me that Trump isn't the problem, stop focussing on him.


I think we can at the same time deal with dangers that Trump presents, investigate Russian intervention in our elections and the ties between the Trump election team and Russia (Mantafort, Flynn, et al), and address the systemic contradictions in a process which has a popular vote only to reverse it in the Electoral College.


All these issues are intimately connected so we MUST address them as aspects of the same demonic process that has brought us to this dire point in history.


The narrative you refer to may be true history, and if we don't learn from history....well, you know.

