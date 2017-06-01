Refresh  

Trump's escalates his war on the media; viciously attacks Americans' social safety net

Trump continues to call the mainstream media 'the enemy of the people." That is, of course, an outrageous, ridiculous statement. While it's no secret that Americans have lost a great deal of respect for the media, they should keep in mind that it is still the main barrier standing in the way of those who would create an American fascist state.

While many Americans don't like some of the things that various entities in this media do and stand for, just think of what it would be like living in an America where they were silenced and muzzled and became nothing more than a mouthpiece for the U.S. government. If Trump and those around him could have their way we would be racing down that road right now, Many Americans are convinced that we are well down that road already.

There is this cherry tree myth whereby President George Washington, when he was a young boy, said, "I cannot tell a lie"I did cut it down with my hatchet." In the case of Donald Trump he is someone that is a master of the art of lying and that's no myth.

Trump declared war on the media, a monumental mistake to be sure. He has a great need to constantly confront and try to discredit the media; his intense hatred of it is s part of his psyche. He sees the media as a huge obstacle standing in his way and he wants to knock it down and move it out of his way.

Someone should have reminded him of old saying, "Don't ever start a fight that you can't finish." And especially one in which your enemy has a lot more firepower than you. The media has the capability of taking Trump down if they keep gathering evidence of either his or his advisers' possible illegal connections with Russia and his possible obstruction of justice in this matter.

CNN, MSNBC and other important news outlets are working 24/7 to monitor everything Trump or one of his White House cohorts says or does. Is Fox News doing the same thing? Forget about that "unfair and unbalanced" TV version of Breitbart News that goes from one sex scandal to another; there are no journalists there, only cub reporters.

How many times, as we watch TV news channels, do we see the words BREAKING NEWS suddenly flash onto our screens? It's almost non-stop and almost all about Trump, Jared Kushner, Michael Flynn and others.

The vast majority of guests who appear on the panels, I'd say 90% or more of them, are making the case against Trump and few if any are defending his bizarre behavior and reckless actions.

Trump will find out that his tweets are no match for the power that this media has at its disposal His tweets are like a flea sitting on the back of an elephant when they are measured against the power of the media.

This media keeps reminding us of how Nixon was brought down by investigative reporters, primarily Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of the Washington Post, who were relentless in their reporting about Watergate. These two giants in journalism history are still around and involved in the media.

When I say massive power of the media I'm not just talking about how large it is and how many investigative reporters it has across America but also about all the resources it has outside of its own organizations. Among those resources are "leakers", individuals who are willing to provide highly important, sometimes classified, information to news organizations and investigators. There are leakers in various parts of this government who are ready to feed information about Trump and his advisers to news outlets.

If Trump had nothing to hide he would not be coming unhinged when new allegations point to possible connections between his administrations and the Russians. He would just lay back and let the media tie itself into knots in trying to involve him. He wouldn't be creating a war room by which to fight back.

Now let's discuss the second part of his war. The budget he is proposing is nothing more than a vicious attack aimed at Americans and their social safety nets. If he and the Republicans are able to get this cruel budget legislation passed, the people of this country are not going to take such an attack lying down and will put up a hell of a fight against these sociopathic destructionists.

Trump's proposed budget is a disgrace to our democracy. Bernie Sanders has called it immoral and it is that and a whole lot more. And as this attack on Americans' social safety nets is underway we hear these lyrics emanating from the Trump White House.

"Kick em when they're up, kick em when they're down, kick em when they're up, kick em all around." One of Trump's minions apparently took those lyrics from the great song by Don Henley of the musical group, The Eagles. And if Henley and his fellow Eagles hear about it, then no doubt, it will be silenced.

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

The war on the media is one that Trump will never be able to win and he is letting it dominate his thinking and what he should be doing as president. If he had nothing to hide why in the world does he need a war room?

His massive attack on this country's social safety net is totally unconscionable, immoral and despicable. And I repeat what I said in the article; anyone who accepts and fully supports what he intends to do is cut out of the same cloth as he is.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 3:46:25 PM

