Trump's call for a 1776 Commission a nonsensical stroll to negate the truth of our history

Constitution Day: Donald Trump Announces .1776 Commission. to Fight Left-Wing Indoctrination President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the creation of a .1776 Commission. to fight the growth of far-left revisionist history such as the 1619 Project.
President Trump announcing 1776 Commission on September 17, 2020

President Trump announcing 1776 Commission on September 17, 2020

Yesterday the orange haired one struck again. Trump announced what he called the "1776 Commission" an initiative to counter what he says is, "The left wing rioting and mayhem" which "are the direct result of decades of left-wing indoctrination in our schools".

He specifically named the "1619 project" and Howard Zinn's, "Peoples History of the United States". I can't speak about the former but the latter is a well documented and most important analysis of American history ever written. It should be required reading in American schools-if it isn't already.

Whether Trump actually read Zinn's book or just scanned a few pages his open denunciation reveals he certainly doesn't get one of the aims of Zinn, to help enlighten people to the harsh truth of American history. To counter the US history most of us were taught, which was an account that whitewashed the genocide of the indigenous peoples then gave us an oversimplified version of slavery of African peoples. Glossing over how they were brought here in chains, their families broken up, sold off to some slave buyer to legally use and abuse his "purchase" as he pleased-which of course included many ex-presidents.

Whether our ancestors were actually here during those earlier times is irrelevant. We today are the privileged descendents of the people who carried out those nefarious misdeeds. We can't undo what they did but do we need to know the truth clearly and unmistakably. Something Zinn bequeathed to us.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Tomonthebeach

It took the draft board to wake up many of us Boomers that the exceptionalism portrayed in our High School textbooks was mostly fantasy. We were being asked to die in order to win a dominoes game. [BTW, nobody won.]

My HS civics text was a work of pure fiction. It even made lobbyists look essential to democracy. It was not until my second tour of duty in DC before I realized that it takes about 7 years to understand how the government works. That insight came from getting a new line item on the DOD budget despite Gingrich prohibiting it. [No elected officials read the damned budget markups anyway - the service chiefs noted though and I got a large Starbucks and 2 doughnuts as a reward.] The 7-year observation explains why Obama was only able to get one signature piece of legislation passed. He did not think presidents should influence Congress - until Congress turned from Blue to Red. The 7-year factor demands that you pack your cabinet with seasoned pros. Obama relied on too many Chicagoans; not DC denizens. Trump considered a person disqualified if they knew anything about DC. If some snuck under his radar - they were fired.

Trump is not the last person to try to alter history. Most fascists of the past century have tried to do it, so why not? Trump fails to understand that systemic racism is not taught in school, it is experienced in school, after school, after graduation... The MAGAs oddly assert that they are not racist even though they would disown any child wishing to marry a person of color, and are find with police brutality rationalized as "If they weren't committing crimes they wouldn't be getting arrested and shot."

Clearly, MAGAs did not learn about racism in school - so why burn the history books?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:54:04 AM

